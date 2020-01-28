Nancy Ajram’s husband breaks silence after murder charge 

DUBAI: Lebanese singer Nancy Ajram’s husband Fadi El-Hachem broke his silence with an Instagram post, after he was charged with the murder of the intruder who broke into their Beirut property on Jan. 5.

The post read: “I love listening to lies when I know the truth.”

Celebrity dentist, El-Hachem, was accused of shooting dead the masked intruder, who broke into their home in the early hours of the morning. The dentist said the assailant was threatening his family — including his three daughters.

El-Hachem’s trial is underway. He met with a judge this week.