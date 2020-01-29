You are here

Neom close to revealing latest grand plans for city project

  CEO Nazmi Al-Nasr said plans for the construction phases of the project would be revealed in the next two months
TABUK: Detailed construction plans are set to be revealed for Neom, the vast cross-border city in Tabuk in northwestern Saudi Arabia.

CEO Nazmi Al-Nasr said plans for the construction phases of the project would be revealed in the next two months. 

In a statement to the Saudi Press Agency after attending Neom Academy’s launching ceremony two days ago, Al-Nasr said:  “2020 will be the start of the real impetus for Neom’s visionary projects.

BACKGROUND

Neom Academy will open its doors to provide training to over 1,000 young people in various fields.

“This is why Neom Academy will open its doors in the next few weeks to train 1,000 students from the area, in fields that support various important sectors at Neom such as energy, tourism, transportation, hospitality and others.”

The academy will provide job opportunities for local residents.

“Neom’s partnerships with national institutions will increase based on the need for training and qualification,” added Al-Nasr.

Saudi Arabia is investing heavily in a number of tourism-focused giga projects as it opens the sector up to international visitors as part of a broader push to diversify the Kingdom’s oil-based economy.

China virus forces OPEC to weigh up extension to oil output cuts

China virus forces OPEC to weigh up extension to oil output cuts

  Slide in crude prices to three-month low alarms officials amid concerns over coronavirus' impact on economic growth
LONDON: OPEC wants to extend current oil output cuts until at least June, with the possibility of deeper reductions on the table if oil demand in China is significantly affected by the spread of a new coronavirus, OPEC sources said.

The quick slide in oil prices over the past few days has alarmed OPEC officials, the sources say, as the new virus found in China and several other countries raised concerns about a hit to economic growth and oil demand.

Oil futures were on course for a sixth day of losses with Brent crude staying below $60 per barrel. On Monday it hit a three-month low of $58.50, as the virus outbreak triggered a global selloff of riskier assets.

Saudi Arabia, OPEC’s de-facto leader, joined by key oil producers such as the United Arab Emirates, Algeria and Oman, sought to calm market jitters on Monday — urging caution against gloomy expectations on the impact of the virus on the global economy and oil demand.

But OPEC officials have also started weighing their options and intensified internal discussion on how best to respond to the price slump, the sources said.

“A further extension is a strong possibility and a deeper cut is a possibility,” said one OPEC source, adding that the impact of the China virus outbreak on oil demand would be clearer over the coming week.

“Extension is highly possible until June,” another source said, adding that an additional preferable option is to extend the oil producers’ pact until end of 2020 and that a deeper cut was “possible” if there was a need for it.

A source familiar with Russian thinking, said that although Moscow had been keen earlier to exit from price cuts, it would stay on board if oil prices continued to trade below $60 a barrel

OPEC+, which includes Russia, has been reducing oil supply to support prices, agreeing in December to hold back 1.7 million barrels per day (bpd) of output until the end of March.

Russia had insisted it wanted the current deal to last only until March, while Saudi Arabia has been keener for the deal to last longer, according to OPEC+ sources.

This year, OPEC expects its world market share to fall further as output booms in non-OPEC rivals including the US, Brazil, Canada, Australia, Norway and Guyana while global demand is rising.

