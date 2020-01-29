Neom close to revealing latest grand plans for city project

TABUK: Detailed construction plans are set to be revealed for Neom, the vast cross-border city in Tabuk in northwestern Saudi Arabia.

CEO Nazmi Al-Nasr said plans for the construction phases of the project would be revealed in the next two months.

In a statement to the Saudi Press Agency after attending Neom Academy’s launching ceremony two days ago, Al-Nasr said: “2020 will be the start of the real impetus for Neom’s visionary projects.

BACK GROUND Neom Academy will open its doors to provide training to over 1,000 young people in various fields.

“This is why Neom Academy will open its doors in the next few weeks to train 1,000 students from the area, in fields that support various important sectors at Neom such as energy, tourism, transportation, hospitality and others.”

The academy will provide job opportunities for local residents.

“Neom’s partnerships with national institutions will increase based on the need for training and qualification,” added Al-Nasr.

Saudi Arabia is investing heavily in a number of tourism-focused giga projects as it opens the sector up to international visitors as part of a broader push to diversify the Kingdom’s oil-based economy.