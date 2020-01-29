You are here

  • Home
  • Vodafone to sell stake in Egyptian unit to Saudi Telecom for $2.4bn

Vodafone to sell stake in Egyptian unit to Saudi Telecom for $2.4bn

Vodafone is the leading provider in Egypt, servicing 40 million of the country’s more than 100 million mobile phone lines. (File/Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/yuktp

Updated 14 sec ago
Reuters

Vodafone to sell stake in Egyptian unit to Saudi Telecom for $2.4bn

  • The non-binding deal values Vodafone Egypt at $4.4 billion
  • STC said the non-binding agreement was valid for 75 days from Wednesday
Updated 14 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: Vodafone Group has struck a preliminary deal to sell its 55 percent stake in its Egyptian unit to Saudi Arabia’s largest telecoms operator STC for $2.4 billion, the companies said on Wednesday.

The non-binding deal values Vodafone Egypt at $4.4 billion and the two companies have agreed a arrangement over the long-term use of the Vodafone brand and other services in Egypt.

Selling the stake is in line with Vodafone’s efforts to streamline its operations to focus on Europe and sub-Saharan Africa, Vodafone Chief Executive Nick Read said.

“It will reduce our net debt and unlock value for our shareholders,” he said.

Vodafone said the transaction was expected to close by June. STC said the non-binding agreement was valid for 75 days from Wednesday and could be extended by mutual consent.

“Vodafone Egypt is the leading player in the Egyptian mobile market and we look forward to contributing further to its continuing success,” said STC Chief Executive Nasser Al-Nasser.

The binding agreement is subject to approvals by STC and Vodafone, and regulators. STC said no other parties were involved in the potential deal.

STC, also known as Saudi Telecom, is majority owned by Saudi Arabia’s state fund the Public Investment Fund (PIF).

Telecom Egypt, which also owns a stake in Vodafone Egypt, said on Wednesday it was closely monitoring the process “to study all available alternatives for it to handle its investments in Vodafone Egypt.”

The state-owned company said on Sunday it had no intention of selling its stake.

Topics: Vodafone Saudi Telecom Company (STC)

Related

Business & Economy
Vodafone Egypt fined 500,000 euros for coverage outage
Corporate News
STC top digital company in MENA region: Forbes

Riyadh property market swells as mortgages surge 250%

Updated 29 January 2020
Arab News

Riyadh property market swells as mortgages surge 250%

  • Vision 2030 economic reforms and major infrastructure projects encourage investment into capital’s real estate sector
Updated 29 January 2020
Arab News

LONDON: Riyadh recorded a 250 percent jump in mortgages last year as the value and number of property deals surged in the Saudi capital.

The volume of real estate transactions rose by 53 percent in 2019 compared to a year earlier while the value of transactions was up 63 percent according to a report from broker CBRE.

“The recent economic and social initiatives and legislation introduced by the Saudi Government have already had an extremely positive impact on the country’s real estate sector,” said Simon Townsend, head of strategic advisory at CBRE MENAT. “We are already starting to witness impressive growth across major real estate segments including residential, hospitality and retail, and this upwards trajectory is likely to continue in the short to medium term.”

Ongoing economic reforms under the Vision 2030 initiative have encouraged investment into the real estate sector while spending on major infrastructure projects such as the Riyadh Metro and tourism developments on the Red Sea coast have helped to boost confidence despite oversupply concerns.

“Overall, the country is making great leaps in its efforts to become a global business hub and world-class tourism destination, and the market is expected to continue to react positively to the efforts of the public and private sectors alike,” added Townsend.

Residential mortgages for individuals in the Kingdom recorded a growth rate of more than 250 percent in terms of the number of contracts signed from January 2019 — November 2019, according to the CBRE data. The value of contracts rose by more than 160 percent in the same period year-on-year. 

FASTFACT

At the end of last year, the capital’s residential supply stood at 1,290,000 residential units with an expected delivery of 111,000 additional units by 2023.

In October 2019, the Ministry of Housing launched an initiative to support residential renovations by providing financing for residential units more than 15 years old which is expected to result in higher activity among existing aging stock within the central districts of Riyadh.

Beneficiaries of the Saudi Ministry of Housing’s ‘Sakani’ initiative aimed at increasing the national rate of home ownership, grew by about 14 percent in 2019.

At the end of last year, the capital’s residential supply stood at 1,290,000 residential units with an expected delivery of 111,000 additional units by 2023, CBRE said.

Hotel occupancy is also on the rise in the capital and is expected to receive a further boost from Saudi Arabia hosting the G20 summit this year.

The opening of Qiddiya entertainment giga project which is scheduled for 2023 is also expected to benefit the tourism sector.

There are currently about 17,700 hotel rooms in Riyadh with another 4,500 expected to enter the market by 2023. Hotel occupancy has risen by 5 percent year-on-year, CBRE said.

Topics: Riyadh Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi housing minister hands over new Riyadh units to tenants in Sakani program

Latest updates

Vodafone to sell stake in Egyptian unit to Saudi Telecom for $2.4bn
 “We Are All Things”: An ode to lost love 
Crash sends Indian bus tumbling into well, killing 26
Blake Lively’s quick-fire fashion changes include Azzedine Alaia look
Australian Open: Alexander Zverev sweeps past Stan Wawrinka to make first Grand Slam semis

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.