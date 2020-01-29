You are here

Priyanka Chopra reportedly in final talks to join ‘The Matrix’

Warner Bros. did not specify if the new film would be a direct sequel. (AFP)
Updated 29 January 2020
Arab News

  • The “Quantico” actress could join Keanu Reeves, along with David Mitchell, Toby Emmerich, Carrie-Anne Moss and Yahya Abdul-Mateen
DUBAI: Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra Jones is reportedly in the final stage of talks about joining the fourth sequel of sci-fi franchise “The Matrix.” 

The “Quantico” actress could join Keanu Reeves, along with David Mitchell, Toby Emmerich, Carrie-Anne Moss and Yahya Abdul-Mateen, Variety reported on Tuesday. 

Lana Wachowski will helm the project, returning to write, direct and produce the latest installment of the hugely popular film series, which has netted more than $1.6 billion worldwide, about humans trapped in a virtual reality.

Warner Bros. did not specify if the new film would be a direct sequel, saying only that it was “set in the world of ‘The Matrix,’” and did not give a release date.

Yara Shahidi stars in new adidas Originals campaign

Yara Shahidi was selected to star in the new adidas Originals campaign. Supplied
DUBAI: Adidas has selected US actress Yara Shahidi to star in the sportswear giant’s latest campaign for its signature Superstar sneakers, which is celebrating its 50th year in 2020. The part-Iranian actress appears in the “Change Is a Team Sport” ad, which the brand said in a press release “[celebrates] five decades of culture makers, boundary pushers, and limit breakers,” alongside the first female K-Pop group to perform at Coachella, Black Pink, as well as Jonah Hill, Pharrell Williams and Anitta, among many others.

The new campaign comes with a celeb-studded short film, directed by Hill and that also stars Shahidi, that follows young skateboarder Jenn Sotto as she journeys through her school and encounters the other Adidas representatives along the way.

It's not the first time the “Blackish” star has championed the ubiquitous three stripes in recent weeks. In an IGTV video, the 19-year-old revealed that Beyonce sent her an entire clothing rack filled with Ivy Park x Adidas swag before the pieces even hit the shelves. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Y’[email protected] has DELIVERED

A post shared by Yara (يارا‎) Shahidi (@yarashahidi) on

Yara Shahidi stars in new adidas Originals campaign

