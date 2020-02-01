You are here

Ciara announces third pregnancy on Instagram

US singer Ciara is pregnant with her third child. (File/AFP)
DUBAI: US singer Ciara announced she is expecting her third child on Instagram this week, with a sun-drenched photograph of her baby bump.

Ciara noted that her husband Russell Wilson took the photograph while the couple was on holiday in Turks and Caicos.

“Number 3,” she captioned the shot.

The baby will join Ciara’s daughter, Sienna Princess Wilson, whom she had with her NFL player husband in 2017 and her five-year-old son Future Zahir Wilburn, who is from a previous relationship with rapper Future.



Number 3. @DangeRussWilson

Gigi Hadid joins industry experts on the 2020 LVMH Prize Jury. (File/AFP)
  Though much younger than the other inductees, Hadid no doubt has plenty of experience to bring to the table
DUBAI: In December, LVMH opened its applications for the LVMH Prize 2020 for Young Fashion Designers and over the weekend, the company revealed the panel of jurors who will be choosing the finalists.

Joining the expert committee for the seventh edition of the award is part-Palestinian model Gigi Hadid. She will help select the winning designers alongside other big names and industry insiders from the worlds of fashion and commerce, including British Vogue Editor-In-Chief Edward Enninful, supermodel Naomi Campbell, Irish activist Sinead Burke, Moda Operandi co-founder Lauren Santo Domingo and entrepreneur Caroline Daur. The panel now counts a total of 68 experts.

The 24-year-old will also act as an ambassador for the prize’s showroom in February, where the semifinalists will show their collections to the panel made up of industry heavyweights.

“They are witnesses and essential actors of fashion,” said Delphine Arnault, the executive vice president of Louis Vuitton, of the nine new panelists in a statement. “Their vision helps to discover the most promising talents. I would like to thank them warmly for their loyalty and commitment to our cause.”

7TH EDITION OF THE LVMH PRIZE FOR YOUNG FASHION DESIGNERS: MEET THE EXPERTS The @lvmhprize is pleased to announce the members of the panel of Experts - creatives, influencers and visionaries of the industry - who will have the prestigious task of selecting this year's finalists. _ The new Experts are: Sinéad Burke - @thesineadburke Ronnie Cooke Newhouse - @ronnie.cooke.newhouse Caroline Daur - @carodaur Jo Ellison - @jellison22 Leaf Greener - @leaf_greener Gigi Hadid - @gigihadid Ibrahim Kamara - @ibkamara Natalie Kingham - @nataliekingham Lauren Santo Domingo - @thelsd _ The semi-final will be held in Paris, on February 27th and February 28th at the LVMH Headquarters on 22 avenue Montaigne. The committee of international Experts will select, amongst the 20 semi-finalists, the 8 designers who will participate in the Prize Finale on June 5th, 2020 at the @fondationlv. #LVMHPrize2020 #LVMH

Though much younger than the other inductees, Hadid no doubt has plenty of experience to bring to the table as she helps judge a pool of talented, burgeoning designers. Indeed, Hadid has come a long way since her runway debut at Desigual’s Fall 2014 show six years ago. Today, the Palestinian-Dutch model boasts an impressive fashion CV.

In addition to being one of the most sought-after fashion stars, the California-bred model, who was crowned International Model of the Year in 2016, has closed and opened runways for prestigious fashion houses, fronted high-profile advertising campaigns from Prada to Chanel, landed covers of prestigious publications the world over and helped design collections with the likes of Tommy Hilfiger and Vogue Eyewear.

The winner, decided by the jury, will take home a cash prize of $330,000, a “one-year mentorship provided by a dedicated LVMH team, in all fields of expertise” and the chance to work at one of the many prestigious brands under the LVMH umbrella for a year, which includes Louis Vuitton, Marc Jacobs, Givenchy, Dior and more.

