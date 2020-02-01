Ciara announces third pregnancy on Instagram

Gigi Hadid named a panelist for the LVMH Prize for Young Designers

DUBAI: In December, LVMH opened its applications for the LVMH Prize 2020 for Young Fashion Designers and over the weekend, the company revealed the panel of jurors who will be choosing the finalists.

Joining the expert committee for the seventh edition of the award is part-Palestinian model Gigi Hadid. She will help select the winning designers alongside other big names and industry insiders from the worlds of fashion and commerce, including British Vogue Editor-In-Chief Edward Enninful, supermodel Naomi Campbell, Irish activist Sinead Burke, Moda Operandi co-founder Lauren Santo Domingo and entrepreneur Caroline Daur. The panel now counts a total of 68 experts.

The 24-year-old will also act as an ambassador for the prize’s showroom in February, where the semifinalists will show their collections to the panel made up of industry heavyweights.

“They are witnesses and essential actors of fashion,” said Delphine Arnault, the executive vice president of Louis Vuitton, of the nine new panelists in a statement. “Their vision helps to discover the most promising talents. I would like to thank them warmly for their loyalty and commitment to our cause.”

Though much younger than the other inductees, Hadid no doubt has plenty of experience to bring to the table as she helps judge a pool of talented, burgeoning designers. Indeed, Hadid has come a long way since her runway debut at Desigual’s Fall 2014 show six years ago. Today, the Palestinian-Dutch model boasts an impressive fashion CV.

In addition to being one of the most sought-after fashion stars, the California-bred model, who was crowned International Model of the Year in 2016, has closed and opened runways for prestigious fashion houses, fronted high-profile advertising campaigns from Prada to Chanel, landed covers of prestigious publications the world over and helped design collections with the likes of Tommy Hilfiger and Vogue Eyewear.

The winner, decided by the jury, will take home a cash prize of $330,000, a “one-year mentorship provided by a dedicated LVMH team, in all fields of expertise” and the chance to work at one of the many prestigious brands under the LVMH umbrella for a year, which includes Louis Vuitton, Marc Jacobs, Givenchy, Dior and more.