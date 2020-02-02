You are here

  • Home
  • Nefta Football Club: A charming Oscar-nominated tale

Nefta Football Club: A charming Oscar-nominated tale

Nefta Football Club is a short film directed by France’s Yves Piat. Supplied
Short Url

https://arab.news/bahyc

Updated 02 February 2020
Gautaman Bhaskaran

Nefta Football Club: A charming Oscar-nominated tale

Updated 02 February 2020
Gautaman Bhaskaran

CHENNAI: Nefta Football Club is a short film directed by France’s Yves Piat. In the race for the Oscars in the Best Live Action Short Film, the movie won awards at several festivals. In about 17 minutes, Piat tells us a witty story about how a cartload of narcotics finds its way — not to the market, but onto a football ground. 

Set on the southern border between Tunisia and Algeria, two young brothers take a break on a deserted road. One of the boys wanders off and comes across a donkey with headphones. At a distance, two men are waiting for the donkey to turn up. The donkey is carrying narcotic drugs, and the boys chance upon it.

The plot pans out nicely and continues to surprise. You would expect a dark and sinister drama, but instead Piat gives us levity, examining the enormity of the evil through two young boys — one who knows that he can make money out of the drugs, and the other who has no idea what the white powder is all about. He assumes it to be chalk powder, and make good use of it — much to the chagrin of his elder sibling.

The story has been developed from Piat’s childhood. Hanging out with his friends, the director once came across a camping stove with a huge amount of white powder in small plastic bags. He and his friends knew what it was and how lethal it could be, and so they dumped the drug in a river. They were tempted to make money out of it, but refrained.

The film refers to real situations. Smugglers use donkeys fitted with headphones to guide them to their destinations. Piat weaves such details into his narrative. The casting is superb, and the characters are well written. The children, played by Eltayef Dhaoui and young Mohamed Ali Ayari, give a compelling performance. 

Topics: Nefta Football Club

Victoria’s Secret executive accused of harassing models, including Bella Hadid

The former Victoria’s Secret CEO made lewd comments towards Bella Hadid. (File/AFP)
Updated 02 February 2020
Arab News

Victoria’s Secret executive accused of harassing models, including Bella Hadid

  • Former Victoria’s Secret CEO Ed Razek has been accused of sexual harassment
Updated 02 February 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: According to a lengthy new report from the New York Times, former Victoria’s Secret Chief Marketing Officer Ed Razek has been accused of sexual harassment, bullying and fostering an atmosphere of misogyny. 

The paper spoke with over 30 current and former executives, employees and models for the report, which accused Razek of bullying, sexual harassment and making lewd remarks towards a number of models, including Palestinian-Dutch model Bella Hadid, ahead of the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

The 23-year-old was being measured for underwear when Razek, watching from a couch in the same room, allegedly declared: “Forget the panties.”

He supposedly went on to question whether a TV network would let Hadid walk “down the runway with those perfect” breasts, according to the publication, which also reported that at the same fitting, Razek allegedly touched another model inappropriately.

Hadid made her Victoria’s Secret fashion show debut in 2016, before returning for the 2017 and 2018 shows. AFP

The highly televised annual fashion show was canceled last year amid ongoing controversy about the lack of body diversity on the runway.

Most of the allegations in the Times’ report revolved around Razek, who stepped down from his position in August 2019, months after causing controversy over comments about hiring curvy models for the show.

Model Andi Muise, who had participated in the fashion show for two consecutive years, told the Times that after repeatedly rebuffing Razek’s advances when she was 19, she was not cast in the next year’s show.

Multiple people who spoke to the publication also claimed that Razek would sometimes ask models for their phone numbers during fittings. 

Razek denied the allegations, telling the Times in an email: “The accusations in this reporting are categorically untrue, misconstrued or taken out of context,” adding, “I’ve been fortunate to work with countless, world-class models and gifted professionals and take great pride in the mutual respect we have for each other.”

Topics: Bella Hadid Ed Razek

Latest updates

Air strikes in northwest Syria kill 9 civilians
Lebanon spells out ‘painful steps’ required in financial rescue plan
Saudi Arabia hosts meeting to register Arabic calligraphy with UNESCO
UK police shoot man dead after London stabbing incident described as terrorism
Philippines reports first coronavirus death

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.