Gulf non-oil private sector activity remains weak

The UAE’s Purchasing Managers’ Index shifted into contraction territory in January, the first time since August 2009. (AFP)
DUBAI: The hair-trigger tension between Tehran and Washington after the killing of top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani early January weighed on business activity in the region, a monthly survey of private companies showed.

Furthermore, the downside risks to regional economic growth remain high with the coronavirus from China spreading globally and disrupting travel and trade as well as impactive on Chinese demand.

Countries including the US, Australia, Singapore, and the Philippines have imposed travel restrictions to and from China while major companies such as Apple, Disney and Tesla have suspended operations, temporarily shutting factories and discouraging staff travel.

Saudi Arabia’s Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) dipped to 54.9 in January from 56.9 in December, the lowest reading in more than a year, as new order growth slowed despite increased output from the private sector, Khatija Haque, the head of MENA Research at Emirates NBD, sad in a report

“Nevertheless, domestic demand in the Kingdom appears to be holding up well,” Haque noted, and a majority of Saudi companies were either expecting higher production or at unchanged levels despite business sentiment at weakest since 2018.

The UAE’s PMI meanwhile shifted into contraction territory in January, the first time since August 2009, slipping to 49.3 as new orders and employment declined on average compared to December. A PMI reading above 50 suggests economic growth and a subpar 50 meanwhile suggests contraction.

While businesses remain optimistic about their output in 12 months’ time, coinciding with the Expo 2020 Dubai, the degree of optimism has softened since November, Haque said.

Egypt meanwhile remains in the doldrums with a 46.0 OMI reading in January, the lowest level since early 2017.

“The decline is in common with dips seen in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, likely affected by the uncertainty seen throughout the month which will have weighed on Egypt’s key tourism and transport and logistics sectors,” Haque wrote.

New export orders from Egypt also feel at the fastest pace since October 2016, just prior to the start of the IMF program, when a weaker Egyptian currency was widely expected, she added.

“This slowdown will be a challenge to Egypt’s economy in 2020. The non-oil private sector has lagged in terms of its growth recovery, but recent communiqués from the Central Bank of Egypt’s monetary policy committee have indicated that the private sector is seeing some green shoots of recovery,” Haque wrote.

“Should this be materially derailed then Egypt’s growth may undershoot our expectations.”

AirAsia’s Tony Fernandes steps aside amid Airbus bribery probe

Updated 04 February 2020
AFP

AirAsia’s Tony Fernandes steps aside amid Airbus bribery probe

  • Britain’s Serious Fraud Office released details of a probe that found individuals associated with the planemaker had paid to secure deals with AirAsia
  • AirAsia CEO Tony Fernandes has been one of Airbus’ most loyal customers
Updated 04 February 2020
AFP

KUALA LUMPUR: AirAsia’s colorful chief executive Tony Fernandes has stepped aside from the company while authorities probe unusual payments at the Malaysian carrier, as the fallout from a $4 billion bribery fine at Airbus reverberates across the industry.
The shock decision came after Britain’s Serious Fraud Office (SFO) released details of a probe that found individuals associated with the planemaker had paid to secure deals with AirAsia and its long-haul unit AirAsia X.
Fernandes and executive chairman Kamarudin Meranun said in a statement late Monday: “We are relinquishing our executive roles with immediate effect for a period of two months, or such other period that the companies may deem fit.”
They added that they “categorically deny any and all allegations of wrongdoing or misconduct on our part as directors of AirAsia. We would not harm the very companies that we spent our entire lives building up to their present global status.”
They will remain with the airline as advisers, they said.
Malaysia’s anti-corruption commission said on Saturday it was empowered to investigate any act of corruption committed by citizens or permanent residents anywhere outside the country.
Two other agencies in Malaysia, including the aviation agency and the Security Commission, reportedly have started their own probe.
Fernandes has been one of Airbus’ most loyal customers and his Malaysia-based budget airline, which he bought for one ringgit (25 cents at the current rate) in 2001, is the European manufacturer’s largest customer for single-aisle jets.
The news sent shares in AirAsia plunging more than eight percent Tuesday, having already plummeted more than 10 percent the previous day following the release of the SFO’s investigation.
Tan Kam Meng, analyst with local brokerage TA Securities, warned of further losses if Fernandes and Kamarudin are charged.
“If the probe is unfavorable against them or they are charged in court, the impact will be a disaster to shareholders,” he said. “I am shocked by the news of the bribery.”
The losses have been compounded by the deadly Chinese virus outbreak that has seen several airlines cancel flights to the country, which is one of AirAsia’s most profitable routes.
“It is a double whammy for AirAsia,” analyst Tan said.
A French court last week said Airbus had agreed to pay €3.6 billion ($4 billion) in fines to Britain, France and the United States to settle corruption inquiries sparked by suspicious equipment sales.
A court document on the SFO website says EADS France SAS — which was later renamed as Airbus Group SAS — paid $50 million as sponsorship for a sports team owned by two unnamed AirAsia executives.
“Key decision makers” in AirAsia and AirAsia X allegedly rewarded the firm with an order of 180 aircraft from Airbus.
The flamboyant Fernandes has carved an image for himself as Asia’s answer to Richard Branson, shaking up Southeast Asian air travel with his carrier’s slogan “Now everyone can fly.”
Fernandes and Kamarudin have not been shy in flaunting their wealth and both once owned the now-defunct Caterham Formula One racing team, while they are also majority owners of London football club Queens Park Rangers.

