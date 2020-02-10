Best dressed stars at the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty

DUBAI: After the party it’s the afterparty and at the 92nd Academy Awards’ post-ceremony bashes, that means the opportunity to wear jaw-dropping designs. Fortunately, celebrities can always count on Arab designers to help them deliver a standout fashion moment.

Kerry Washington



The award-winning US actress arrived at the Vanity Fair afterparty on Sunday evening wearing a heavily-beaded gold top and skirt plucked from Zuhair Murad’s newest Egyptian-inspired couture collection.

Chrissy Teigen



The model and author opted for a mint green Georges Hobeika creation with braided cape sleeves and a thigh-high slit.

Molly Sims

The black lace, one-shouldered sheer gown worn by model Molly Sims was plucked from Lebanese designer George Chakra’s fall 2020 couture offering.

Madelaine Petsch



The velvet, forest green Elie Saab gown with flower embroidery worn by the “Riverdale” star ensured all eyes were on her.

Tracee Ellis Ross



The US actress was a vision gold in a Zuhair Murad couture gown complete with shimmering sequin detailing, a plunging neckline and a cape.

Melissa Barrera

Beirut based label Georges Chakra was responsible for the silver metallic, tulle dress donned by the actress.

Kate Beckinsale



The British star demanded a double take wearing a crimson gown by Zuhair Murad with a criss-cross neck that was drenched in crystals from the Lebanese designer’s most recent couture collection.

Diane Kruger



American-German actress Diane Kruger opted for an asymmetric metallic Elie Saab haute couture gown for the afterparty.