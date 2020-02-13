You are here

New BP CEO sets ambitious 2050 ‘reinvention’ carbon targets

BP CEO Bernard Looney said the oil giant needed to “reinvent” itself in light of the need to meet targets set by the 2015 Paris climate accord. (AFP)
Updated 13 February 2020
Reuters

  • BP on Wednesday set more ambitious targets than rivals such as Royal Dutch Shell and Total
Reuters

LONDON: BP pledged to sharply reduce its carbon emissions by 2050 as part of a reinvention of the 111-year old company by newly-appointed CEO Bernard Looney.

BP on Wednesday set more ambitious targets than rivals such as Royal Dutch Shell and Total but fell short of commitments made by smaller Spanish peer Repsol.

“We need to reinvent BP,” Looney said in a statement.

The world’s top oil and gas companies have come under heavy pressure from investors and climate activists to fall in line with the 2015 Paris climate accord which aims to limit global warming to below 2 degrees Celsius from pre-industrial levels.

“The world’s carbon budget is finite and running out fast; we need a rapid transition to net zero. We all want energy that is reliable and affordable, but that is no longer enough. It must also be cleaner,” he added.

US groups such as Exxon and Chevron are far less ambitious with their greenhouse gas related targets than their European rivals.

BP said it plans to halve the intensity of the carbon emissions of the oil and gas products it sells, known as Scope 3 emissions, by 2050.

A pioneering “Beyond Petroleum” plan in the early 2000s to build a large renewables business ended with huge losses.

Over the past two years, Europe’s top oil and gas companies have ceded ground to growing investor pressure to tackle climate change by reducing carbon emissions.

Intensity-based targets measure the amount of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions per unit of energy or barrel of oil and gas produced. That means that absolute emissions can rise with growing production, even if the headline intensity metric falls.

Scope 3 emissions vastly exceed greenhouse gases caused by the production of crude oil, natural gas and refined products, including electricity generation, typically by a factor of about six among oil majors, according to Reuters.

In one of its biggest changes, BP will dismantle the traditional model of an oil and gas production, or upstream, unit and a refining, trading and marketing, or downstream, unit.

Its new organization includes four units: Production and Operations; Customers and Products; Gas and Low Carbon Energy; and Innovation & Engineering.

RAK Ceramics targets Saudi Arabia amid regional slowdown

Arab News

  • A recent pickup in construction in the Kingdom has given confidence to a beleaguered building sector
Arab News

LONDON: RAK Ceramics, the UAE-based tile-maker, wants to boost its Saudi business amid a tough market elsewhere in the Gulf.

The Kingdom emerged as a rare regional bright spot as it reported earnings on Wednesday that were defined by “challenging market conditions and increased competition in export markets,” it said in a statement. 

“Saudi Arabia has been a strong market for us predominantly in tiles, where we witnessed a substantial growth in the fourth quarter which reflected positively on the year-on-year growth,” said RAK Ceramics CEO Abdallah Massaad. 

“Looking ahead, our priorities for 2020 are to maintain our market share in the United Arab Emirates, Bangladesh and India; further grow our market in Saudi Arabia; and strengthen the overall performance of distribution entities in Europe.”

Building materials exporters have been hit by the triple whammy of a sharp slowdown in the regional housing market, a weaker oil price which has affected government project spending and a strong dollar to which some Gulf currencies are pegged — making their exports more expensive in key construction markets such as Europe.

However a recent pickup in construction activity in Saudi Arabia, the largest economy in the Gulf, has been a confidence boost for the beleaguered building sector.

Overall sales slumped 5.6 percent to 2.57 billion dirhams ($684 million) on a year earlier however Saudi Arabia showed strong growth with revenues jumping more than 9 percent to 271.9 million dirhams.

The projects segment in the Kingdom was stable and tiles revenue grew by 6.9 percent to 248.7 million dirhams. Meanwhile sanitaryware revenues surged by 41.6 percent to 23.2 million dirhams.

