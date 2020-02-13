44 more novel coronavirus cases on Japan ship: health minister

You are here

A reporter walks near the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship in Yokohama, near Tokyo, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. (AP)
Updated 13 February 2020
  • Health Minister Katsunobu Kato said the 44 new cases were detected from another 221 new tests
  • Kato said authorities now want to move elderly people off the ship if they test negative for the virus
TOKYO: Another 44 people on board a cruise ship moored off Japan’s coast have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the country’s health minister said Thursday.
Health Minister Katsunobu Kato said the 44 new cases were from another 221 new tests. They raise the number of infections detected on the Diamond Princess to 218, in addition to a quarantine officer who also tested positive for the virus.
Kato said authorities now want to move elderly people off the ship if they test negative for the virus, offering to put them in government-designated lodging.
“We wish to start the operation from tomorrow or later,” Kato told reporters.
Of the newly diagnosed infections, 43 are passengers, and one a member of the crew.
The Diamond Princess has been moored off Japan since February 3, after it emerged that a former passenger who disembarked in Hong Kong last month had tested positive for the virus now named COVID-19.
The ship was placed into quarantine shortly afterwards and authorities have asked passengers and crew to remain on board until February 19.
Those who have tested positive for the new virus have been taken off the ship to medical facilities, but questions have been raised about whether the quarantine on the ship is working, with dozens of new cases diagnosed almost daily.
Passengers are confined to cabins and required to wear masks and keep their distance from each other when they are allowed out for brief periods on open decks.

Indo-Pacific is standing up against China, US admiral says

  • China has scoffed at what it calls US interference in the Asia-Pacific region
  • ‘I am optimistic that the region is now waking up to that aggressive behavior ’
CANBERRA: Countries in the Indo-Pacific region are beginning to take a stand against Chinese attempts to manipulate them through debt-trap diplomacy, coercion and bullying, a senior US naval commander said Thursday.
Adm. Philip S. Davidson, commander of the US Indo-Pacific Command, told a foreign policy think-tank in Sydney that all nations in the region were involved in a strategic competition “between a Beijing-centric order and a free and open Indo-Pacific.”
Countries that established closer ties to China in expectation of economic growth and infrastructure development “often find themselves worse off in the end,” Davidson said.
“Through excessive territorial claims, debt-trap diplomacy, violations of international agreements, theft of intellectual property, military intimidation and outright corruption, the Communist Party of China seeks to control the flow of trade, finance, communications, politics and a way of life throughout the Indo-Pacific,” Davison said.
“The Communist Party of China uses its economic advantages to force other governments to reverse positions toward agreements that benefit China,” he added.
China has scoffed at what it calls US interference in the Asia-Pacific region and has denied linking aid to politics.
According to Davidson, more countries were now asking the United States for advice on dealing with China than they did five years ago.
“I am optimistic that the region is now waking up to that aggressive behavior, but more importantly, beginning to take a stand against it,” Davidson said.
He used Australia as an example of China’s willing to take retribution against economic partners that defy Beijing’s will.
He linked recent trade blockages at Chinese ports of Australian exports such as coal and wine to Australian government decisions to outlaw covert foreign interference in politics and to ban Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei from the 5G networks rollout.
“Beijing has shown a willingness to intervene in free markets and to hurt Australian companies simply because the Australian government has exercised its sovereign right to protect its national security,” Davidson said.
“It speaks extraordinarily ill of China and serves as a warning to all nations of the kind of economic retribution they take when they dislike another nation’s diplomatic or security response,” he said.
Davidson said Australia was rightly concerned that China could potentially use its growing influence in the South Pacific to build a military base there.
He described China’s Belt and Road Initiative to build trading infrastructure in the region as a “stalking horse to advance Chinese security concerns.”
“Beijing’s approach is pernicious. The party uses coercion, influence operations and military and diplomatic threats to bully other states to accommodate the Communist Party of China’s interests,” Davidson said.
“These actions often directly threaten the sovereignty of other nations and undermine regional stability,” he added.

