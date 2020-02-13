You are here

A US Navy warship seized weapons believed to be of Iranian “design and manufacture” in the Arabian Sea, including more than 150 anti-tank guided missiles. (Screenshot: US Navy)
US ship in Arabian Sea seizes suspected Iranian weapons, likely on their way to Houthis in Yemen

  • USS Normandy boarded a dhow in the Arabian Sea
  • US military: Weapons components seized aboard the dhow were of Iranian design
WASHINGTON: A US Navy warship seized weapons believed to be of Iranian “design and manufacture” in the Arabian Sea, including more than 150 anti-tank guided missiles and three Iranian surface-to-air missiles, the US military said in a statement on Thursday.

The US military said the USS Normandy boarded a dhow in the Arabian Sea on Sunday.

“The weapons seized include 150 ‘Dehlavieh’ anti-tank guided missiles (ATGM), which are Iranian-manufactured copies of Russian Kornet ATGMs,” the statement said.

“Other weapons components seized aboard the dhow were of Iranian design and manufacture and included three Iranian surface-to-air missiles, Iranian thermal imaging weapon scopes, and Iranian components for unmanned aerial and surface vessels” it added. It did not say what kind of surface-to-air missiles were seized.

Rocket attack hits north Iraq base hosting US troops: security sources

Rocket attack hits north Iraq base hosting US troops: security sources

  • It was the first attack on the K1 base since December 27
  • There were no immediate reports of casualties
BAGHDAD: A rocket attack on Thursday night slammed into an Iraqi base in the remote province of Kirkuk where American troops are stationed, Iraqi and US security sources told AFP.
There were no immediate reports of casualties.
It was the first attack on the K1 base since December 27, when a volley of around 30 rockets killed a US contractor there, which Washington blamed on Kataeb Hezbollah, a hardline Iraqi military faction close to Iran.
The US then carried out retaliatory strikes that left 25 Kataeb Hezbollah fighters dead and, days later, killed Iran's pointman on Iraqi affairs Qasem Soleimani.

