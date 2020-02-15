You are here

  • Home
  • Cyprus struggles to ease problem of bad loans

Cyprus struggles to ease problem of bad loans

Panicos Nicolaou, chief executive of the Bank of Cyprus. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/g62ar

Updated 15 February 2020
AP

Cyprus struggles to ease problem of bad loans

Updated 15 February 2020
AP

NICOSIA: Defaulted loans are a prime economic issue for Cyprus, which since a 2013 financial crisis has seen overdue payments weigh on consumers and banks. Yet a government scheme to ease the problem has not been embraced by borrowers as had been hoped.

More than 5,600 applications to the ESTIA scheme were submitted by the Dec. 31 cut-off date, about half of what authorities had expected. Of those, only 1,200 applications were complete.

That accounts for €1.7 billion ($1.9 billion) in bad loans, compared with the €9.8 billion overall saddling the banking sector — almost a third of all loans.

The sum is still not insignificant for a country like Cyprus, which has the second highest private debt level in Europe.

The government came up with the relief scheme to deal with the toughest batch of the banks’ bad loan portfolio, loans collateralized with the debtor’s home.

Those seeking help are given the chance to save their homes — with an estimated value of €350,000 and under — from foreclosure.

The Cypriot finance ministry said the low number of applications was possibly owed to a perception that the government would come up with a “more generous” scheme down later, though officials have repeatedly denied they would.

Another reason is a reluctance by “strategic defaulters” to disclose their financial information, such as their income and assets both domestic and abroad so as not to enable banks to go after them.

Some banking and government officials said that the scheme had the upshot in weeding out debtors who are purposely shirking their obligations — so-called strategic defaulters — from those who really want government help.

“We will not, and should not, protect strategic defaulters, nor should we protect those who free ride on the plight of the undeserving to protect their lifestyle by living beyond their means,” Panicos Nicolaou, the chief executive of the country’s largest bank, Bank of Cyprus, told The Associated Press.

Topics: Cyprus Nicosia Bank of Cyprus

Related

World
US sees Cyprus as key player in east Med energy
Business & Economy
Olive oil ‘for peace’ in divided Cyprus

US increasing tariffs on Airbus planes to 15 percent

Updated 15 February 2020
AFP

US increasing tariffs on Airbus planes to 15 percent

  • Airbus says higher US tariffs on EU planes will harm US airlines, consumers
  • Trump wants EU member states to further open their markets to American products, particularly agricultural goods
Updated 15 February 2020
AFP

WASHINGTON: The United States is increasing tariffs on Airbus planes imported from Europe to 15 percent beginning March 18, authorities announced Friday.
The duties have been at 10 percent since October, when Washington hit $7.5 billion in European products with tariffs.
The announcement from the office of the United States Trade Representative came just days after President Donald Trump said it was time to talk “very seriously” about a trade deal with the European Union.
Washington imposed punitive taxes on the $7.5 billion in European products after the World Trade Organization (WTO) gave the United States a green light to take retaliatory trade measures against the EU over its subsidies to European aerospace giant Airbus.
Other products — including wine, cheese, coffee and olives — have been taxed at 25 percent since October.
Industry executives in Europe and the United States are on tenterhooks awaiting each new announcement from trade authorities.
“It has become abundantly clear that tariffs on distilled spirits products are causing rough seas on both sides of the Atlantic,” the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States said in a statement Friday.
The council called on authorities to withdraw 25 percent taxes on American whiskeys in the EU, and 25 percent taxes on liquors imported from five European countries, pointing to fears of a negative impact on the US economy and jobs.
But Trump, a real estate developer turned politician, sees tariffs as a negotiating tool.
After a trade war with China that lasted nearly two years and featured punishing reciprocal tariffs, Trump declared at the signing of a “phase one” trade deal with Beijing in January that it was a “momentous step ... righting the wrongs of the past.”
Airbus said the US government’s decision will hit US airlines already facing a shortage of aircraft and complicate efforts to reach a negotiated settlement with the European Union.
The European planemaker said it would continue discussions with its US customers to “mitigate effects of tariffs insofar as possible” and hoped the US Trade Representative’s office would change its position.
“USTR’s decision ignores the many submissions made by US airlines, highlighting the fact that they – and the US flying public – ultimately have to pay these tariffs,” the company said in a statement.
Trump has now turned his sights to Europe though relations remain tense as Washington brandishes the threat of taxing European auto imports, a move targeting Germany, Europe’s biggest auto exporter.
Trump wants EU member states to further open their markets to American products, particularly agricultural goods.
He has also threatened to hike tariffs on French wine — currently taxed at 25 percent — even further unless there is a deal on a digital tax which European nations want to impose on American giants such as Amazon and Facebook.

Topics: Airbus Boeing

Related

Business & Economy
Airbus pledges profit gain after bribery settlement hit
Business & Economy
Airbus pledges profit gain after bribery settlement hit

Latest updates

US increasing tariffs on Airbus planes to 15 percent
Bank of England’s Carney: Business must come clean quickly on climate
Break brought welcome respite for Liverpool players, says Klopp
Egypt’s Zamalek dominate Tunisia’s Esperance
Kobe tributes abound at NBA All-Star Game in Chicago

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.