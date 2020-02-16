You are here

In this photo taken on January 31, 2020, Srinivas Gowda, 28, hailing from the Dakshina Kannada district runs alongside his buffalos during 'Kambala', the traditional buffalo racing event, held at Aikala village in Dakshina Kannada district about 30 kms from Mangalore. (AFP)
In this photo taken on January 31, 2020, Srinivas Gowda, 28, hailing from the Dakshina Kannada district runs alongside his buffalos during 'Kambala', the traditional buffalo racing event, held at Aikala village in Dakshina Kannada district about 30 kms from Mangalore. (AFP)
The Bolt of buffalo? Indian jockey's record wins national praise

NEW DELHI: Indian sports authorities announced Saturday they will hold trials for a buffalo jockey whose record-setting performance in a traditional footrace has seen him compared to Usain Bolt.
On a track of muddy slush, Srinivas Gowda ran 142.50 meters in 13.62 seconds on January 31, setting a record in the traditional buffalo race known as Kambala held every year in southern Karnataka state.
The 28-year-old farmer has since become a sensation after people praised him on social media and compared him to retired Jamaican sprint superstar Bolt, who is the world’s fastest man for his record run of 100 meters in 9.58 seconds.
Comparing Gowda’s performance with the Jamaican star’s record, commenters have assumed that the farmer would have run 100 meters in 9.55 seconds, which is 0.03 seconds faster than the Olympian’s feat.
India’s junior sports minister Kiren Rijiju said that authorities have called Gowda to the capital New Delhi for trials under the country’s best coaches.
“Officials from Sports Authority of India (SAI) have contacted him. His rail ticket is done and he will reach SAI center on Monday. I will ensure top national coaches to conduct his trials properly,” Rijiju wrote on Twitter.
Many users have however cast doubts on his performance, considering the high standards of the Olympics and the help received from the buffaloes, who during the races are lashed together with ropes and outfitted with a plow while a participant matches their speed and controls them.
Gowda is a regular participant in the popular buffalo races held in the farming belts of the southern coastal state during the winter.
“I did not think I would run this fast. The buffaloes were quick and I followed them,” Gowda told reporters.
The sport was briefly banned following petitions by animal rights groups who decried it as cruel, but races resumed in 2017 under government orders.
 

NBA names all-star award in honor of Kobe Bryant

NBA names all-star award in honor of Kobe Bryant

LOS ANGELES: NBA commissioner Adam Silver announced Saturday that the All-Star Game MVP award will now be called the Kobe Bryant Award as players lined up to pay tribute to the late NBA icon.
“Kobe Bryant is synonymous with NBA all-star and embodies the spirit of this global celebration of our game,” Silver said. “He always relished the opportunity to compete with the best of the best and perform at the highest level for millions of fans around the world.”
Bryant and his daughter, Gigi, were buried in a private funeral service in southern California last week after they were among nine people who perished in a horrific helicopter crash on January 26.
The uniforms for Sunday’s all-star game in Chicago will also honor Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter with LeBron James’ team wearing the No. 2 for the basketball-playing Gigi and Giannis Antetokounmpo’s team wearing No. 24 in a tribute to Bryant.
Antetokounmpo was one of several all-stars also spoke Saturday about their memories and the legacy that Bryant left behind.
“The format is amazing,” Antetokounmpo said. “It makes you want to play hard and compete against one another. Each quarter you have the opportunity to win, and it makes it way more competitive.
“But wearing 24 and LeBron wearing number two, it’s a big honor. I wouldn’t want it any other way representing Kobe and Gigi in tomorrow night’s game.”
Antetokounmpo described the four-time All-Star Game MVP Bryant as the “Michael Jordan of our generation.”
“A guy that mentored me in the last few years of my career, a guy that was always there for me,” Antetokounmpo said. “In the regular season, the playoffs, a guy that told me that whenever I need something, I could just reach out to him, and he was literally always there. If I needed something, he would text me back, call me.
“Growing up, he was my idol. He was one of those guys that gave back to the game so much, gave back to the players. A lot of people when they’re so great, they don’t do that.”
Boston Celtics guard Kemba Walker said this is an emotional time for the NBA family not only because of the death of Bryant, but also former commissioner David Stern, who passed away on New Year’s Day.
“With the tragic death of Kobe and Gigi and the rest of the families on the plane and David Stern, it’s definitely going to be a very emotional weekend, and we’re going to celebrate those guys and everyone else as best as we can,” said Walker.
“They meant so much to our game. They grew the game so much. We all just have a lot of respect for them.”
A public memorial service for Bryant will be held February 24 at Staples Center arena in downtown Los Angeles.

