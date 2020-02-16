You are here

Saudi Arabia's Commerce Ministry improves English certificate issuance

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Commerce and Investment aims to raise the level of services provided by the ministry to boost business growth. (File/Twitter)
Updated 16 February 2020
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Commerce and Investment has launched a new service that enables holders of commercial registration to obtain the English certificate online.
The move aims to raise the level of services provided by the ministry to boost business growth.
The issuance of commercial registration certificates in English used to go through many stages, starting with manual translation in accredited bureaus outside the ministry, which required the ministry’s approval.
The Ministry of Commerce and Investment invites holders of commercial registration wishing to benefit from the service to visit its website: E.mci.gov.sa.

Topics: Ministry of Commerce and Investment Saudi Arabia

Saudi flying club to host international aviation event

Updated 3 min 24 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi flying club to host international aviation event

Updated 3 min 24 sec ago
Arab News

MADINAH: Aviation enthusiasts are being invited to wing their way to an international flying event set to take off in Madinah.

The activities of Madinah Sport Flying Club will take center stage at the event organized by the Saudi Aviation Club in cooperation with the Madinah Development Authority.

Taking place from Feb. 20 to 22, activities will see local and international participants promoting sport flying to visitors.

Topics: Madinah Sport Flying Club Saudi Aviation Club Madinah Development Authority

