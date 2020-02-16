Saudi Arabia's Commerce Ministry improves English certificate issuance

RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Commerce and Investment has launched a new service that enables holders of commercial registration to obtain the English certificate online.
The move aims to raise the level of services provided by the ministry to boost business growth.
The issuance of commercial registration certificates in English used to go through many stages, starting with manual translation in accredited bureaus outside the ministry, which required the ministry’s approval.
The Ministry of Commerce and Investment invites holders of commercial registration wishing to benefit from the service to visit its website: E.mci.gov.sa.
