Saudi Arabia's Commerce Ministry improves English certificate issuance

Saudi flying club to host international aviation event

MADINAH: Aviation enthusiasts are being invited to wing their way to an international flying event set to take off in Madinah.

The activities of Madinah Sport Flying Club will take center stage at the event organized by the Saudi Aviation Club in cooperation with the Madinah Development Authority.

Taking place from Feb. 20 to 22, activities will see local and international participants promoting sport flying to visitors.