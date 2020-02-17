BRUSSELS: EU foreign ministers said Monday they have agreed to launch a new mission in the Mediterranean to enforce a UN arms embargo on Libya that is currently routinely flouted.
“We all agreed to create a mission to block the entry of arms into Libya,” Italian Foreign Minister Luigi di Maio said, adding that the mission would include a naval element — which had been a sticking point for some member states.
The news was confirmed by his German and Austrian counterparts.
EU agrees new mission to enforce Libya arms embargo
https://arab.news/zgge4
EU agrees new mission to enforce Libya arms embargo
BRUSSELS: EU foreign ministers said Monday they have agreed to launch a new mission in the Mediterranean to enforce a UN arms embargo on Libya that is currently routinely flouted.