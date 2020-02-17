You are here

  • Home
  • Houthi fire, land mines killed 70 civilians in January

Houthi fire, land mines killed 70 civilians in January

The Iran-backed Houthis committed 389 violations that led to the death of 70 civilians across Yemen last month. (Reuters/File photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5uucd

Updated 17 February 2020
Saeed Al-Batati

Houthi fire, land mines killed 70 civilians in January

  • Field teams also documented the abduction of 82 civilians
  • Thousands of land mines left behind in liberated areas have claimed the lives of hundreds of civilians
Updated 17 February 2020
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: The Iran-backed Houthis committed 389 violations that led to the death of 70 civilians across Yemen last month, a local rights group said on Saturday.

The Yemeni Network for Rights and Freedom, a gathering of local and international rights groups that document civilian casualties in the country, said that thousands of land mines planted by Houthis killed 19 civilians while heavy artillery fire killed 51 civilians across Yemen last month. 

It added that its field teams had documented the abduction of 82 civilians, including four women, and the forcible disappearance of 24 Houthi opponents. Houthis also committed 152 violations against peoples’ properties such as raiding and torching the houses of their opponents since early last month.

The rights group said that the figures were based on interviews with victims of Houthi actions, and that some of the breaches seriously violated international humanitarian law and constituted war crimes.

Rights groups have said that Houthis have almost emptied Sanaa and other areas under their control from opponents since seizing power in late 2014.

Thousands of land mines left behind in liberated areas have claimed the lives of hundreds of civilians and injured thousands.

Fighting increased in Yemen’s main battlefields of Sanaa, Marib, Jawf and Taiz as government forces announced the death and injury of hundreds of Houthis since early last month. 

In the northern province of Jawf, army commanders denied media reports by Houthis that they had scored territorial gains in the province, adding that the Houthis suffered heavy losses over the last couple of weeks.

State TV quoted Brig. Gen. Abdullah Al-Dhawi, the commander of 127 Infantry Brigade in Jawf, as saying that as many as 900 Houthi fighters had been killed or injured in heavy clashes with government forces since the middle of last month, and that army troops had pushed ahead inside Houthi-controlled areas in the province.

State TV broadcast footage on Saturday showed Yemeni army troops gunning down Houthi fighters as forces stormed rebels’ rocky defenses on Jawf’s mountains.

Pro-government media also quoted Brig. Gen. Ali Mosen Al-Hadi, from the 6th Military Region in Jawf, as saying that the Yemeni army backed by local tribesmen had inflicted heavy blows to the Houthis over the last three days and that bodies of fighters were still scattered on the battlefields. He added that Houthis fabricated stories about their victories to boost morale.

“The Houthi militia has not advanced a single inch in Jawf and the battles are still continuing on the borders of the 7th Military Region in Jaresheb and Jam mountains in Nehim district,” Al-Hadi said.

In the province of Saada, the Houthi heartland, official media said that Saudi-led coalition warplanes targeted a Houthi command room in Saada’s Haydan region, battering the building and killing rebels. 

Yemen’s defense minister said that the army pushed back Houthi attacks in Al-Safra district. Massive military logistics and air cover from the coalition have enabled Yemeni government forces to tilt the balance of the war in its favor and reverse territorial gains made by Houthis.

Topics: Middle East Houthis Yemen Iran Landmines

Related

Middle-East
Yemeni army destroys 500 Houthi landmines in eastern Haradh
Middle-East
Five experts killed clearing Houthi landmines for Saudi charity in Yemen

A year on, challenges remain for Algerian protest movement

Algerian women take part in an anti-government protest rally in Algiers. (AFP)
Updated 30 sec ago
AFP

A year on, challenges remain for Algerian protest movement

  • A year on, the protests are smaller than in spring 2019, but the movement remains strong
Updated 30 sec ago
AFP

ALGIERS: On Feb. 22, 2019, sudden and unprecedented protests swept Algeria. A year on, despite bringing down a president, the “Hirak” protest movement faces mounting challenges.
Massive anti-government protests held every Friday quickly gathered momentum: Six weeks in, President Abdelaziz Bouteflika resigned after 20 years in power.
But Algeria’s military was quick to reassert control and by the time presidential elections were held in December, a former Bouteflika ally succeeded him in a vote deeply opposed by protesters and shunned by most voters.
“With the presidential election, we passed into act two, with all the specter of improbability, uncertainty and instability” that entails, Karima Direche, an historian of contemporary North Africa, told AFP.
“It matches what Algerians have been saying for a year: ‘Everything is moving and nothing is changing.’” While a year of weekly protests has not yet brought down “the system” that they challenged, the Hirak movement has profoundly changed Algeria’s political landscape.
Bouteflika’s resignation and the imprisonment of corrupt businessmen and politicians are “tangible results, even if the main demand of regime change and systemic reform is far from having been achieved,” said Dalia Ghanem, a researcher with the Carnegie Middle East Center in Beirut.
But Hirak’s biggest success, she said, was “the increased awareness of Algerians and their desire to reconnect with politics ... without fear of another civil war.”
A brutal war between the Algerian army and Islamist rebels killed some 200,000 people in the 1990s.
The trauma of the conflict was exploited under Bouteflika to discourage dissent, and until February 22 had rendered large protests on the
streets unimaginable.
Ahead of the first protests, Algeria’s political system had remained focused on presidential polls that were widely expected to return Bouteflika to power — despite the 82-year-old being largely incapacitated since a stroke in 2013.
Cut off from the public, the regime sensed growing anger but underestimated it. Young Algerians — disproportionately affected by massive unemployment in a country where the majority is under 30 — were fed up with being represented by a wheelchair-bound octogenarian whose rare public appearances elicited mockery online.
Simmering anger peaked when, during a meeting of the president’s party, a portrait of Bouteflika was addressed by party apparatchiks in the absence of the ailing leader.
Calls to protest on Feb. 22 began multiplying across social media.
Few expected the movement to take hold though, especially in Algiers, where since 2001 public rallies had been banned.
But then on the first Friday, overwhelmed police stood aside as tens of thousands of peaceful demonstrators poured out onto the streets.
In a country without a real opposition party or union, for the first time “the street appeared as a protest force,” said Karima Direche, an historian at the French National Center for Scientific Research.
According to Jean-Pierre Filiu, professor of Middle East studies at Sciences Po University in Paris, the Hirak has for the past year taken center stage in “both the nation’s history and public space.”
And by keeping the protests peaceful, “the movement has changed the rules of the game in Algerian politics, which was previously marked by violence and a
lack of transparency.”
The Hirak has also shown the profound transformation of Algerian society: Led by an educated and hyperconnected youth, and in particular women, who are now determined to be heard.
Algeria’s new president, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, aged 74, “will have to deal with that. He won’t be able to rule like those before him,” said Direche.
A year on, the protests are smaller than in spring 2019, but the movement remains strong.
The Hirak wants to influence the changes promised by the new president but is struggling to structure itself and agree on a future strategy.
“As the movement celebrates its first anniversary, I want to ask ‘What’s next?,’” said Ghanem. “What do you want? What are you demanding and how will you obtain concrete results?”
Several civil society groups born of the Hirak movement are to hold a conference in Algiers on Sunday marking the anniversary in a bid to unify their ranks as a political force.
Participants from across Algeria and abroad will examine a “Feb. 22 Proclamation” summing up the demands and slogans of the protest movement, organizers said.

Topics: Algiers

Related

Middle-East
Algeria court upholds 15-year sentence for Bouteflika's brother
Middle-East
Jailed brother of Algeria’s ex-president launches appeal

Latest updates

A year on, challenges remain for Algerian protest movement
Khaled Al-Kattan, vice president of administration and finance and the  dean of the College of Medicine at Alfaisal University
Singapore lowers growth forecast as virus hits economy
Cyber experts advise users to be cautious while using mobile apps!
Portugal leaders rally around Porto player over racist slurs

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.