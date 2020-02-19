STC denies logo copycat claims, denounces ‘blackmail’ attempts

You are here

Updated 19 February 2020
  US based CTS files proceedings against Saudi Telecom Co. for trademark infringement
LONDON: The latest episode of the ongoing dispute over the new Saudi Telecom Company (STC) logo witnessed a serious escalation with the US-based CTS Corporation filing an opposition proceeding in the Kingdom to protect its name and logo from trademark infringement by the Saudi telecom provider.

A statement issued by CTS claimed that the new STC logo, launched Dec. 19, 2019, was a “direct copy of CTS’ logo.”

“CTS promptly notified STC that its copycat logo caused irreparable harm to CTS’ valuable and established brand.”

“Although CTS and STC have discussed this dispute, regrettably STC has not engaged in a serious manner. Consequently, CTS has no choice but to initiate an opposition proceeding with the Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property to protect its valuable trademark. CTS remains open to a serious and productive settlement discussion,” the US company’s statement added.

For its part, the Riyadh-based STC issued its own widely circulated statement. Although it steered away from directly naming CTS, the statement published in several Arabic Saudi media outlets defended STC’s position and accused an unidentified firm of “blackmail.”

“STC is the owner of the group’s new logo, which is officially registered in Saudi Arabia and other countries,” the statement said.

“A firm has contacted STC, claiming trademark and logo infringement by the Saudi telecom operator. Following discussions with that firm, STC clarified that the firm only seeks to blackmail STC and realize financial gains from that claim,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, STC confirmed it will take the necessary legal procedures to protect the group and shareholders’ rights.

“We’re confident of our sound legal status. The new logo is fully owned by STC and is part of its identity,” the telecom operator added.

STC has worked for 18 months ahead of the official launch of the unified corporate identity in December 2019.

“The new brand is not just a logo, but a set of visual, audio and verbal communication tools and sensory expressions which translate an integrated experience about the company,” STC confirmed.

Elsewhere, Interbrand, a global brand consultancy that developed STC’s logo, said on its website that the telco’s brand does not violate the intellectual property of any entity.

The similarity between the two logos has been highlighted and criticized by several marketing experts and social media users since the new STC logo was unveiled last December. While some defended the Saudi telecom provider, others described the new logo a complete “rip off.”

Kuwait MPs launch probe into Airbus deal

Updated 16 min 47 sec ago
AFP

Kuwait MPs launch probe into Airbus deal

  The decision came after a debate on allegations that Airbus paid kickbacks to secure a deal 6 years ago
  The parliament also asked the finance ministry to review recent aircraft deals involving state-owned Kuwait Airways
Updated 16 min 47 sec ago
AFP

KUWAIT CITY: Kuwait's parliament on Wednesday formed a fact-finding panel to probe alleged kickbacks in a deal between the national carrier and Airbus, which last month paid massive fines to settle bribery scandals.
The parliament's decision came after a special debate on allegations that Airbus paid kickbacks to secure a 25-aircraft deal six years ago.
It also asked the Audit Bureau, the state accounting watchdog, to investigate the deal, which was reportedly worth billions of dollars, although exact figures were never released.
Kuwait Airway Co. in 2014 ordered 15 Airbus 320neo and 10 Airbus 350, with delivery beginning last year and continuing until 2021.
Opposition lawmaker Riyadh al-Adasani told the session that Kuwait was mentioned in a settlement struck by Airbus in a British court on January 31, along with the names of some Kuwaiti officials and citizens.
Under the settlement, Airbus agreed to pay 3.6 billion euros ($3.9 billion) in fines to Britain, France and the United States to settle corruption probes into some of its aircraft sales.
Days after the settlement, Sri Lanka ordered an investigation into a multi-billion dollar aircraft purchase from Airbus after the deal was named in the settlement.
The former chief of Sri Lankan Airlines, Kapila Chandrasena, was arrested on February 6 for allegedly receiving bribes relating to the deal.
Earlier this month, two senior officials of the Malaysia-based AirAsia stepped aside while authorities probe unusual payments at the carrier, as the fallout from the Airbus scandal reverberated across the industry.
Kuwait in recent years also initiated criminal investigations into two large military aircraft deals involving Airbus -- a $9 billion Eurofighter Typhoon warplanes deal and a contract for 30 Caracal military helicopters costing $1.2 billion.

