Bulgaria must not expel Uighurs: European rights court

A woman takes part in a pro-Uighur rally in Brussels, the de facto capital of the European Union, Belgium. (AFP)
Updated 20 February 2020
AFP

  • The court was ruling in an application by five Muslims who fled China’s Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region (XUAR) under accusations of ‘terrorism’ links
  • Bulgaria refused their asylum applications, saying they had failed to show they had to leave China because of ethnic or religious persecution
AFP

STRASBOURG, France: The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) warned Bulgaria on Thursday that expelling asylum-seeking members of China’s Muslim Uighur community “would constitute a violation” of their rights.
Back in China, the Uighurs could be “at risk of arbitrary detention, ill-treatment and death,” the court said in its ruling, telling Bulgaria “not to remove the applicants.”
Sending them back to China, or to another country without guarantees that their rights would be protected, would violate articles 2 and 3 of the European Convention on Human Rights — the right to life and the right not to be tortured.
The court was ruling in an application by five Muslims who fled China’s Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region (XUAR) under accusations of “terrorism” links. They arrived in Turkey between 2013 and 2015, and made their way to Bulgaria in July 2017, albeit illegally.
Bulgaria refused their asylum applications, saying they had failed to show they had to leave China because of ethnic or religious persecution, or that they would face any if they returned.
They were also considered a security threat for allegedly having undergone training for the separatist East Turkistan Islamic Movement, listed as a “terrorist” group by the United Nations.
Bulgarian authorities were preparing to expel the five people when they appealed to the ECHR.
The court ruled in January 2018 that Bulgaria should not remove the applicants while the case was pending.
“The relevant information on the current situation in the XUAR showed that the Chinese authorities had proceeded with the detention of hundreds of thousands or even millions of Uighurs in ‘re-education camps’, where instances of ill-treatment, torture and death of the detainees had been reported,” the court said Thursday.
“That had been the case of many Uighurs who had returned to China after leaving the country or who had been forcibly repatriated,” it said.
Given the general situation and the applicants’ individual circumstances, “there were substantial grounds for believing that they would be at real risk of arbitrary detention and imprisonment, as well as ill-treatment and even death, if they were removed to their country of origin,” it added.
There were also no guarantees that, in sending them to a third country, Bulgaria would “properly examine whether they would in turn be sent from there to China without due consideration for the risk of ill?treatment and even death.”
Two of the five Uighurs have since left Bulgaria on their own accord, and the ruling does not apply to them.

Cross-class marriage urged to tackle Indonesia poverty

Shinta Eka Puspasari

Cross-class marriage urged to tackle Indonesia poverty

  • Country ranks sixth among those with greatest wealth inequality: Oxfam
Shinta Eka Puspasari

JAKARTA: A senior Indonesian minister has suggested that poor people should marry someone of higher social status to reduce poverty.

Muhadjir Effendy, the coordinating minister for human development and cultural affairs, told a meeting on the national health program in Jakarta on Wednesday that he would ask Religious Affairs Minister Fachrul Razi — who also attended the meeting — to issue an edict recommending the move.

Effendy said that the edict could prevent the emergence of “new poor households” and provide Indonesia’s majority Muslim community with a new interpretation of the principle that one should marry a person with a compatible socioeconomic background for the sake of equivalence (kaf’ah) between prospective spouses.

The principle, he said, makes poor people marry among themselves and “automatically give birth to a new poor household.”

The minister on Thursday clarified that his intention with the “intermezzo” statement was to kick-start a social movement to break the cycle of poverty in Indonesia.

Indonesia’s poverty rate declined to below 10 percent for the first time in the country’s history, in September 2019, according to the latest data available from the Central Bureau of Statistics (BPS).

The BPS sets the poverty line at $32.13 per person per month, or an average of $1.07 per day.

FASTFACT

President Joko Widodo frequently requests his ministers to come up with ideas to accelerate the anti-poverty programs and close the country’s income inequality gap.

President Joko Widodo frequently requests his ministers to come up with ideas to accelerate the implementation of poverty alleviation programs and close the country’s income inequality gap, which has widened over the past 20 years.

In September, the level of inequality in Indonesia measured by the Gini coefficient stood at 0.380, improving by 0.004 points from the previous year, according to the BPS. The index ranges from 0 to 1, with 0 representing perfect equality and 1 representing perfect inequality.

An Oxfam report in 2017 showed that in the past two decades, the gap between the richest and the rest of the population in Indonesia had grown faster than in any other country in Southeast Asia. Indonesia is ranked sixth among the countries with greatest wealth inequality, according to the UK-based NGO.

Oxfam said that the four richest men in Indonesia have more wealth than the poorest 100 million people. Inequality is slowing down poverty reduction, dampening economic growth and threatening social cohesion, it said.

However, economists said that suggesting the poor pursue a Cinderella story to graduate from their low-socioeconomic status was not the solution that Indonesia needed to reduce poverty and tackle income inequality.

“How would the state manage such domestic affairs? Even parents could not choose for their children,” Enny Sri Hartati, a senior researcher at the Institute for Development of Economics and Finance (Indef), told Arab News on Thursday.

Indef Deputy Director Eko Listiyanto said that there was no guarantee that Effendy’s proposal, if approved, would be effective in tackling poverty. “There is no urgency for such an edict . . . the root of the problem lies with the issuance of economic policies that widen inequality as they only benefit a small group in the society,” he said.

Listiyanto said that the government was unable to drive upward mobility as the majority of its policies revolved around populism rather than empowerment. He called on the government to stop making regulations that served only oligarchs.

“It would be better to improve the national education system to prepare the next generation for their economic leap. That move would be far more sustainable compared with issuing the marriage edict,” he said.

Pieter Abdullah Redjalam, research director of the Center of Reform on Economics (CORE) Indonesia, said that Effendy’s idea of a cross-class marriage edict showed that he was out of touch with reality.

“He seems to forget that there is a very wide gap between the poor and the rich,” Redjalam said. “The poor are generally trapped in the poverty cycle. They cannot go to school, so they stay poor.”

Redjalam echoed Listiyanto’s recommendation of opening access to and improving the quality of Indonesia’s education system to reduce poverty in the long term. “It is a shame if the former education minister does not understand that,” he said, referring to Effendy.

