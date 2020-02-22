You are here

Cornelia Meyer

Key energy players take advantage of IEF forum

Saudi Arabia plans $110bn investment in Al-Jafurah unconventional gas field

Saudi Aramco plans to invest $110 billion to develop unconventional gas reserves in Saudi Arabia’s Al-Jafurah field. (SPA)
  • Al-Jafurah deposits are estimated to hold 200 trillion cubic feet of wet gas
  • Al-Jafurah is southeast of Ghawar, the world’s largest conventional oilfield
RIYADH: Saudi Aramco plans to invest $110 billion to develop unconventional gas reserves in Saudi Arabia’s Al-Jafurah field, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Friday.

The development plans were reviewed by the Saudi High Commission for Hydrocarbons in a meeting chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The Al-Jafurah deposits are estimated to hold 200 trillion cubic feet of wet gas and the phased development of the field is expected to gradually increase production to 2.2 trillion cubic feet by 2036 if fully completed, SPA said.

The crown prince said development of the field over 22 years would provide the government with an annual net income of $8.6 billion and contribute $20 billion to the kingdom’s gross domestic product per year, according to the agency.

The field is expected to produce 130,000 barrels per day of ethane and 500,000 bpd of gas liquids and condensates.

Al-Jafurah is southeast of Ghawar, the world’s largest conventional oilfield.

Unconventional gas refers to reserves requiring advanced extraction methods, such as those used in the shale gas industry.

SPA said the crown prince ordered gas produced from Al-Jafurah to be prioritized for domestic industries, including mining, to support the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 development plan.

(With Reuters/SPA)

LONDON: Oil prices fell on Friday as weak Asian data and a rise in new coronavirus cases fuelled uncertainty about the economic outlook while leading crude producers appeared to be in no rush to curb output.

Brent crude was down $1.56, or 2.6 percent, at $57.75 in afternoon trade, while U.S. crude dropped $1.25, or 2.3 percent, to $52.63.

"With Brent failing to breach the $60 level on Thursday despite better than expected U.S. oil inventory data, rising market uncertainty is dragging down oil prices on Friday," said UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo.

"Market participants who benefited from the price rise in recent days might prefer not to go into the weekend with a long position."

 

China reports rise in coronavirus cases.

Japan factory activity shrinks at fastest pace since 2012.

Russia says early OPEC+ meeting no longer makes sense.

Finance leaders from the Group of 20 major economies meet in Saudi Arabia at the weekend to discuss risks to the global economy after new Asian economic and health data kept investors on guard.

Beijing reported an uptick in coronavirus cases on Friday and South Korea reported 100 new cases, doubling its infections. In Japan, meanwhile, more than 80 people have tested positive for the virus.

Factory activity in Japan registered its steepest contraction in seven years in February, hurt by fallout from the outbreak. 

"We still believe that the market is likely to trade lower from current levels, given the scale of the surplus over the first half of this year, and the need for the market to send a signal to OPEC+ that they must take further action at their meeting in early March," said ING analyst Warren Patterson.

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday that global oil producers understood it would no longer make sense for the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies to meet before the planned gathering.

The group, known as OPEC+, has been withholding supply to support prices and many analysts expect an extension or deepening of the curbs.

 

