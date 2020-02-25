You are here

  • Home
  • Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra to speak at Sharjah forum

Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra to speak at Sharjah forum

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has starred in more than 60 films and won multiple acting awards. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/w6pr5

Updated 25 February 2020
Arab News

Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra to speak at Sharjah forum

Updated 25 February 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been announced as a guest speaker on the opening day of the 9th edition of Sharjah’s International Government Communication Forum (IGCF) on March 4 at the city’s Expo Center.

The Bollywood star and UNICEF Goodwill ambassador will lead a discussion on the impact of films and TV programs on shaping the public opinion during a talk entitled “Why Does the Screen Have so Much Impact on Public Opinion.”

A highly accomplished actress, Chopra Jonas has starred in more than 60 films and won multiple acting awards throughout her successful career, which makes her an ideal choice to discuss the power of visual media at the upcoming forum.

The session will be moderated by Lebanese television presenter and journalist Raya Abi Rached.

Topics: Priyanka Chopra

US star Khalid to hit the stage at Bahrain F1 Grand Prix

The artist will make his regional concert debut as part of the Bahrain F1 Grand Prix. (File/AFP)
Updated 25 February 2020
Arab News

US star Khalid to hit the stage at Bahrain F1 Grand Prix

Updated 25 February 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: US RnB star Khalid is set to hit the stage as part of the Bahrain F1 Grand Prix next month.

The “Young, Dumb and Broke” singer will close out the concert series on March 20 alongside DJ Don Diablo while Dutch EDM star Afrojack will hit the stage on March 19.

View this post on Instagram

[#F1 #BahrainGP] Put it in drive! Superstar singer and songwriter Khalid will be the third artist performing live at the Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix 2020! His show will be the first of two on the Saturday night of the race weekend. Get your tickets now! --- حلبة البحرين الدولية تعلن عن حفلها الغنائي الأبرز للنجم العالمي "خالد" وذلك يوم السبت 21 مارس خلال استضافتها لـ"سباق الأضواء" سباق جائزة البحرين الكبرى لطيران الخليج للفورمولا وان 2020. --- +973 1745 0000 --- #Bahrain #BahrainEvents #Sakhir #Motorsport #Formula1 #Concert #Khalid

A post shared by Bahrain International Circuit (@bah_int_circuit) on

Access to the concerts are free for racegoers — tickets for the Bahrain F1 Grand Prix start at $179.

The final race will take place on March 22 at the Bahrain International Circuit.

Topics: Khalid

Latest updates

US sanctions Chinese entities for supporting Iran's missile program
European Tour stars arrive in Oman to tackle one of the toughest opening holes on tour
Hezbollah says it opposes IMF management of Lebanon crisis
Saudi PIF unit SEVEN to build theme parks and entertainment centers across the Kingdom
Syrian troops press ahead with campaign as strikes kill 16

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.