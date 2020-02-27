You are here

WWE superstars meet Saudi’s Al-Nassr players before Riyadh Super ShowDown

WWE stars mixed with players from Al-Nassr. (Mark Conlon/Seven Media)
WWE superstar Ricochet. (Mark Conlon/Seven Media)
Superstar Mansoor with Tag Team champions The New Day at Riyadh. (Mark Conlon/Seven Media)
Naomi gets ready to rumble in the Super ShowDown ring. (Mark Conlon/Seven Media)
Bayley - you wouldn't want to mess - will be defending her title. (Mark Conlon/Seven Media)
Ali Khaled

WWE superstars meet Saudi’s Al-Nassr players before Riyadh Super ShowDown

  • The Super ShowDown at Riyadh will take place on Thursday
  • Superstar wrestlers spent the day rubbing shoulders with Al-Nassr football stars
Ali Khaled

The WWE superstars spent the last 24 hours before tonight’s Super ShowDown engaging with members of the press, meeting members Saudi National League football champions Al-Nassr and visiting The Boulevard in Riyadh.

 The highly anticipated showdown takes place tonight at Mohammed Abdu Arena on the Boulevard, the third WWE event hosted in the Kingdom in just over a year, following the Super ShowDown in Jeddah last February and crown Jewels in Riyadh in October.

Having delighted members of the local and international press by joking and taking selfies with them at media event earlier in the day, the likes of Goldberg, Ricochet, The Miz and John Morrison, Naomi and Bayley, and local hero Mansoor spent the afternoon exploring the city, and meeting fans, in the afternoon and early evening.




The Miz and John Morrison in their non-ring attire. (Mark Conlon/Seven Media)

Robert Roode, Andrade and Angel Garza, along with Faisal Kurdi and Hussain Aldaqal, two rising Saudi stars from the WWE Performance Centre, headed to Al-Nassr’s training ground to meet the players, management and senior figures, before taking part in keepy-uppy sessions and a penalty shoot-out.

Before the WWE superstars departed, they presented Al-Nassr, who claimed the Saudi title last season, with a WWE championship belt.

Meanwhile, some of the WWE superstars headed to The Boulevard in Riyadh where they posed for iconic images as they prepare to perform at Super ShowDown in KSA on Thursday night.




Tag-team The New Day were joined by Saudi star Mansoor. (Mark Conlon/Seven Media)

Tag-team The New Day were joined by Saudi star Mansoor at one of Riyadh's most famous locations, and the venue for tonight's event, which takes place at the Mohammed Abdu Arena.

The New Day will be taking on The Miz and John Morrison in one of many exciting encounters taking place tonight.

Also on the card is Ricochet taking on WWE legend and champion Brock Lesnar for the championship belt; Bayley defending g her title against Naomi in the SmackDown Championship; and Goldberg taking on “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt in the Universal Championship Match.

WWE Super ShowDown WWE

Sharapova retires from tennis at age 32 with 5 Slam titles

Updated 27 February 2020
AP

Sharapova retires from tennis at age 32 with 5 Slam titles

  • Sharapova moved to Florida as a child and trained at the Nick Bollettieri Tennis Academy
  • Powerful at the baseline, and famous for a never-give-up attitude, Sharapova reached No. 1 for the first time at 18 in 2005
Updated 27 February 2020
AP

Maria Sharapova was a transcendent star in tennis from the time she was a teenager, someone whose grit and groundstrokes earned her a career Grand Slam and whose off-court success included millions of dollars more in endorsement deals than prize money.
And yet, Sharapova walked away from her sport rather quietly Wednesday at the age of 32, ending a career that featured five major championships, time at No. 1 in the WTA rankings, a 15-month doping ban and plenty of problems with her right shoulder.
There was no goodbye tournament, no last moment in the spotlight, for someone so used to garnering so much attention for so long, with or without a racket in hand.
“I’ve been pretty good in the past, balancing my time with my sponsors with my tennis, because I know my priority. At the end of the day, what I love doing is competing, and that’s where my heart is at: on center court,” Sharapova said in a 2006 interview with The Associated Press right before that year’s US Open.
“There are a couple of sides of me,” she said then. “There’s the Maria that’s a tennis player. There’s the Maria that is a normal girl. And there’s the Maria who’s a businesswoman. And that’s where the ‘Maria Sharapova brand’ comes into play.”
Around that time, she signed a “lifetime” contract with a racket company, a deal that eventually was ended. And two weeks after that, she would win the US Open trophy while wearing an outfit that resembled a sparkly black cocktail dress, part of the “couple of sides” persona she cultivated.
Two years later, though, Sharapova missed the tournament at Flushing Meadows because she needed surgery on her shoulder, which has troubled her off and on ever since; she had another operation on that joint in 2019.
She lost the last four matches she played at major tournaments, with first-round exits in her past three appearances, including at the Australian Open in January. That turned out to be the last match of her career and made her 0-2 this season.
In an essay written for Vanity Fair and Vogue about her decision to retire, posted online Wednesday, Sharapova asks: “How do you leave behind the only life you’ve ever known?”
She disclosed that she “had a procedure to numb my shoulder to get through the match” a half-hour before walking on court for a first-round exit at last year’s US Open, writing: “I share this not to garner pity, but to paint my new reality: My body had become a distraction.”
Born in Russia, and “discovered” by Martina Navratilova at an exhibition event in Moscow, Sharapova moved to Florida as a child and trained at the Nick Bollettieri Tennis Academy.
“We’ll miss her, baby. She’s very special,” Bollettieri told the AP in an interview last year, when Sharapova returned to his academy as she worked her way back from her latest shoulder procedure. “The tour will miss her. ... Always competitive. All business.”
Sharapova burst onto the tennis scene at 17 by upsetting Serena Williams to win Wimbledon in 2004. She would beat Williams again at that year’s season-ending tour championship to improve to 2-1 against the American — and never won another one of their matchups, dropping the next 19 in a row.
Powerful at the baseline, and famous for a never-give-up attitude, Sharapova reached No. 1 for the first time at 18 in 2005. After adding her second major trophy at the US Open the following year, she collected an Australian Open title in 2008, and then won the French Open in 2012 and 2014.
Sharapova is one of only six women in the professional era to win each major tennis title at least once. She made 10 Grand Slam finals in all, going 5-5; the last came in 2015 at the Australian Open, where she was the runner-up to Williams.
At the 2016 Australian Open, where Williams beat her in the quarterfinals, Sharapova tested positive for the newly banned drug meldonium.
After initially being given a two-year suspension, Sharapova appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, which reduced the penalty, ruling she bore “less than significant fault” in the case and could not “be considered to be an intentional doper.”
Since returning from that suspension in 2017, Sharapova managed to reach only one Slam quarterfinal.
Her 6-3, 6-4 loss to Donna Vekic at Melbourne last month sent Sharapova’s ranking tumbling outside of the top 350 — she is 373rd this week.
Asked after that defeat whether it might have been her last appearance at the Australian Open, Sharapova repeatedly replied with, “I don’t know.”
“I put in all the right work. There is no guarantee that even when you do all of those things, that you’re guaranteed victory in a first round or in the third round or in the final. That’s the name of this game,” Sharapova said after what turned out to be her final match. “That’s why it’s so special to be a champion, even for one time.”
A little more than a month later, she told the world she was done with her playing career.
“Tennis showed me the world — and it showed me what I was made of. It’s how I tested myself and how I measured my growth,” Sharapova wrote on Twitter on Wednesday. “And so in whatever I might choose for my next chapter, my next mountain, I’ll still be pushing. I’ll still be climbing. I’ll still be growing.”

Maria Sharapova tennis Nick Bollettieri

