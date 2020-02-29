You are here

  • Home
  • Afghans dare to dream of peace

Afghans dare to dream of peace

A Kabul resident feeds pigeons. Many Afghans hope the US-Taliban deal will lead to peace after more than 40 years of war. (AN photo by Sayed Salahuddin)
Short Url

https://arab.news/629ug

Updated 13 sec ago
Sayed Salahuddin

Afghans dare to dream of peace

  • Week-long reduction in violence prior to the deal allowed people to visit their villages after years of displacement
Updated 13 sec ago
Sayed Salahuddin

KABUL: Having survived various rounds of fighting against militants, police officer Mohammad Mustafa proudly shows the scars he incurred during several encounters.

While he is ready to fight more if need be, Mustafa joins other Afghans in hopes for an imminent peace as a US-Taliban agreement is expected to be signed on Saturday.
“After so many years of war, billions of dollars ... we should come to the conclusion that this war has no winner but too many losers, all of them Afghans. We have to stop it and allow the next generation to live in peace,” said the 40-year-old officer who is in charge of protecting a government building near the presidential palace in Kabul.
While serving in Baghlan province last year, Mustafa and his men were targeted by Taliban fighters.
“We had run out of food, ammunition and water. We all kept one last bullet in our rifles, pledged that we would not surrender to the enemy and would kill ourselves if we had to. That did not happen, but I was hit by mortar fire.”
Another incident was a suicide attack on a police station in Kabul for which Daesh claimed responsibility.
“I still have two pieces of shrapnel under my skin. That incident was the most tragic because 18 civilians, all members of one family, were killed and I cannot forget it all my life,” he said.
While he says he would be ready to fight again, Mustafa, who has served more than 15 years with the police, believes it is time that all Afghans united to rebuild their country, which for decades has been torn apart by violent conflicts, the last one being between the US and the Taliban.
When peace comes, Mustafa dreams of sending his three children to university, as he himself had no chance to receive higher education. He would also like to travel across the country, visit its scenic Nuristan province, the archeological sites in Bamiyan and the historic region of Badakhshan, where the Taliban presence has been strong that he only knows them from books
Despite all his plans for a peaceful future after the US-Taliban agreement, Mustafa is skeptical of political promises, as he sees the main obstacle to peace in many of the country’s leaders, who want to “further enrich themselves and remain in power.”

FASTFACT

Mobile phone networks have been restored in the areas under Taliban control and only minor security incidents have been reported.

Hope is running high among many Afghans that a week-long reduction in violence prior to the peace deal, which started on Feb. 15, could lead to a longer-lasting peace in the country and allow people to have normal lives.
The partial truce has allowed some to visit their villages in rural areas after years of displacement. Mobile phone networks have been restored in the areas under Taliban control and only minor security incidents have been reported.
Sherzai Mohammadi, a roadside vegetable seller, has lost several relatives in the nearly 19-year US-Taliban conflict. Poverty forced him to quit school in the sixth grade as he became his family’s sole breadwinner.
“I am 28 years old now and all I remember and know has been destruction and killing,” he said.
“War brings calamity, devastation. None of my childhood dreams could be fulfilled. I am hopeful. I dream of being able to give a good life for my kids, to live in peace and enjoy life like people do in normal countries.”
Ulfatullah, a money exchanger in Kabul, said he has earned enough money and dreams of bringing his family members back from Germany, to travel and hike with them when peace comes.
“All people want is peace, not pompous or extravagant life. As humans we have this right,” he said.
Rahmatullah, a 17-year-old school student from Kabul, hopes he will be able to visit the grave of his grandfather in a remote village in Ghazni, a restive province where the Taliban are in control of several districts.
He wants to settle in the village and become a teacher. “I want a simple life, to be able to help people learn and build the country,” he said.
Shafiqa, a 25-year-old nurse, said she yearns for “women and men to have equal rights to study, work and serve the country,” something she has only known from family stories.
“It sounds like a fantasy when my father recalls how men and women traveled without fear at night on buses. There were foreign tourists traveling with them before the war started.”

Topics: Afghanistan

Related

Special
World
‘We don’t want to leave’: Sikhs consider future in Afghanistan

Malaysia’s Mahathir says he has support to return as PM

Updated 1 min 25 sec ago
AP

Malaysia’s Mahathir says he has support to return as PM

Updated 1 min 25 sec ago
AP
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia: w
Mahathir said he met with leaders from Anwar’s Alliance of Hope early Saturday and is “now confident that I have the numbers needed to garner majority support” in Parliament to return as prime minister for a third time.
“I am therefore prepared to stand as prospective candidate for Prime Minister,” said, Mahathir, the world’s oldest leader at 94. The decision will be conveyed to the king, he added.
Mahathir didn’t make clear in the statement if he was restoring the former alliance, which won a stunning victory in May 2018 elections. That victory ousted a ruling coalition, once led by Mahathir, that had governed Malaysia since independence in 1957 but had become entangled in a widespread corruption scandal.
The unlikely alliance between Mahathir and Anwar, longtime rivals, crumbled Monday after Mahathir’s Bersatu party quit in a bid to form a new government with several opposition parties. Mahathir resigned in protest of the plan, which would have required him to work with the the governing alliance he ousted in the 2018 polls.
The Alliance of Hope initially nominated Anwar as the next prime minister but reversed Saturday to support Mahathir’s candidacy. It condemned efforts to form a “backdoor government involving “kleptocrats and traitors.”
“For the sake of defending the struggle, the Alliance of Hope expresses its full support for Mahathir Mohamad as prime minister,” it said.
The move is believed aimed at countering plans by Bersatu to revive its bid to build an ethnic Malay-centric government after the party on Friday backed its president Muhyiddin Yassin, instead of Mahathir, to become prime minister.
Muhyiddin is seen as a more acceptable candidate as he was willing to work with the United Malays National Organization, where several leaders including ex-Prime Minister Najib Razak are on trial for corruption charges.
UMNO and its allies, including a fundamentalist Islamic party with strong rural support, have thrown their support behind Muhyiddin, putting him as a frontrunner in the battle for power. Much depends on two parties on Borneo island, that holds a bloc of votes.
“Never bet against the old horse. It’s counter strike by Mahathir,” said James Chin, who heads the Asia Institute at Australia’s University of Tasmania. “If Muhyiddin brings back UMNO into the government, it will be a tragedy for Malaysia. He will be bringing back corruption, racism and Najib and the others may get off the hook.”
Mahathir repeated Saturday that he is against any form of cooperation with UMNO but can accept individuals who leave the party. He rejected claims that he supported Muhyiddin’s nomination.
Local media said the king will meet leaders of all political parties Saturday to let them nominate their prime minster candidate. Muhyiddin and leaders from his faction were the first seen at the palace.
Muhyiddin, 72, is a seasoned politician who was sacked by Najib as deputy prime minister in 2015 after he criticized Najib’s handling of a massive graft scandal at the 1MDB state investment fund.
He helped Mahathir in 2016 form Bersatu, which later teamed up with Anwar’s Alliance of Hope with a pact that Mahathir would eventually handover power to Anwar. It is unclear if Mahathir will stick to that transition pact if he succeeds in another comeback.
After Mahathir resigned, the king dissolved the Cabinet and reappointed Mahathir as interim leader. The monarch then individually interviewed all 222 lawmakers but failed to establish a candidate with majority support.
Rather than holding a parliamentary vote to select a prime minister, the king normally appoints a nominated candidate if he is satisfied they have the majority of support.

Latest updates

Malaysia’s Mahathir says he has support to return as PM
Virus spreading worldwide as more countries report first cases
Saudi Cup: All eyes on Riyadh as the world’s most valuable horse race debuts
What We Are Reading Today: Land of Wondrous Cold
Afghans dare to dream of peace

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.