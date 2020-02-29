Halfway report as Frankie Dettori wins, Bahraini horses dominate on Saudi Cup day

AS IT HAPPENED: Maximum Security wins Saudi Cup on historic day of racing in Riyadh

RIYADH: Maximum Security, with Luis Saez in the saddle, won the $20 million Saudi Cup at the King Abdul Aziz Racetrack in Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh on Saturday.

The US-trained horse stormed to the front toward the end of the world's richest horse race.

He finished ahead of another American horse, Midnight Bisou, with Dubai's Godolphin-owned Benbatl claiming third spot.

A healthy crowd of 10,000 were there to witness the very first running of the race.

18:45 - Well, there you have it! That brings an end to the very first Saudi Cup. What a race it was! We hope you enjoyed the coverage.

17:55 - RESULT - MAXIMUM SECURITY WINS THE SAUDI CUP

The four-year-old beats Midnight Bisou at the King Abdulaziz racecourse, with jockey Luis Saez on board.

Saez said: "He broke so well. When he breaks he doesn't pick up the bridle like he used to but when he came into the straight he wanted to win so badly and he fought. This is for America and for my people."

Winning trainer Jason Servis added: "I can't believe it, it's going to take about a week for it to set in."

17:20 - So, we're 30 minutes away from the race we've all been waiting for... Arab News has spoken to people involved with three of the runners. Which horse is your prediction for the winner of the Saudi Cup?

17:00 - Nearly back-to-back wins for Yutaka Take, but he was pipped by a short head by New York Central in a thrilling Saudia Sprint! That was the penultimate race before the big one...

16:30 - RESULT - A big win for Japanese racing, as Full Flat wins the Saudi Derby with Yutaka Take in the saddle - $800,000 was the prize pool for that one. Nothing on the $1.5 million in the next race. Or the cool $20 million on offer in the Saudi Cup later this afternoon...

16:00 - RESULTS: As promised, we've got the results of the two local races for you now...

It was an exciting race in the Obaiya Arabian Classic as Tallaab Al Khalediah stormed the 2,000m (1 mile 2 furlongs) on the dirt track to win ahead of Hajjres and Mashhur Al Khalediah, even prompting Dubai Racing TV's Laura King to remark on the horse's pace...

And it was Omsiyaatee which took The Jockey Club Cup Handicap, ridden by Adel Alfouradi who was the champion jockey at the King Abdul Aziz Racetrack last year...

15:40 - We've got a halfway report for you all now, written by our man on the ground Ali Khaled - who has kindly summarised the first four races for you all in a quick five-minute read story here...

15:20 - More on the Saudi Cup fashion - what to do if you've forgotten a hat for the races? Perhaps Evelyn McDermott can help...

Arab News caught up with Evelyn McDermott, founder of the Evelyn McDermott Millinery, which was the exclusive milliner for the Saudi Cup and had a dedicated booth for those who wanted to pick up a last-minute headpiece...

14:50 - We have two races coming up, the first being the Obaiya Arabian Classic for purebred Arabians and the second being the Jockey Club Local Handicap - we'll bring you those results after the Maghreb prayer break.

We also have some jockey changes to announce, from the Saudi Cup organizers...

14:20 - RESULT - And it's Call the Wind that wins the Longines Turf Handicap, with Olivier Peslier on board, in the longest race of the day (1 mile 7 furlongs - 3,000m) and the final turf running of the day. (AN Photos/Huda Bashatah)

13:55 - Stop the press - we think we've found the best outfit of the day... this American fan who "rose" to the occasion is definitely leading the way in the fashion stakes...

We also spoke to fans who are familiar with Dubai's Meydan racetrack, and they were full of praise for the King Abdul Aziz Racetrack here in Riyadh...

And these ladies were very impressed with the international nature of the Saudi Cup...

13:45 - RESULT - It's another shock victory as Dark Power wins The stc 1351 Cup - the second Bahrain-owned winner of the day! And Riyadh has even been treated to the trademark Frankie Dettori victory jump...

13:20 - More of the fashion on show at the King Abdul Aziz Racetrack today...

13:05 - RESULT - Port Lions wins the Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors Cup, the first ever turf race run in Saudi Arabia, ridden by A De Vries in the first race of the day - bit of a shock there, as Deirdre was the heavily-fancied horse before the off! (AN Photo/Huda Bashatah)

12:30 - We're 30 minutes away from the off in the first race of the day - here's a look at the Grandstand and the hospitality enclosure at Riyadh's King Abdul Aziz Racetrack. And some of the high fashion stakes on show as well...

11:50 - Fans treated to one of the many displays of Saudi culture that will be on show throughout the day...

11:30 - More happy Arab News readers with their copies of the special Saudi Cup souvenir edition of the newspaper...(AN Photos/Huda Bashatah)

11:10 - A fantastic video from the Saudi Cup official Twitter page shows jockey Yutake Take on board his mount in one of the Jockeys Challenge races on Friday!

10:45 - Here's your race card for today's racing (including the breaks for prayer) - the action starts at 4:00pm KSA time (1:00pm GMT) and the big one is scheduled to start at 8:40pm local time (5:40pm GMT)...

10:30 - As we wait for the fans to file in ahead of the first race of the day at 4:00pm Saudi time, check out a gallery by Arab News' Basheer Alzain Saleh and Huda Bashatah of yesterday's Kingdom Day...

09:50 - Yesterday saw a host of male and female jockeys get a feel for the tracks at King Abdul Aziz Racetrack in the Jockeys Challenge races (read a report here) - but it was also a chance for the fans to get a feel for all the activities available away from the racing for the whole family at the track...(AN Photos/Huda Bashatah)

09:30 - We've got the latest turf track update - and the official Saudi Cup feed are saying today's going is Good to Firm on that immaculate-looking stretch of grass. It's an exciting day for Saudi racing fans as some fantastic horses will be running on the turf and dirt tracks today...

09:00 - The gates have opened and we're officially kicking off the day's coverage!