Netflix drama’s refreshingly sober take on teenage mental illness

The film stars Elle Fanning and Justice Smith. (Supplied)
Updated 24 sec ago
GAUTAMAN BHASKARAN 

CHENNAI: The latest Netflix drama, “All The Bright Places,” directed by Brett Haley and adapted from a novel by Jennifer Niven, who also co-scripts, may at first glance look like a teen flick of boy meeting girl, falling in love and what happens next.

But the film goes beyond that to convey how mental illness in young people can often go unnoticed and hence untreated.

Some of those who have watched the 15-certificate movie, released on Feb. 28, have been alerting others on social media to the fact it is not a romcom as the trailer suggests, but something that should have a trigger warning.

Writing on Twitter, one person said: “‘All the Bright Places’ on Netflix is about suicide and mental illness and I hate how the trailer almost framed the story like Violet and Finch are ‘two broken people who are going to fix each other.’ I hope Netflix gives a proper trigger warning before the movie.”

Justice Smith’s Theodore Finch character has a violent side to him and could be expelled from school. And his classmate, Violet Markey (Elle Fanning), is charming and vivacious, but the tragic death of her sister in a car accident has turned her into a recluse.

A year after the tragedy, Violet stands at the edge of a bridge ready to jump when Theodore, who loves to jog, sees her, and gently convinces her to step off. A school writing assignment to travel around Indiana – where the two live – brings Theodore and Violet closer together.

Haley, in a very subtle way, conveys how to cope with abuse and other forms of trauma which adults often do not notice and, remarkably, the film does not use romance as a cure-all for the harsh truths of trauma and mental illness.

Instead viewers follow two teenagers as they deal with life-changing loss with a refreshingly sober touch.

The author uses her own personal story to help teenagers cope with their problems. A tight script and superb direction make viewing engaging – and not just for kids, but also adults.

Both Fanning and Smith are impressive without slipping into a melodramatic mode.

Amina Muaddi hosts star-studded bash during Paris Fashion Week

The part-Jordanian designer celebrated her upcoming capsule collection alongside industry insiders and her closest friends. (Photographed by German Larkin)
Updated 03 March 2020
Arab News

Amina Muaddi hosts star-studded bash during Paris Fashion Week

Updated 03 March 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: This week, part-Jordanian footwear designer Amina Muaddi hosted an intimate dinner alongside luxury e-tailer Mytheresa CEO Michael Kliger at the lavish Froufrou restaurant in Paris’s upscale 9th arrondisement during Fashion Week.

The designer, who is half-Jordanian-half-Romanian and grew up in Italy, celebrated the upcoming capsule collection alongside industry insiders and her closest friends, including Lebanese fashion stars Jessica Kahawaty and Lana El-Sahely, Moroccan-Egyptian-Dutch model Imaan Hammam and fashion influencers Caroline Daur and Gilda Ambrosio, among others.  

For the occasion, Muaddi donned a brown, draped design by Mugler that boasted a plunging neckline and a high slit as she mingled with model pals Paloma Elsesser and Tina Kunakey.

Jessica Kahawaty and Amina Muaddi at the Amina Muaddi x Mytheresa dinner. Photographed by German Larkin

Naturally, the well-heeled guests in attendance were all sporting Amina Muaddi footwear. Kahawaty and Hammam opted for a pair of matching gold, strappy sandals while El-Sahely elevated her blush-colored leather pantsuit with bright pink heels.

“Thank you @mytheresa.com & Michael Kliger for hosting this dinner with me, it was one for the books. And much love to our wonderful guests, thank you for celebrating with us,” 33-year-old Muaddi captioned a series of images from the star-studded evening on Instagram.

The Amina Muaddi x Mytheresa capsule is set to launch on March 18 with ten statement pumps, sandals, slingbacks and mules in vibrant shades of pink, blue and yellow, with glitter and crystal embellishments that are sure to be a hit with the brand’s high-profile fans such as Rihanna, Dua Lipa and Kendall Jenner.  

Tina Kunakey, Amina Muaddi and Imaan Hammam at the Amina Muaddi x Mytheresa dinner. Photographed by German Larkin

The campaign will be fronted by Danish fashion blogger and entrepreneur Pernille Teisbaek.

Amina Muaddi the brand is one of the most in-demand footwear labels on the fashion scene at the moment. Launched a little over a year ago, the designer’s eponymous, Paris-based brand has skyrocketed to popularity with sales jumping 400% from Fall 2018 to Spring 2018, according to Footwear News. 

Muaddi started making shoes at 26, traveling to Italy’s famous shoe-making district, Riviera del Brenta, to learn the trade before co-founding her first brand, Oscar Tiye. She’s also partnered with Parisian label Alexandre Vauthier — she has made the shoes for his collections for the past few seasons — and was recently enlisted by Rihanna to help design the shoes for her luxury maison Fenty. 

