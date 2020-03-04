You are here

Camila Cabello calls on fans to support Syrian refugees

Cabello called on her fans to help support displaced families through charity organization Save the Children. (AFP)
DUBAI: Cuban-American singing sensation Camila Cabello celebrated her 23rd birthday on Tuesday with a heartfelt message about Syrian refugees. 

The star took to Instagram to raise awareness about “the worst humanitarian crisis happening in the world right now,” as she described it.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

ITS MY BIRTHDAY!!! guys thank u for all of the birthday love, I absolutely love you guys and am so thankful for you for my birthday I wanna bring attention to one of the worst humanitarian crises happening in the world right now, in Syria. 950,000 people have been forced to flee their homes because of the violence in Idlib – some with only the clothes on their backs. Most of them are children. Now, they’re living in displacement camps in freezing cold temperatures. families shouldn’t have to choose between dying from bombs or freezing cold temperatures. Save the Children is working to provide displaced families with food, blankets and warmth. They are trying to keep kids families safe, but they need our help. so for my birthday, it would mean the world to me if you would consider supporting Save the Children’s response to this humanitarian crisis. Go to savethechildren.org to help Save the Children reach children in need. I love u

A post shared by camila (@camila_cabello) on

“950,000 people have been forced to flee their homes because of the violence in Idlib — some with only the clothes on their backs,” she wrote. 

The “Havana” singer also highlighted that most of fleeing the violence are children, who now live in “displacement camps in freezing cold temperatures.” 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

do u ever just go to the grocery store like this and take a pause and ponder life’s greatest questions ?

A post shared by camila (@camila_cabello) on

“Families shouldn’t have to choose between dying from bombs or freezing cold temperatures,” the star added.  

Cabello called on her fans to help support displaced families through charity organization Save the Children that provides them with “food, blankets and warmth.” “So for my birthday, it would mean the world to me if you would consider supporting Save the Children’s response to this humanitarian crisis,” she said.

Topics: Camila Cabello Syrian refugees

