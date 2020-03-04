Camila Cabello calls on fans to support Syrian refugees

DUBAI: Cuban-American singing sensation Camila Cabello celebrated her 23rd birthday on Tuesday with a heartfelt message about Syrian refugees.

The star took to Instagram to raise awareness about “the worst humanitarian crisis happening in the world right now,” as she described it.

“950,000 people have been forced to flee their homes because of the violence in Idlib — some with only the clothes on their backs,” she wrote.

The “Havana” singer also highlighted that most of fleeing the violence are children, who now live in “displacement camps in freezing cold temperatures.”

“Families shouldn’t have to choose between dying from bombs or freezing cold temperatures,” the star added.

Cabello called on her fans to help support displaced families through charity organization Save the Children that provides them with “food, blankets and warmth.” “So for my birthday, it would mean the world to me if you would consider supporting Save the Children’s response to this humanitarian crisis,” she said.