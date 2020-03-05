Lebanon’s financial prosecutor freezes assets of 20 banks

You are here

In this Jan. 14, 2020 file photo, anti-government protesters smash bank widows, during ongoing protests against the Lebanese central bank's governor, on Hamra Street, in Beirut, Lebanon. (AP)
BEIRUT: Lebanon’s financial prosecutor has frozen the assets of 20 Lebanese banks, their top bosses and board members, state media and judicial sources said on Thursday.
Judge Ali Ibrahim gave notice to the central bank and the banking association, state news agency NNA said without naming the banks or giving details of the assets.
The move to freeze assets is part of an ongoing investigation, a senior judicial source said without elaborating.
The source said the decision involved some of Lebanon’s biggest banks, including Blom Bank, Bank Audi , Byblos Bank, Bank of Beirut and SGBL (Societe Generale De Banque Au Liban SAL).
The Association of Banks in Lebanon (ABL), which represents the nation’s lenders, could not be reached for immediate comment.
Local banks are at the heart of a financial crisis crippling the country as the clock runs down on its looming debt maturities, including a $1.2 billion Eurobond due on March 9.
The government will meet on Saturday to take a decision, after Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri said a majority of MPs oppose paying even if that leads to default, compounding doubts over whether Lebanon will meet the March repayment.
The economic and financial strains came to a head last year as capital inflows slowed and protests erupted against a political elite that has dominated Lebanon since the 1975-1990 civil war and steered it into crisis.
The crisis is rooted in decades of waste and corruption which landed the country with one of the world’s biggest public debt burdens. Domestic banks, which for years funneled deposits to the state, hold the bulk of the sovereign debt.
Lebanon is probing the sale of Eurobonds by local banks to foreign investors though the practice is not illegal, a judicial source said last month.
Berri, one of the country’s most influential leaders, blamed local banks on Wednesday for diluting the local holding. Critics say this has weakened Lebanon’s position in talks with foreign bondholders.
Some politicians have criticized the banking sector recently as public anger turned to the banks, which have severely curbed people’s access to their savings and blocked transfers abroad.
The head of the banking association, Salim Sfeir, has said those measures aim to keep Lebanon’s wealth in the country.
Sfeir said on Wednesday that the sector was being targetted with rumors and that banks had suffered losses to secure liquidity.
The central bank has asked banks to review transfers of funds abroad by politicians and government employees between October and December.
The government separately approved a draft law on Thursday aimed at lifting banking secrecy. The information minister said the law, which will go to parliament, would apply to ministers, MPs and a range of public officials.

LONDON/MILAN: HSBC has sent more than 100 of its London staff home after a worker tested positive for the coronavirus, the first known case at a major company in Europe’s main financial hub.
Italy’s UniCredit also told some staff to go home after two new infections were reported among its employees — one in Germany and one in Italy.
The possibility of the coronavirus spreading across the finance industry is worrying regulators, who fear the absence of important staff could lead to liquidity problems in markets if firms cannot operate their trading operations normally.
The European Central Bank has asked euro zone banks to urgently test their large-scale remote working arrangements, or other flexible working arrangements for critical staff, a letter dated Tuesday that was seen by Reuters showed.
German and British financial regulators have also said they are watching how prepared banks and other institutions are.
At HSBC, an employee in its research department in London self-isolated on Sunday, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
The employee was later confirmed to have the coronavirus and on Thursday morning the bank sent home more than 100 people from the research department, a bank spokeswoman said.
HSBC has told staff who came into contact with him to work from home as areas affected undergo a thorough clean.
“We have been informed that one of our employees at 8 Canada Square has been diagnosed with COVID-19. This colleague is under medical supervision and has self-isolated,” the spokeswoman said. “All staff whose roles allow remote working have been told they can work from home if preferred.”
HSBC’s London office is in Canary Wharf, a major financial district that hosts many investment banks, including Citi, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley and Barclays.
HSBC’s headquarters remains open, the bank said.

NEW CASES AT UNICREDIT
Italy’s UniCredit raised the number of its workers infected with coronavirus to three on Thursday and sent home staff who dealt with them.
Unicredit said it had told all employees who have been in contact with a contractor in its Munich office who has tested positive for the virus to self-quarantine for two weeks.
The bank has closed its Piacenza office, where another employee who has tested positive, and a branch in the northern Italian city, Unicredit said in a statement.
It advised all employees who may have been in close contact with the colleague to self-isolate for 14 days and said it would contact all customers who had been in the Piacenza branch in recent days.
Italy has been hit harder by the coronavirus than any other in Europe, with 107 deaths and more than 3,000 confirmed cases.
Banks globally are readying out-of-town offices and isolating some teams to ensure they can keep trading if coronavirus spreads in more major financial centers.
Goldman Sachs has been testing a back-up site in Croydon, south London, and Citi has been preparing an office in Lewisham, southeast London, sources familiar with the matter said. JPMorgan is testing back-up locations in Basingstoke, to the southwest of the capital, and another city center site.
In Spain, BBVA said on Thursday it had transferred up to 100 staff from its Madrid trading floor to a location just outside the city as part of its contingency plan to protect operations from potential disruption related to the coronavirus outbreak.

