  Saudi Arabia says Iran's actions have helped spread coronavirus around the world

Saudi Arabia says Iran's actions have helped spread coronavirus around the world

Shoppers wearing face masks and gloves in northern Tehran, Iran, where the regime has been accused of covering up the coronavirus epidemic. (AP)
Updated 34 sec ago
Saudi Arabia says Iran's actions have helped spread coronavirus around the world

  • Official condemns Iran for allowing Saudi citizens into the country without stamping their passports
  • Saudis who traveled to Iran must report their travel within 48 hours to avoid legal action
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Thursday said Iran was responsible for increasing the number of coronavirus cases and spreading the outbreak around the world.

An official source accused Iran of “irresponsible actions” for allowing Saudi citizens into the country without stamping their passports during the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

Iranian officials say 107 people have died from the illness but independent experts say the toll must be much higher amid allegations that the regime has covered up the full scale of the epidemic.

Five people in Saudi Arabia have had coronavirus diagnosed. Three of the cases had returned together from Iran via Bahrain, while the fourth returned via Kuwait and infected his wife.

“These actions are a proof of Iran’s direct responsibility in increasing COVID-19 infections and in the virus’s outbreak all around the world,” an official Saudi source said. “This behavior poses a serious public health threat to the international community and undermines international efforts to combat COVID-19, putting many communities around the world at risk.”

The official urged all Saudi citizens who had returned from Iran in recent weeks to immediately contact the health ministry by calling 937.

Citizens currently in Iran should also immediately report their travel to Iran upon their arrival back in the Kingdom.
 
If they report their travel to Iran within 48 hours they will not be subjected to the “Travel Documents Law,” the official said.

“The Kingdom is keen on ensuring the safety of all citizens who had visited Iran by providing them with this opportunity and refraining from any legal action against them,” the official said. “Furthermore, the Kingdom is determined to protect the families of those who had traveled to places where there is an outbreak of COVID-19.”

Citizens should not travel to Iran for any reason, the statement said, adding that they face serious legal actions if they do so in the future.

The official called upon Iranian authorities to disclose the identities of Saudi nationals who had illegally visited Iran since the Feb. 1, 

He added that the Iranian authorities would be held fully responsible for all Saudis who did not report their travels and had been infected during their stay in Iran.

Animal Flow fitness roars into life in KSA

Animal Flow fitness roars into life in KSA

  • It is designed to help people improve their strength, body control and coordination, says Saudi coach
JEDDAH: A new fitness discipline called Animal Flow has been introduced to Saudi Arabia.

The innovative fitness program, which combines ground-based movement with elements from various bodyweight-training disciplines to create a fun, challenging workout, kicked off around 10 months ago through Saudi coaches Fahad Maddah and Ehab Banjar.

“You can do Animal Flow as a standalone workout or in a group class. It can be integrated into existing fitness routines by using various components for dynamic warmups, interval training, circuit training and skill-building,” Maddah told Arab News.

He added that it is designed to help people improve their strength, flexibility, body control and coordination. “Animal Flow is a playful expression of what your body can do.”

Maddah and Banjar introduced and built the Animal Flow community in the Kingdom, and have trained more than 100 people in Jeddah.

Their passion for fitness and movement inspired them to introduce the discipline to Saudis.

Banjar said they had to go through a long process of exams, intensive workshops and months of practice to bring the craze to the Kingdom. 

“We became certified via Animal Flow Official in the US, then we started the community here in Saudi Arabia.”

He added: “Animal Flow is a sport just like calisthenics, CrossFit and weightlifting. We support healthy living and staying fit no matter what sport it is.”

Calisthenics coach Reham Kamal took courses in Animal Flow overseas and said it greatly benefits the body.

“It strengthens the core and the muscles around the joints and increases their flexibility,” she told Arab News.

Kamal highlighted that in the past five years, many people have traveled abroad and brought back new fitness disciplines to the Kingdom. 

“People are more open-minded about fitness because of the variety they have seen. We didn’t have this variety of classes before; it was either weightlifting, cardio or swimming classes.”

She added: “Fitness in the Kingdom has really broadened and advanced, especially with the Saudi Olympics. This encourages the youth and helps them excel.”

 

 

