You are here

  • Home
  • Makkah’s ‘Mataf’ reopens for non-Umrah worshippers

Makkah’s ‘Mataf’ reopens for non-Umrah worshippers

A photograph taken on March 5, 2020 shows the white-tiled area surrounding the Kaaba, inside Mecca's Grand Mosque. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/whcxx

Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Makkah’s ‘Mataf’ reopens for non-Umrah worshippers

  • The decision follows a sterilization operation at the Grand Mosque
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s Mataf - area of circulation around Makkah’s Kaaba - reopened for non-Umrah worshippers on Saturday, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The General President of the Grand Mosque and Prophet's Mosque Affairs Sheikh Dr. Abdurrahman bin Abdulaziz Al-Sudais stressed the need to adhere to the precautionary procedures and cooperation with all the workers in the Grand Mosque to serve its visitors.
The decision follows a sterilization operation at the Grand Mosque.
Muslims performed Friday prayers at the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah for the first time since restrictions aimed at preventing the spread of coronavirus were announced by Saudi Arabia.

Topics: China Coronavirus

Related

Live
Middle-East
LIVE: Coronavirus grips Middle East as new cases confirmed

Saudi Arabia announces 2 new cases of coronavirus coming from Iran, Iraq

Updated 37 min 9 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia announces 2 new cases of coronavirus coming from Iran, Iraq

  • Both women were quarantined immediately upon their arrival
  • Brings the total up to seven infections in the Kingdom
Updated 37 min 9 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health announced on Saturday two new cases of coronavirus coming from Iran and Iraq, bringing the total up to seven infections in the Kingdom.

Lab results confirmed the two women have the new coronavirus, COVID-19, the ministry said. One of them came from Iran through Bahrain and did not disclose at the Saudi immigration that she had been to Iran. The other woman came from Najaf in Iraq through the UAE, but did not disclose this information.

Both women were quarantined immediately upon their arrival, and were later taken to the hospital.

The ministry said all seven cases of coronavirus were being monitored by medical staff in an isolated hospital.

Topics: China Coronavirus coronavirus

Related

World
Philippines records first community transmission of coronavirus, now has 6 cases

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia announces 2 new cases of coronavirus coming from Iran, Iraq
Cosplayers show off their best looks at Middle East Film and Comic Con 2020
Senior member of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards killed in Syria
Kylie Jenner adds glamour to getaway wardrobe with Egyptian jewelry label
Philippines records first community transmission of coronavirus, now has 6 cases

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.