Makkah’s ‘Mataf’ reopens for non-Umrah worshippers

Saudi Arabia announces 2 new cases of coronavirus coming from Iran, Iraq

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health announced on Saturday two new cases of coronavirus coming from Iran and Iraq, bringing the total up to seven infections in the Kingdom.

Lab results confirmed the two women have the new coronavirus, COVID-19, the ministry said. One of them came from Iran through Bahrain and did not disclose at the Saudi immigration that she had been to Iran. The other woman came from Najaf in Iraq through the UAE, but did not disclose this information.

Both women were quarantined immediately upon their arrival, and were later taken to the hospital.

The ministry said all seven cases of coronavirus were being monitored by medical staff in an isolated hospital.