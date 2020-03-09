Afghan official killed in Kabul by unknown gunmen

KABUL: An Afghan provincial council member and two of his bodyguards were killed by gunmen on Sunday in the capital of Kabul, officials said.
No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. But it came just days after Daesh killed at least 32 people at a ceremony in Kabul attended by prominent political leaders.
The gunmen opened fire on Naser Ghairat's vehicle and also wounded his driver, according to Ferdaws Faramrez, spokesman for Kabul's police chief.
Ghairat was a councilman from Logar province, which lies just to the south of the capital. Many provincial council members have homes or even keep their families in Kabul.
Provincial councils typically have a dozen or more members based on their population, and include both men and women.
Afghan officials also confirmed on Sunday that unknown gunmen had killed at least seven civilians and wounded 17 others in the western Herat province.
