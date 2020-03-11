You are here

Korean muralist stages first exhibition in Middle East

The artist’s larger canvases exude an ethereal power. (Supplied)
Rebecca Anne Proctor

  • The gallery aims to provide a stage for cross-cultural exchange through exhibitions that bring artists from diverse cultures and backgrounds to a new audience
DUBAI: A curious mix of artworks and sculptures can be seen through the windows of Facilitate Dubai, a new concept space in Dubai Design District (d3).

Alluring profiles of Asian women depicted in an animation-inspired style are being showcased in South Korean-born artist Stickymonger’s (real name Joohee Park) first exhibition in the Middle East.

Titled “Lonesome Planet,” her expo subjects, presented on giant canvases, appear lost in an otherworldly realm.




The exhibition took place in Dubai Design District (d3). (Supplied)

A self-confessed night owl, the New York City-based artist, explores the interplay between darkness and light, innocence and fear. The women in her paintings and life-size sculptures are portrayed with child-like wonder yet appear to be completely absorbed in another world.

The display is the inaugural exhibition of Four You Gallery, a travelling venue-by-appointment founded by Sarya Martin.

“It exclusively showcases the work of female artists. Through its thoughtfully curated exhibitions the gallery will offer the works of an international roster of female artists to a global audience,” said Martin.




The display is the inaugural exhibition of Four You Gallery. (Supplied)

A “lack of representation for female artists in art galleries and in the mainstream art market,” was the motivation for Martin to foster an art platform specially for women.

The gallery aims to provide a stage for cross-cultural exchange through exhibitions that bring artists from diverse cultures and backgrounds to a new audience.

“Four You Gallery is dedicated to the artist regardless of their nationality, medium, or career status and aims to celebrate, support and empower,” added Martin.




A “lack of representation for female artists in art galleries and in the mainstream art market,” was the motivation for Martin. (Supplied)

Stickymonger, who currently resides in an expansive studio-cum-apartment taking up the entire 79th floor of 3 World Trade Center in New York City, creates work inspired by her experience of the world.

Framed by concrete walls and large windows with breathtaking views over the city, her large-scale murals and paintings often have an autobiographical tendency that merges melancholy with playfulness.

Her works have been displayed around the world, including at Art Basel and Frieze via Kaikai Kiki Gallery and various spaces in Hong Kong, Los Angeles, Miami and New York.




Stickymonger resides in an expansive studio-cum-apartment taking up the entire 79th floor of 3 World Trade Center in New York City. (Supplied)

“Spray Nirvana” (2019) is a series of animation-rendered female sculptures made in a glossy matte pantone 243C colored in candy pink and black and white with gold dots each holding a spray can.

Stickymonger’s aerosol paint on canvas works, in black and white and subdued pastel colors, are each 16 inches in diameter with titles such as “Mellow,” “Love,” “Ahhhh,” and “Star.” They too are filled with emotions that capture everyday life.

Other works created with aerosol paint on shaped canvas have titles such as “Candy Break,” “Bewildered,” “Sweet Dilemma,” and “Gotta Do What I Gotta Do.”




Stickymonger’s aerosol paint on canvas are filled with emotions that capture everyday life. (Supplied)

The artist’s larger canvases exude an ethereal power. Girls, with large-gaping eyes, take in the world around them and are stationed amidst a dreamy, obscure backdrop that allows the viewer to drift along with them into another time and space.

Alongside playfulness there is also a mocking and resistant tone to Stickymonger’s work.

In “Play with Me in Hell,” a large acrylic and aerosol painting on canvas comes with a life-size sculpture in polystone of a woman with long wavy hair, wearing a red dress and hugging a smiling monster.

Perhaps it is the artist’s modern-day rendition of beauty and the beast, an artwork that mocks at what might be seen as the world’s current state of chaos.

Netflix's 'Guilty' is a lesson on consent in the #MeToo era

‘Guilty’ explores consent in a university setting. (Supplied)
Gautaman Bhaskaran
Gautaman Bhaskaran

Netflix’s ‘Guilty’ is a lesson on consent in the #MeToo era

Updated 40 min 42 sec ago
Gautaman Bhaskaran

CHENNAI: The #MeToo movement has led to a spate of films on sexual harassment and assault, with works such as “Pink” and “Section 375” underlining the enormous significance of consent.

However, much earlier, in 2017, director Avinash Das came out with “Anarkali of Arrah,” a film featuring a dancer in a small Indian town who fights against a powerful politician out to sexually harass her.

In this context, Netflix’s latest campus drama, “Guilty,” may not appear novel. However, the film does step into new territory with its exploration of consent and sexual assault allegations in a university setting.

With his good looks and confident demeanor, college musician VJ (Gurfateh Singh Pirzada) is every girl’s idea of a dream man. His girlfriend, Nanki (Kiara Advani), is a songwriter with a taste for designer clothes. All this is unfamiliar to Tanu Sharma (Akansha Ranjan Kapoor), a small-town girl who feels completely out of place in the college, totally lost among the elite, English-speaking crowd.

Eventually, the unsettling plot nears its climax when the new student accuses VJ of rape. What ensues is an all-too-typical abuse of power so often seen in these horrific cases, with VJ’s wealthy politician father engaging the best law firm in town to defend his son. Lawyer Danish (Taher Shabbir) takes charge of the case, which unfolds on screen in the form of flashbacks.

The script is a bit clumsy, with the lawyer speaking to multiple students in a complex timeline that can become confusing and dilutes the sharpness of the director’s attack on the pervasive lack of respect for consent among some students. But the movie takes a balanced approach to just about everybody, including the college administration and the police.

The director, Ruchi Narain, refuses to take sides or pass judgment, and gently nudges the viewer toward a conclusion that is hard to imagine. 

However, the film’s crowning glory is Advani, who delivers an extraordinary performance, playing her character with allure, and cleverly hiding her own doubts and dilemmas. 

“Guilty” is a brave, progressive film about the power of speaking out that succeeds despite the limitations of its script.

Topics: Guilty Netflix #MeToo

