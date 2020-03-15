Fernandes says Manchester United revival not just down to him

LONDON: Bruno Fernandes says his stellar form since he arrived at Manchester United in January is not the only reason why the club’s fortunes have improved on the pitch.

After an inconsistent first half of the season, United are unbeaten in the nine games Fernandes has featured in since his £47 million ($58 million) move from Sporting Lisbon.

In the Premier League, United are unbeaten in five games and up to fifth place, firmly in the battle for Champions League places.

The midfielder has scored three goals and made four assists.

“I see the same team from one month ago,” the Portugal international told Sky Sports. “I think we are the same and have a lot of hunger to win, to give a lot, to do better and better in every game.

“In the last month, we’ve had a lot of really good games and I think we can talk about a new start after Bruno, but it’s not about Bruno, it’s about the team.”

The 25-year-old said he was a different player from his teammates.

“Everyone has a different mold to play,” he said. “Maybe I take more risks, maybe other players don’t take as many, maybe I shoot more, some players pass more, some of the players make more tackles, everyone is different in a club.”

Fernandes shone in last week’s derby victory over Manchester City at Old Trafford and got involved in a spat with opposition manager Pep Guardiola late in the game.

The pair exchanged words and Fernandes then put a finger to his lips, gesturing for Spaniard Guardiola to be quiet.