Fernandes says Manchester United revival not just down to him

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes in action. (REUTERS)
  • The pair exchanged words and Fernandes then put a finger to his lips, gesturing for Spaniard Guardiola to be quiet
LONDON: Bruno Fernandes says his stellar form since he arrived at Manchester United in January is not the only reason why the club’s fortunes have improved on the pitch.
After an inconsistent first half of the season, United are unbeaten in the nine games Fernandes has featured in since his £47 million ($58 million) move from Sporting Lisbon.
In the Premier League, United are unbeaten in five games and up to fifth place, firmly in the battle for Champions League places.
The midfielder has scored three goals and made four assists.
“I see the same team from one month ago,” the Portugal international told Sky Sports. “I think we are the same and have a lot of hunger to win, to give a lot, to do better and better in every game.
“In the last month, we’ve had a lot of really good games and I think we can talk about a new start after Bruno, but it’s not about Bruno, it’s about the team.”
The 25-year-old said he was a different player from his teammates.
“Everyone has a different mold to play,” he said. “Maybe I take more risks, maybe other players don’t take as many, maybe I shoot more, some players pass more, some of the players make more tackles, everyone is different in a club.”
Fernandes shone in last week’s derby victory over Manchester City at Old Trafford and got involved in a spat with opposition manager Pep Guardiola late in the game.
The pair exchanged words and Fernandes then put a finger to his lips, gesturing for Spaniard Guardiola to be quiet.

he start of the Indian Premier League, the world's most lucrative cricket competition, has been postponed from March 29 until April 15 over the coronavirus, the Indian cricket board said Friday. (AFP)
  • Top officials of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) met franchise owners of the eight IPL teams in Mumbai to assess the situation
MUMBAI: India’s cricket board chief Sourav Ganguly said on Saturday the Indian Premier League will be truncated with the Twenty20 tournament pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The world’s richest cricket league was postponed Friday, meaning instead of starting on March 29, it will begin on April 15 at the earliest after the Indian government ordered measures against travel and public gatherings.
Top officials of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) met franchise owners of the eight IPL teams in Mumbai to assess the situation.
“Safety is most important for the players and at the moment (with) what’s going around in the world and India with the government directives this is all we can do. We have postponed remaining domestic matches,” Ganguly said.
“If it (IPL) is (postponed till) April 15, then, in any case 15 days are gone, it has to be a truncated one. How truncated, how many games, I can’t say at the moment.”
While the country of 1.3 billion has reported just two deaths from coronavirus and more than 80 confirmed cases, all sporting activities have been suspended.
India has stopped all domestic soccer and cricket events after two remaining one-day cricket internationals against a visiting South Africa side were called off on Friday.
But postponing the IPL, which draws top players from Australia, England and South Africa, has dominated Indian headlines.

