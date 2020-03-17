You are here

Tom Hanks released from hospital after virus quarantine

The couple have posted to social media about their run-in with COVID-19. (AFP)
AUSTRALIA: Tom Hanks has been released from the Australian hospital where he was in isolation since testing positive for the coronavirus last week, but his wife Rita Wilson remains hospitalised, health officials said Tuesday.
The multiple Oscar-winning actor was on the Gold Coast near Brisbane to film an Elvis Presley biopic directed by Australian Baz Luhrmann when he and Wilson, both 63, came down with the disease.
Wilson, a singer-songwriter, had given concerts in Sydney and Brisbane before testing positive for COVID-19 and Australian authorities have been tracking the couple's contacts to identify any other people who may have been infected.
Australia has so far confirmed nearly 400 cases of coronavirus, with five deaths from the disease.
The couple have posted to social media about their run-in with COVID-19, thanking their Australian carers and urging their fans to follow the advice of experts on avoiding the disease.
Hanks was believed to have returned to the penthouse apartment in the Gold Coast where the couple had been staying while he worked on the Lurhmann film, in which he was due to portray Elvis' long-time manager, Colonel Tom Parker.

DUBAI: Amal Clooney’s younger sister Tala Alamuddin launched her accessories label Totally Tala in 2017, with a strong focus on bold, bohemian tote bags, belts and shoulder-sweeping earrings. Now the brand has added face masks to its stylish repertoire of accessories amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Lebanese-British designer, who is based in Singapore, is selling the masks, which come in denim, camouflage and leopard print designs, on the brand’s website, alongside a zippered pouch made for stashing hand sanitizer and tissues.

“Let’s face it all together. In our unpredictable world, where battling the elements is an everyday concern, we've got you covered with Le Masque, the specifically designed face mask that offers comfort with flair,” wrote the designer before adding that a portion of the proceeds from the $30 item will be donated to The Red Cross Singapore “in support of those directly affected by the coronavirus.”

“Our zippered pouch “The Sanity Stasher” provides a quick and stylish carrying solution for le masque, your tissues, hand sanitizer and more,” she added.

