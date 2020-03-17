Tom Hanks released from hospital after virus quarantine

Amal Clooney’s sister incorporates face masks into her brand amid coronavirus pandemic

DUBAI: Amal Clooney’s younger sister Tala Alamuddin launched her accessories label Totally Tala in 2017, with a strong focus on bold, bohemian tote bags, belts and shoulder-sweeping earrings. Now the brand has added face masks to its stylish repertoire of accessories amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Lebanese-British designer, who is based in Singapore, is selling the masks, which come in denim, camouflage and leopard print designs, on the brand’s website, alongside a zippered pouch made for stashing hand sanitizer and tissues.

“Let’s face it all together. In our unpredictable world, where battling the elements is an everyday concern, we've got you covered with Le Masque, the specifically designed face mask that offers comfort with flair,” wrote the designer before adding that a portion of the proceeds from the $30 item will be donated to The Red Cross Singapore “in support of those directly affected by the coronavirus.”

“Our zippered pouch “The Sanity Stasher” provides a quick and stylish carrying solution for le masque, your tissues, hand sanitizer and more,” she added.