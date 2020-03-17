You are here

  • Home
  • MH17 trial to resume with no public due to virus measures

MH17 trial to resume with no public due to virus measures

The chairman of the MH17 trial chamber Hendrik Steenhuis, center, arrive at the Schiphol courthouse on March 9, 2020 for the opening of the trial over the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 in 2014. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/maunf

Updated 14 sec ago
AP

MH17 trial to resume with no public due to virus measures

  • The landmark trial of the suspects began earlier this month in a courtroom packed with visitors
  • While public and media will not be allowed to attend, the hearing will be streamed online
Updated 14 sec ago
AP

THE HAGUE, Netherlands: The murder trial of three Russians and a Ukrainian accused of involvement in the 2014 downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 will be closed to the public and media when it briefly resumes later this month in a Dutch courtroom.
The decision announced Tuesday to close the March 23 hearing comes after Dutch courts said they would shut down until April 6 for all but urgent cases because of restrictions introduced by the government to fight the spread of the coronavirus
The landmark trial of the suspects in the July 17, 2014, downing of the Boeing 777 over eastern Ukraine began earlier this month in a courtroom packed with visitors, including family members of some of the 298 passengers and crew killed. None of the suspects showed up for the trial, which continued in their absence.
A temporary media center was built next to the court for the hundreds of journalists who attended the trial.
At the next session, the three-judge panel hearing the case will rule on requests made by prosecutors and defense attorneys for one of the suspects. The case will then be adjourned until June 8.
While public and media will not be allowed to attend, the hearing will be streamed online.
The flight from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia was shot down by a Buk missile fired from territory controlled by pro-Moscow separatist rebels. Prosecutors say the missile and launcher were driven into Ukraine from a Russian military base and the launcher was driven back to Russia after the downing of flight MH17. Russia denies involvement in the downing.

Topics: aviation MH17 Malaysia Airlines

Related

World
Russian meddling casts ‘dark shadow’ over MH17 trial: prosecutors
World
Trial of 4 suspects in downing of flight MH17 opens

South Korea tightens border checks as domestic transmission of coronavirus abates

Updated 17 March 2020
Reuters

South Korea tightens border checks as domestic transmission of coronavirus abates

  • The stricter checks for all arrivals will start on Thursday
  • Seoul has already imposed strict border checks on visitors from China, Italy and Iran
Updated 17 March 2020
Reuters

SEOUL: South Korea said on Tuesday it plans to tighten border checks for all arrivals from overseas to prevent new cases of coronavirus coming into the country at a time when domestically transmitted infections are subsiding.
The stricter checks for all arrivals will start on Thursday and come as China also stepped up monitoring of foreign travelers, in the latest sign of the pandemic’s shifting center of gravity from Asia to Europe.
“We’ve assessed that there’s a need for universal special entry procedures for all arrivals, given rapid increases in new cases not only in Europe but also in the United States and Asia in the wake of the pandemic,” Vice Health Minister Kim Gang-lip told a briefing.
The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) reported 84 new coronavirus cases as of Tuesday. It was the third day in a row that the county has reported fewer than 100 new infections, raising hopes that Asia’s largest outbreak outside China may be easing.
The new numbers are well below a Feb. 29 peak of 909, and bring the country’s total infections to 8,320, the KCDC said. The death toll rose by two to 81.
There are 55 cases involving infected travelers, including eight foreign nationals, up from 44 recorded on Sunday. The other 47 are South Koreans, 27 of whom came from Europe, as well as 16 from China and another 12 from other Asian countries, KCDC deputy director Kwon Jun-wook said.
Seoul has already imposed strict border checks on visitors from China, Italy and Iran, requiring them to sign up by a smartphone application to track whether they have any symptoms such as fever.
Asked whether the government was considering closing borders, Kwon said the current efforts make a “very rational and reasonable policy for the time being.”
“It is much more important to stick to our fundamental efforts to find, quarantine and treat patients and examining links of infections,” he told reporters.
President Moon Jae-in has said he was increasingly confident South Korea would overcome the virus as the rate of new cases continued to drop.
Another 264 patients were released on Tuesday from hospitals where they had been isolated for treatment, bringing the total to 1,401, the KCDC said. South Korea reported more recoveries than new infections on Friday for the first time since its outbreak emerged in January.
Testing and treatment of patients is nearing completion in the hardest-hit city of Daegu, home to a fringe Christian church that was at the center of the outbreak in South Korea.
But authorities renewed warnings against clusters that continue to emerge, especially in the greater Seoul area.
The education ministry on Tuesday postponed the beginning of all schools’ new semester by another two weeks to April 6, citing concerns about infections in smaller clusters.
At least 134 cases have been linked to a Seoul-based call center whose 800-strong workforce is being tested or in quarantine.
In Seongnam, south of Seoul, 47 members of a Protestant church have tested positive, including the pastor, who attended services twice early this month despite government calls to cancel mass gatherings.
The vice health minister said people at the church had even rinsed their mouths using the same salt water sprayer in an ill-advised effort to disinfect themselves.
“That is an example of how misinformation could raise the risks of infection,” he said.
“Once again, we’re requesting the citizens to refrain from attending gatherings in enclosed space as much as possible.”

Topics: China Coronavirus Health South Korea

Related

Special
World
South Korea announces $9.8bn emergency funding to fight coronavirus
World
South Korean ‘cult’ blamed for spike in coronavirus cases

Latest updates

Iran supreme leader Khamenei prohibits ‘unnecessary’ travel
MH17 trial to resume with no public due to virus measures
Arab Coalition forces destroy two explosive-laden unmanned boats
Iraq halts Gharraf oilfield after Petronas evacuates staff
Italy to re-nationalize Alitalia in response to virus

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.