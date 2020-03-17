You are here

British-Iranian woman Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe temporarily released from Tehran jail

Jailed British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been temporarily released in Iran for two weeks. (Supplied)
Updated 17 March 2020
Arab News

  • Zaghari-Ratcliffe was arrested in April 2016
  • Earlier this month husband said he feared she had contracted coronavirus
LONDON: British-Iranian dual national Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been temporarily released from prison in Iran as it struggles to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe, 42, was part of a temporary release of 85,000 prisoners. She has been in prison since April 2016, and was sentenced in September that year to five years’ imprisonment for allegedly “plotting to topple the Iranian government.” She has vehemently denied all charges.

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said: “I am relieved that Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe was today (Tuesday) temporarily released into the care of her family in Iran. We urge the regime to ensure she receives any necessary medical care.”

He added: “While this is a welcome step, we urge the government now to release all UK dual nationals arbitrarily detained in Iran, and enable them to return to their families in the UK.”

There are many other Britons and dual nationals detained in Iran on charges of spying or plotting against the regime.

Many have recently detailed the extent of sickness in Iranian jails, especially in the notorious Evin prison. 

Last week, British-Iranian political prisoner Anoosheh Ashoori sent a recorded message to his wife saying his jail was in chaos because of the virus. He appealed to the UK government to do more to help secure his temporary release.

Ashoori, 65, was moved to a different ward as coronavirus allegedly spread among his inmates.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s release has been a major campaign effort for the British government, with several foreign secretaries calling for her freedom.

Soon after the news of her release was published, Zaghari-Ratcliffe was photographed smiling with a tracking device attached to her ankle.

She is permitted to remain within 300 meters of her family’s home during the temporary release. 

Syrian refugees in Turkey face virus threat

Displaced Syrian children and their parents attend a workshop organised by medical volunteer affiliated with a Turkish-registered Syrian relief organisation aimed at spreading awareness about COVID-19 coronavirus disease and precautions for its prevention, at a camp near the Syrian town of Atme close to the border with Turkey in Idlib province on March 16, 2020. (AFP)
Updated 6 min 56 sec ago
MENEKSE TOKYAY

Syrian refugees in Turkey face virus threat

  • Their numbers have reached 4 million
Updated 6 min 56 sec ago
MENEKSE TOKYAY

ANKARA: As each country grapples with the spread of coronavirus, the situation of Syrian refugees in Turkey — whose lives have been in turmoil for the past nine years — is demanding attention.

Held in precarious conditions, their numbers have reached almost 4 million.
Thousands of the refugees have spent recent weeks taking dangerous journeys along the Turkish-Greek border. There are camps hosting about 10,000 to 15,000 refugees on the border where social distancing rules cannot be applied. The concentration of the population and the lack of access to water has increase the risk of contagion.
Prof. Omer Faruk Gergerlioglu, a parliamentarian from the pro-Kurdish HDP, recently warned that “the refugees are taking shelter on the Evros River (between Turkey and Greece). There is no reported case there, but if it happens, it will quickly spread out the area.”
Syrian refugees now need effective and easily accessible protection in Turkey against this deadly virus more than ever.
If Syrian refugees have symptoms, they have to call the Turkish Ministry of Health’s hotline and ask for an Arabic translator after waiting in the lengthy queue.
The ministry recently published a guide in Arabic on its website for personal measures to take and steps that might break the chain of transmission.
Omar Kadkoy, a migration policy analyst at Ankara-based think tank TEPAV, said it is important to raise awareness among asylum seekers and refugees in Turkey about the necessary precautions against coronavirus by sharing information in multiple languages.
“The second important step is using a medium with maximum exposure. Syrians, similar to all other asylum seekers and refugees in Turkey, rely greatly on social media to obtain information. All parties involved in the campaign must take to Facebook and Twitter to reach as many as possible,” he told Arab News.
For Kadkoy, reducing vulnerability requires equal access to public health services.
“There are undocumented asylum seekers and refugees in Turkey whose lack of ID may deny them access to tests and treatment. This is not the time to play it by the book. Fighting coronavirus is a collective action irrelevant to the legal status of anyone,” he said.
UNICEF recently distributed hygiene and sanitation kits to the refugees along the border to raise awareness.
Deniz Senol Sert, a migration expert from Ozyegin University in Istanbul, draws attention to the measures that are needed in case refugees along the border are returned to Turkey given that there has been no social distancing and that some have managed to cross the border. “The question remains: Are these people in need of a 14-day quarantine period?” she told Arab News.
Ankara and Brussels have been holding talks over the recent decision of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to open Turkey’s border to migrants travelling to Europe, as deteriorating conditions along the border led some EU countries like Germany to suggest rehousing up to 1,500 unaccompanied child refugees to European countries.
Turkey opened a field hospital along the Greek border to track the health indicators of the refugees, but there are no reported coronavirus cases so far.
Refugee activists have pointed out the risk of Iranian refugees who cross the Turkish border illegally from the mountains in eastern provinces, which increases the risk of cross-border contagion.

Saudi Arabia’s Maraya Concert Hall: An architectural wonder of the world

