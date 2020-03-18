You are here

  • Home
  • Greek police use tear gas on migrants at Turkish border

Greek police use tear gas on migrants at Turkish border

Greek soldiers and riot police officers stand stand amid clouds of tear gas at the Greece-Turkey border during an earlier clash with migrants in the border village of Kastanies on March 7, 2020. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wa47s

Updated 18 March 2020
AP

Greek police use tear gas on migrants at Turkish border

  • Greek police said they used tear gas to repel the push to break down the fence south of the Kastanies border crossing
  • An estimated 2,000 migrants are still camped out on the Greek-Turkish border
Updated 18 March 2020
AP

THESSALONIKI, Greece: Clashes broke out overnight on Greece’s border with Turkey early Wednesday, after 500 migrants attempted to break down a border fence and enter Greece.
Greek police said they used tear gas to repel the push to break down the fence south of the Kastanies border crossing. They said Turkish authorities also fired tear gas at the Greek border. The clashes began at 2 a.m. and lasted for roughly two hours.
An estimated 2,000 migrants are still camped out on the Greek-Turkish border, weeks after Turkey declared its borders to Europe open and encouraged migrants and refugees living in the country to try crossing into European Union member Greece.
Tens of thousands of people headed to the border despite Greece’s insistence that its eastern border, which is also the EU’s external border, was shut. The move came after months of threats by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that he would open his borders and allow millions of refugees into Europe unless the EU provided more support for refugee care in Turkey.
The EU says it is adhering to a 2016 deal with Turkey under which it provides billions of euros in funds in return for Turkey caring for more than 3.5 million refugees from neighboring Syria.

Topics: Greece Turkey Migration

Related

Middle-East
Hospitality gives way to hostility for migrants to Greece
Middle-East
Two migrants injured in clashes along Turkey-Greece border

UAE stops issuing visas on arrival and bans citizens from traveling abroad over coronavirus

Updated 18 March 2020
Arab News

UAE stops issuing visas on arrival and bans citizens from traveling abroad over coronavirus

  • UAE suspended the issuance of new entry visas on March 17
  • The country also said that it had banned its citizens from travelling abroad until further notice over coronavirus fears
Updated 18 March 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates will temporarily stop issuing visas on arrival starting March 19, the country’s embassy in London tweeted on Tuesday.

“Please be advised that the temporary suspension of issuing visas upon arrival is applicable to all countries,” the press office at the Emirati Embassy in London told Arab News.

The tweet included a link to all the countries who can get a visa on arrival.

The UK government told citizens that visas on arrivals have been suspended to the UAE, on their travel advisory website. The new travel regulation does not apply to UAE citizens and residents, who may be tested upon arrival and asked to self-isolate or be quarantined.

Australia’s Ambassador to the UAE Heidi Venamore tweeted that “UAE will suspend issuing all visas on arrival, including for Australians.”

The UAE had already issued a temporary suspension of entry visas into the country effective March 17 however have exempted some countries from the ban and diplomatic passports. 

The UAE also said on Wednesday that it had banned its citizens from travelling abroad until further notice over coronavirus fears, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

Topics: UAE United Arab Emirates China Coronavirus Coronavirus (COVID-19) Coronavirus China

Related

Middle-East
Iran reports largest spike in coronavirus fatalities as 147 more die
Live
Middle-East
LIVE: Middle East coronavirus cases continue to rise

Latest updates

Pandemic could make another 25 million jobless: UN
Virus-hit British cruise ship docks in Cuba
Science and technology city, telecom company support distance learning at universities in Saudi Arabia amid coronavirus
Zlatan Ibrahimovic sets up fundraiser for Italian hospitals battling coronavirus pandemic
Harrow School in London closes after pupil tests positive for coronavirus

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.