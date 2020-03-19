You are here

  • Home
  • UK puts military on standby as coronavirus shuts down swathes of London

UK puts military on standby as coronavirus shuts down swathes of London

1 / 5
One of London's tourist hot spots, Trafalgar Square, is nearly abandoned in London, Thursday, March 19, 2020. (AP)
2 / 5
An empty street in Westminster, central London, is pictured on March 19, 2020, as people stay away from the capital due to the novel coronavirus. (AFP)
3 / 5
A man with a face mask walks across Trafalgar Square in London, Thursday, March 19, 2020. (AP)
4 / 5
A homeless man holds a sign reading "What about us Boris - were we gunna isolate? Help!", relating to the UK government's advice to self-isolate if a person has covid-19 symptoms, in London, on March 19, 2020. ( AFP )
5 / 5
A platform at Oxford Circus tube station is almost deserted at 10 in the morning, a usually busy time, in London, Thursday, March 19, 2020. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mq5ec

Updated 14 sec ago
Reuters

UK puts military on standby as coronavirus shuts down swathes of London

  • Johnson considers more stringent measures
  • London underground train stations to close
Updated 14 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: The United Kingdom put 20,000 military personnel on standby, closed dozens of underground train stations across London and Queen Elizabeth left the city for Windsor Castle as the coronavirus crisis shut down whole swathes of the economy.
As the coronavirus outbreak sweeps across the world, governments, companies and investors are grappling with the biggest public health crisis since the 1918 influenza pandemic, panicked populations and imploding financial markets.
Against a background of panic buying in supermarkets and the biggest fall in sterling for decades, the British government moved to quash rumors that travel in and out of London would be restricted.
“There is zero prospect of any restriction being placed on traveling in or out of London,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesman told reporters.
He said police were responsible for maintaining law and order and there were no plans to use the military for this purpose, though the government put military reservists on formal notification.
But dozens of underground train stations across the capital were due to be closed and an industry source said supermarkets were expecting police support amid the fears that London was facing a virtual shutdown.
After ordering the closure of schools across a country that casts itself as a pillar of Western stability, Johnson on Wednesday said the government was ruling nothing out when asked whether he would bring in measures to lock down London.
Johnson has asked the government to come up with plans for a so-called lockdown which would see businesses closed, transport services reduced, gatherings limited and more stringent controls imposed on the city.
Queen Elizabeth on Thursday left the capital for her ancient castle at Windsor. The monarch has also agreed to postpone the planned state visit by Japanese Emperor Naruhito in June.

LONDON CLOSING?
London’s transport authority said it would close up to 40 underground train stations until further notice and reduce other services including buses and trains. The line between Waterloo station and the City of London financial district would be closed.
“People should not be traveling, by any means, unless they really, really have to,” London Mayor Sadiq Khan said.
Britain has so far reported 104 deaths from coronavirus and 2,626 confirmed cases, but UK scientific advisers say more than 50,000 people might have already been infected.
Britain faces a “massive shortage” of ventilators that will be needed to treat critically ill patients suffering from coronavirus, after it failed to invest enough in intensive care equipment, a leading ventilator manufacturer said.
With the world’s fifth largest economy coming to a standstill, the pound on Wednesday plunged to its lowest since March 1985, barring a freak “flash crash” in October 2016. On Thursday the pound was down 0.5% at $1.1570.
British shoppers were queuing around the block early on Thursday morning to buy basic supplies such as bottled water and tinned goods ahead of an expected toughening of measures to contain the coronavirus outbreak.
Supermarkets have been forced to limit purchases after frantic shoppers stripped shelves. Outside one Sainsbury’s supermarket in central London on Thursday, a huge queue had formed ahead of opening, with people standing calmly in the rain.

Topics: UK Military London China Coronavirus

Related

World
Police incident over suspicious vehicle in central London ends
Middle-East
UK pulls some troops from Iraq training mission over coronavirus

Germany calls up reservists in coronavirus battle

Updated 23 min 11 sec ago
AFP

Germany calls up reservists in coronavirus battle

  • The army began mobilizing its first batches of reserve troops over the weekend
  • Europe’s biggest economy has a pool of 75,000 reservists for whom the army has updated contact details
Updated 23 min 11 sec ago
AFP

BERLIN: Germany is calling up tens of thousands of reservists to help in the country’s battle against the coronavirus pandemic, Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said Thursday.
The army began mobilizing its first batches of reserve troops over the weekend, said the minister, adding that it will next standby “other reservist troops in through very targeted calls, and through a general call.”
Europe’s biggest economy has a pool of 75,000 reservists for whom the army has updated contact details, the minister said.
Some 2,300 reservists responded to the weekend mobilization call, including more than 900 who can be deployed to health services, said Kramp-Karrenbauer.
Describing the fight against COVID-19 a marathon, the minister said soldiers can step in when the capacity of civil forces is exhausted.
“We can and will deliver what is needed from us,” she said.
The German government is accelerating efforts to ramp up capacity to treat patients, as official data show the number of infections soaring past 10,000.
The numbers, which also include 20 deaths, are compiled by the disease control agency Robert Koch Institute using information from regional authorities of cases tested for the virus.
But depending on an individual state’s policies, many other possible infections may not be reflected in the numbers because the patients have not been tested as they show only mild symptoms or have not been in contact with a known case.
Speaking at a separate press conference, Health Minister Jens Spahn said regulations will be eased for employees in medical services to help in hospitals, to take the pressure off qualified nurses and doctors.

Topics: China Coronavirus Germany

Related

World
Germany to reintroduce border controls with five countries
Live
Middle-East
LIVE: Middle East nations close borders to contain coronavirus as global pandemic worsens

Latest updates

UK puts military on standby as coronavirus shuts down swathes of London
Riyadh Municipality hands out free sanitizers to help fight coronavirus
English football extends shutdown until April 30
UK pulls some troops from Iraq training mission over coronavirus
Germany calls up reservists in coronavirus battle

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.