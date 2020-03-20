You are here

US fast-tracking antimalarials to treat coronavirus

A scientist conducts research on a vaccine for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) at the laboratories of RNA medicines company Arcturus Therapeutics in San Diego, California, U.S., March 17, 2020. (Reuters)
Updated 20 March 2020
AFP

  • Some in the wider scientific community have cautioned more research is needed to prove that they really work and are safe for COVID-19
AFP

WASHINGTON: The US is fast-tracking antimalarial drugs for use as a treatment against the new coronavirus, President Donald Trump said Thursday, following encouraging early results in France and China.
Chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine have not been given a formal green light in the US to fight the pandemic, but the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said it would work with domestic makers to expand production as it studied their efficacy.
The drugs are already approved for malaria, lupus and rheumatoid arthritis, and doctors in the US may prescribe any drug they believe is appropriate medically.
“We’re going to be able to make that drug available almost immediately, and that’s where the FDA has been so great,” Trump told reporters, referring to both compounds.
The US has recorded 10,755 cases of new coronavirus infection, 154 of them fatal. But authorities expect the number to increase steeply in the coming days because of increased levels of testing after initial delays.
“If there is an experimental drug that is potentially available, a doctor could ask for that drug to be used in a patient. We have criteria for that and very speedy approval for that,” said FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn.
“As an example, many Americans have read studies and heard media reports about this drug chloroquine, which is an anti-malarial drug.
“That’s a drug that the president directed us to take a closer look at, as to whether an expanded use approach to that could be done to actually see if that benefits patients.”
Chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine are synthetic forms of quinine, which is found in the barks of cinchona trees of Latin America and has been used to treat malaria for centuries.
Some in the wider scientific community have cautioned more research is needed to prove that they really work and are safe for COVID-19.
But French drug maker Sanofi said on Wednesday it was ready to offer the French government millions of doses of hydroxychloroquine, sold under its brand name Plaquenil, in light of a “promising” study carried out by scientist Didier Raoult of the IHU Mediterranee Infection in Marseille.
Raoult reported this week that after treating 24 patients for six days with Plaquenil, the virus had disappeared in all but a quarter of them.
The research has not yet been peer reviewed or published, and Raoult had come under fire by some scientists and officials in his native France for potentially raising false hopes.
“I’m just doing my duty, and I am happy to see that now eight or nine countries recommend chloroquine treatment for patients with this new coronavirus,” he told AFP.
Several clinical trials are also underway in China, where authorities have announced positive results but not yet published their data.
Karine Le Roch, a professor of cell biology at the University of California, Riverside told AFP she was encouraged by recent work in France and China.
“I will say there is a very small number of patients, but if the results are correct, it seems to indeed decrease the viral loads of infected patients,” she said.
“It’s encouraging but we have to make sure the results are accurate and then confirm that with a larger number of patients.”
Scientists understand how these alkaloid compounds work at the cellular level to fight malaria parasites — but it’s not yet known how they are fighting the coronavirus, Le Roch added.
“It’s highly possible that this compound is changing the acidity of the cells infected with the virus,” she told AFP.
“And then the enzymes that are needed for the virus to replicate cannot work as efficiently as they would work without the drug.”
But not everyone is convinced.
Writing in the journal Antiviral Research, French scientists Franck Touret and Xavierde de Lamballerie urged caution, noting that chloroquine had been proposed several times for the treatment of acute viral diseases in humans without success, including HIV.
They added that finding the right dose was crucial because “chloroquine poisoning has been associated with cardiovascular disorders that can be life-threatening.”

India hangs four men over 2012 Delhi bus gang-rape: jail chief

AP

India hangs four men over 2012 Delhi bus gang-rape: jail chief

  • The victim was a 23-year-old physiotherapy student
  • The case drew international attention and prompted Indian lawmakers to stiffen penalties for rape
AP

NEW DELHI: Four men sentenced to death for the gruesome gang rape and murder of a woman on a New Delhi bus in 2012 were hanged Friday, concluding a case that exposed the scope of sexual violence against women in India and prompted horrified Indians to demand swift justice.
The men were hanged at Tihar Jail in New Delhi, Press Trust of India reported, quoting jail authorities.
The victim, a 23-year-old physiotherapy student, was heading home with a male friend from a movie theater when six men tricked them onto a private bus. With no one else in sight, they beat her friend and repeatedly raped the woman. They penetrated her with a metal rod, causing fatal internal injuries. They dumped both victims on the roadside, and the woman died two weeks later.
The case drew international attention and prompted Indian lawmakers to stiffen penalties for rape, part of a wave of changes as India confronted its appalling treatment of women.
Facing public protests and political pressure after the attack, the government reformed some of India’s antiquated laws on sexual violence and created fast-track courts for handling rape trials that formerly could last more than a decade.
Asha Devi, the mother of the victim, thanked the judiciary and government after the convicts were hanged.
“Today, we got justice and this day is dedicated to the daughters of the country,” she told reporters. “I could not protect her but I was able to fight for her.”
Devi said she hoped that courts in India will end delays in rape cases and punish convicts within a year’s time.
Hundreds of police were deployed outside the jail to control a crowd that waited to celebrate the executions. Dozens of activists and commoners held placards hailing the hangings outside the jail premises. The crowd chanted slogans like “Justice for women” in favor of the hangings and cheered by clapping and blowing whistles.
The assailants had stood trial relatively quickly in India’s slow-moving justice system. Four defendants were found guilty and sentenced to death in 2013 and India’s top court upheld the decisions in 2017.
Another suspect had hanged himself in prison before his trial began, though his family insists he was killed. The sixth assailant was a minor at the time of the attack and served three years in juvenile detention.
The executions were carried out as two recent attacks renew attention to the problem of sexual violence in India.

