Malaysian soldiers to help enforce movement restrictions from Sunday

Police officers check vehicles at a roadblock to ensure that people abide by the movement control order in downtown Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Thursday, March 19, 2020. (AP)
A worker at a McDonald outlet checks the temperature of a customer. (AFP)
Nor Arlene Tan

  • Malaysia has the highest number of reported coronavirus cases in Southeast Asia and the third highest in Asia
KUALA LUMPUR: Troops will enter the streets of Malaysia on Sunday to assist law enforcers in implementing a partial lockdown to keep residents at home and contain the spread of coronavirus.
The government’s Restricted Movement Order (RMO) is in effect nationwide from March 18 to 31.
“The army will help police monitor the situation and ensure that people comply with the RMO and stay at home,” Defense Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob told reporters on Friday, adding that the deployment does not mean the government is declaring a state of emergency.
The deployment comes under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988, which gives the health minister the authority to appoint any government agency to help enforce necessary public health measures.
The capital city, Kuala Lumpur, has become unusually quiet and traffic-free as all businesses, schools and government departments were ordered to suspend operations, except for those providing essential services. Compliance, however, is not yet satisfactory.
“A lot of people are still ignoring the RMO,” Yaakob said.
People are still taking their children to playgrounds and have been dining out, disregarding the rules of social distancing.
Currently, Malaysia has the highest number of reported coronavirus cases in Southeast Asia and the third highest in Asia.
Azrul Mohammad Khalib, chief executive at the Galen Centre for Health and Social Policy, told Arab News that the military presence will help in enforcement efforts but that it should be limited to complimenting the police force.

“The army’s physical presence on the streets will communicate strongly to citizens that this is a serious crisis that requires their cooperation for the country to get through,” he said.
According to Shahriman Lockman, senior analyst at the Institute of Strategic and International Studies, health and civilian authorities need to remain at the forefront of all response efforts, and the public deserves an explanation as to why military personnel are going to be deployed.
“Even though there is a pressing requirement to augment the police force in enforcing the RMO, the government needs to be conscious of the unintended consequences of deploying the military, including the precedent it creates,” he said.
Ivy Kwek, research director at Research for Social Advancement, told Arab News that although the military deployment showed the government’s seriousness in responding to the outbreak, more needs to be done to raise public awareness about social distancing.
“More public communication and awareness campaigns by government agencies (are needed), and the mobilization of communities to spread the message will be crucial. We need a whole-of-society approach to win this ‘war’ against COVID-19,” she said.
Malaysia has witnessed a sharp increase in the number of reported coronavirus cases, from 238 cases on March 12 to 1,030 as of Friday evening.
The epicenter of the outbreak in the country was the Sri Petaling Mosque on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur, where 16,000 people joined a tabligh event in late February. Most of the persons who are known to have contracted the coronavirus are related to that religious gathering.

Scientists in Bangladesh develop $3 virus testing kit

A volunteer sprays disinfectant inside a bus amid concerns about the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Dhaka, Bangladesh, March 18, 2020. (REUTERS)
Updated 21 March 2020
SHEHAB SUMON

Scientists in Bangladesh develop $3 virus testing kit

  • First batch of devices available in 3 weeks after govt gives mass production go-ahead
Updated 21 March 2020
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: A $3 coronavirus testing kit, which experts claim can detect COVID-19 disease in less than 15 minutes, has been cleared for mass production by Bangladeshi authorities.

The first batch of the virus testers, developed by a group of Bangladeshi scientists, is expected to be available within three weeks.
Prof. Dr. Bijon Kumar Sil, leader of the research team, invented a similar kit for detecting the SARS coronavirus while working in Singapore during the outbreak of the respiratory disease in 2003.
The COVID-19 product got the Bangladeshi government’s production go-ahead on Thursday.
Dr. Zafrullah Chowdhury, founder of Bangladesh health NGO Gonoshasthaya Kendra, said: “Our scientists at Gonoshasthaya-RNA Biotech lab have worked hard for the last two-and-a-half months.
“Finally, we have been successful in producing the Rapid Dot Blot, which is a cheap testing kit that can examine samples to detect COVID-19 as fast as in 15 minutes.”
The kit detects the presence of COVID-19 antibodies in people suspected of having contracted the disease, Chowdhury told
Arab News.
The team of scientists who developed the kit was made up of Sil, Dr. Nihad Adnan, Dr. Mohammad Raed Jamiruddin, Dr. Firoze Ahmed, and Dr. Muhibullah Khandaker from the department of microbiology at Gono Bishwabidyalay, a private university affiliated with Gonoshasthaya Kendra.

FASTFACT

The kit detects the presence of COVID-19 antibodies in people suspected of having contracted the disease.

“We received clearance from the Directorate General of Drug Administration (DGDA) and started importing reagents from the United Kingdom. They are expected to arrive in the next 10 days. The first batch of the kits will be ready in 20 days and will cost only $3,” Chowdhury added.
Rapid Dot Blot is capable of detecting COVID-19 from three days after a person becomes infected, as it takes 72 hours for human antibodies to develop.
Although the test will initially only be available at health centers, the researchers are working to produce a home-use version, Chowdhury said.
Maj. Gen. Mohammed Mahbubur Rahman, director general of the DGDA, the country’s drug licensing authority, told Arab News that the Rapid Dot Blot still needed to be checked by a third-party laboratory before entering the market.
Bangladesh, one of the world’s most densely populated countries, confirmed its first COVID-19 case on March 8. Since then, there have been 20 reported cases and one death.

