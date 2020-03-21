You are here

Jack Ma, Alibaba foundations donate medical supplies to 10 more Asian nations

People attend the Alibaba company's stock trading debut at the headquarters of the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing in Hong Kong on November 26, 2019. (File/AFP)
Updated 21 March 2020
AP

  • Earlier this week, the two foundations announced donations of medical supplies to Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and the Philippines
HANGZHOU, China: The Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Foundation today announced plans to donate much-needed medical supplies to 10 more countries in Asia to help the global fight against COVID-19.

The governments of Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Laos, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka will receive from the two foundations a donation totaling 1.8 million masks, 210,000 COVID-19 test kits, 36,000 pieces of protective clothing, as well as essential medical equipment and supplies that include ventilators and forehead thermometers.

“Go Asia! We will donate emergency supplies to 10 more countries across Asia,” said Jack Ma, who announced the latest foundation pledges through his Twitter account. “Delivering fast is not easy, but we’ll get it done!”

Delivery of the donations will leverage the robust capabilities of the Electronic World Trade Platform (eWTP) to overcome the significant logistical and transportation challenge presented by the vast number of countries and their geographical remoteness.

“The epidemic outbreak has brought about challenges to global logistics. With the help of eWTP, we’re trying our best to ensure speedy transport and delivery to move the supplies to remote communities where they are most needed,” said Juntao Song, Secretary General of eWTP.

Earlier this week, the two foundations announced donations of medical supplies to Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and the Philippines that also leveraged eWTP’s strong logistics capability for speedy and reliable transportation and delivery. eWTP has a mandate to empower global SMEs to realize their full economic potential through reducing trade barriers and making it easier for them to participate in global trade.

Topics: China Coronavirus

Middle-East
Israel called out for not allowing labs to work 24/7 in fight against coronavirus

Brazil calls for Tokyo Games to be pushed back to 2021

Updated 35 min 3 sec ago

Brazil calls for Tokyo Games to be pushed back to 2021

Updated 35 min 3 sec ago
RIO DE JANEIRO: The Brazilian Olympic Committee (COB) called for this year’s Tokyo Olympics to be suspended because of the coronavirus on Saturday and proposed they be held on the same dates in 2021.
Athletes are worried about keeping fit and being able to compete in qualifying events and other competitions ahead of the scheduled Games from July 24-Aug. 9.
“As an ex-judoka and coach in the sport, I learned that every athlete’s dream is to go to the Olympics in top form,” said COB president Paulo Wanderley.
“It’s clear that right now maintaining the games for this year will impede this dream from being fully realized.”
The COB stressed it still had full confidence in the IOC but said a move was the best solution.
“The IOC has gone through immense problems before, with the episodes that ended in the cancelation of the games in 1916, 1940 and 1994, because of the world wars, and the boycotts of Moscow 1980 and Los Angeles 1984,” Wanderley said in a statement posted on the COB website.
“They knew how to overcome these obstacles and the Olympic flame is stronger than ever.”
Brazil hosted the last summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.
The South American nation had its best ever performance, finishing 13th in the medals table with seven golds, six silvers and six bronzes.
United States Track and Field called for the Olympics to be postponed earlier on Saturday.

