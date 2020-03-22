Kuwait imposes partial curfew as part of coronavirus measures

DUBAI: Governments in the Middle East increased regulations to control the spread of coronavirus as scores more are infected.
The UAE shut down pools, beaches, parks, cinemas and gyms to contain the spread of coronavirus, allowing restaurants to work at 20 percent capacity with customers at least two meters apart.
COVID-19 has infected more than 308,000 people globally, and has claimed the lives of over 13,000.
Sunday, March 22 (All times in GMT)
04:52 – Thailand reported 188 new coronavirus infections on Sunday, its largest daily increase, taking the total to 599 cases, a senior health official said.
The majority of the new infections are connected to a previous cluster of cases from a boxing stadium, Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a Public Health Ministry spokesman, told a news conference adding one patient had recovered.
“Most of the new cases were found in Bangkok and were among young people who continue to have social activities, which can lead to more infections,” he said urging the public to stay home.
There has been one death in Thailand.
04:23 – Singapore will not allow any short-term visitors to transit or enter the city-state in its latest measures to fight the spread of the coronavirus and to conserve healthcare resources for its citizens.
Saturday, March 21 (All times in GMT)
21:06 – Kuwait’s government imposed a partial curfew from 14:00 till 01:00 (GMT) on Sunday due to incompliance with instructions to stay at home.
20:55 – Morocco confirmed new coronavirus cases, bringing the toll to 96.
The ministry of health reported three recoveries and three deaths so far.
19:34 – Egypt’s Ministry of Health recorded nine new cases of coronavirus, increasing the total to 294.
The ministry also confirmed two new deaths, bringing the toll to 10. So far, there have been 41 recoveries.
18:42 – Algeria’s Ministry of Health said their death toll of coronavirus patients has increased to 15.
The number of infections in Algeria is currently at 139.
18:28 – Jordan’s Authorities announced 15 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the toll to 99.
17:33 – Iraq reported an increase in coronavirus cases, bringing the total to 214.
Authorities have also reported three new deaths, increasing the toll to 17.
14:42 – Palestine’s Ministry of Health announced four new cases of coronavirus, bringing the toll to 52. So far, there have been 17 recoveries.