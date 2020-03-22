Kuwait imposes partial curfew as part of coronavirus measures

DUBAI: The government of Kuwait imposed a partial curfew on March 22 starting 14:00 and running until 01:00 (GMT) time due to non-compliance with instructions to stay home, state news agency KUNA reported.

The Civil Defense Committee will issue IDs for people working in vital sectors to allow them to move around during the curfew, Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Anas Al-Saleh said.

Those who break the curfew rules will be jailed for up to three years and fined $32,267, he added.

The military is on standby to help security forces enforce the new regulation as the National Guard will be aiding the Ministry of Interior, Al-Saleh said.

Meanwhile, the holiday for government and private sectors which was supposed to end on March 26 will be extended for another two weeks, he added.

The total number of cases in Kuwait is 176, with no reported deaths and 27 recoveries.