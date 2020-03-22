Marvel actress Evangeline Lilly draws anger over refusal to self-isolate

Your stay-at-home workout plan: Strengthen your legs, glutes

DUBAI: Devinder Bains, personal trainer and nutrition coach at Fit Squad DXB, is sharing a variety of workouts to keep you active without leaving the house — and today is dreaded legs day.

Exercise 1: Static lunges

Start with a quick warm up of walking on the spot for five minutes Then, from a standing position, take a large step forward with your right foot into a lunge and lower the left knee almost to the floor. The front leg should be bent at a 90 degree angle and do not let the knee drop further forward than the toe. Hold this position for a count of one and then push back into the start position and step forward with the opposite leg. Do 20 lunges in total.

Exercise 2: Wide-leg squats

Start in a standing position with legs just wider than the shoulders. Lower the bottom to the ground as if you were about to sit on an invisible chair, when you reach just below chair height, use the legs and glutes to push back up to standing position and squeeze glutes together at the top. Repeat 10 times.

Exercise 3: Glute bridges

Lay down on your back with knees bent and hands by your sides. Lift your torso and buttocks off the floor, pushing your glutes into the air. Squeeze the glutes at the top for a count of three and slowly lower to start position. Repeat 10 times.

Exercise 3: Curtsy lunges

From a standing position, step your right leg diagonally behind you and bend at the knees until the back knee is almost touching the floor and the front knee is at a nice 90-degree angle. Push back into the start position and do the same with the other leg. Do 20 lunges in total.

Repeat the whole workout another two times.

Consult a doctor before starting any new or strenuous exercise plan, or workout with a personal trainer to make sure your technique is correct at all times.