Marvel actress Evangeline Lilly draws anger over refusal to self-isolate

Actress Evangeline Lilly has sparked anger online after refusing to self-isolate.
DUBAI: “Ant Man” actress Evangeline Lilly has sparked anger online after refusing to self-isolate due to claims the quarantine advice is a bid by the government to steal her “freedoms.”

On Thursday, the 40-year-old actress posted a snap on Instagram, saying she “Just dropped my kids off at gymnastics camp. They all washed their hands before going in. They are playing and laughing. #businessasusual.”

After receiving backlash in the comments section, she replied: “Where we are right now feels a lot too close to Marshall Law (sic) for my comfort already, all in the name of a respiratory flu… It’s unnerving … Let’s be vigilant right now. And kind. Watchful and gracious — keeping a close eye on our leaders, making sure they don’t abuse this moment to steal away more freedoms and grab more power.”

“I am also immune compromised at the moment,” she wrote. “I have two young kids. Some people value their lives over freedom, some people value freedom over their lives. We all make our choices.”

Countless social media users have called her out on her statement, including actress Sophie Turner who, without mentioning Lilly’s name directly, slammed the decision as “stupid.”

Your stay-at-home workout plan: Strengthen your legs, glutes

A woman demonstrates a glute bridge. Shutterstock
Updated 13 min 20 sec ago
Devinder Bains

Your stay-at-home workout plan: Strengthen your legs, glutes

Updated 13 min 20 sec ago
Devinder Bains

DUBAI: Devinder Bains, personal trainer and nutrition coach at Fit Squad DXB, is sharing a variety of workouts to keep you active without leaving the house — and today is dreaded legs day.

Exercise 1: Static lunges

Start with a quick warm up of walking on the spot for five minutes Then, from a standing position, take a large step forward with your right foot into a lunge and lower the left knee almost to the floor. The front leg should be bent at a 90 degree angle  and do not let the knee drop further forward than the toe. Hold this position for a count of one and then push back into the start position and step forward with the opposite leg. Do 20 lunges in total.

Exercise 2: Wide-leg squats

Start in a standing position with legs just wider than the shoulders. Lower the bottom to the ground as if you were about to sit on an invisible chair, when you reach just below chair height, use the legs and glutes to push back up to standing position and squeeze glutes together at the top. Repeat 10 times.

Exercise 3: Glute bridges

Lay down on your back with knees bent and hands by your sides. Lift your torso and buttocks off the floor, pushing your glutes into the air. Squeeze the glutes at the top for a count of three and slowly lower to start position. Repeat 10 times.

Exercise 3: Curtsy lunges

From a standing position, step your right leg diagonally behind you and bend at the knees until the back knee is almost touching the floor and the front knee is at a nice 90-degree angle. Push back into the start position and do the same with the other leg. Do 20 lunges in total.

Repeat the whole workout another two times.

Consult a doctor before starting any new or strenuous exercise plan, or workout with a personal trainer to make sure your technique is correct at all times.

