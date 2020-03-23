You are here

  • Home
  • UAE closes shopping malls for two weeks as a coronavirus precaution

UAE closes shopping malls for two weeks as a coronavirus precaution

Exemptions include pharmacies, supermarkets, co-ops and wholesale open markets, such as the fish and meat markets. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/46r5c

Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

UAE closes shopping malls for two weeks as a coronavirus precaution

  • The closures will come into force in 48 hours
  • Authorities also urged people to stay at home unless necessary
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: All malls and markets in the United Arab Emirates will be closed for two weeks, subject to renewal, state news agency WAM reported.

The closure will come into force in 48 hours as per new regulations by the Ministry of Health and Prevention and the National Crisis and Disasters Management Authority to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Exemptions include pharmacies, supermarkets, co-ops and wholesale open markets, such as the fish and meat markets.

Restaurants will also not be allowed to serve customers in their premises, instead operating deliveries and take away orders.

Meanwhile, the UAE’s Ministry of Interior and the National Crisis and Disasters Management Authority urged people to avoid leaving their homes unless except for essential journeys.

The authorities also urged everyone not to visit hospitals except for critical or emergency cases and to use face masks.

People are allowed to go out if they are buying food, driving is permissible in private cars with a maximum of three people.

Avoid public places and practice social distancing during family gatherings, the statement added.

The authorities also urged people to avoid visiting hospitals unless it is a critical case or an emergency.

Topics: UAE United Arab Emirates China Coronavirus Coronavirus (COVID-19) Coronavirus China

Related

Middle-East
UAE suspending all passenger flights to curb spread of coronavirus

LIVE: Countries in the Middle East impose curfew to curb the global spread of coronavirus

Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

LIVE: Countries in the Middle East impose curfew to curb the global spread of coronavirus

Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: As the spread of COVID-19 continues across the globe, some countries in the Middle East imposed further regulations to stop the disease from spreading.

Saudi Arabia imposed an 11-hour curfew for 21 days, from 16:00 until 03:00 (GMT), while Lebanon deployed security forces to ensure residents stay at home.

UAE will close all malls for two weeks in two days, and authorities are urging people to remain at home.

The pandemic has infected more than 336,000 people globally and killed over 14,600. More than 98,300 people have recovered so far, mostly in China.

Monday, March 23 (All times in GMT)

06:13 – Taiwan government announced 26 new cases of coronavirus, bringing total to 195.

04:45 – The Philippine health department confirmed 16 new cases of COVID-19, bringing total to 396. The department also reported eight new deaths, raising toll to 33.

04:17 – Cambodia has reported two new coronavirus cases, taking toll to 86.

04:13 – Thailand has confirmed 122 new cases of the new coronavirus, making its total 721.

03:56 – The Tokyo Olympics are going to happen — but probably in 2021 rather than in four months as planned.

The IOC on Sunday announced it was considering a postponement. Major Olympic nations like Canada and Australia have added pressure, saying their teams would not go if the games went ahead this year.

Sunday, March 22 (All times in GMT)

23:31 – The UAE announced it will temporarily suspend all passenger and transit flights.

21:46 – UAE is to close all shopping malls as a result of the virus outbreak.

21:24 – Morocco announced four deaths due to coronavirus. Currently, the total number of cases is at 115.

19:36 – Jordan’s Ministry of Health recorded 13 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the toll to 112.

Authorities have reported one recovery and said all other cases are stable, except an 83-year-old.

18:36 – Sudanese authorities said 31 people have been released from quarantine after testing negative, while 13 cases remain under observation.

Topics: China Coronavirus

Related

Middle-East
UAE closes shopping malls for two weeks as a coronavirus precaution
Update
Saudi Arabia
King Salman imposes curfew across Saudi Arabia to contain COVID-19

Latest updates

Harvey Weinstein tests positive for coronavirus
LIVE: Countries in the Middle East impose curfew to curb the global spread of coronavirus
Tokyo Olympics seem sure to happen — but in 2021, not 2020
UAE closes shopping malls for two weeks as a coronavirus precaution
Saudi sports federation promotes healthy homebound living

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.