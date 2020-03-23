UAE closes shopping malls for two weeks as a coronavirus precaution

DUBAI: All malls and markets in the United Arab Emirates will be closed for two weeks, subject to renewal, state news agency WAM reported.

The closure will come into force in 48 hours as per new regulations by the Ministry of Health and Prevention and the National Crisis and Disasters Management Authority to curb the spread of coronavirus.

الهيئة الوطنية لإدارة الطوارئ والأزمات ووزارة الصحة تقرران إغلاق مراكز التسوق لمدة أسبوعين قابلة للمراجعة وتلزم المطاعم بالاقتصار على خدمة استلام الطلبات والتوصيل ويسري ذلك بعد 48 ساعة. pic.twitter.com/o7MfE1AR3h — NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) March 23, 2020

Exemptions include pharmacies, supermarkets, co-ops and wholesale open markets, such as the fish and meat markets.

Restaurants will also not be allowed to serve customers in their premises, instead operating deliveries and take away orders.

Meanwhile, the UAE’s Ministry of Interior and the National Crisis and Disasters Management Authority urged people to avoid leaving their homes unless except for essential journeys.

الهيئة الوطنية لإدارة #الطوارئ_والأزمات ووزارة الداخلية تهيبان بجمهور المواطنين والمقيمين والزائرين الالتزام بعدم الخروج من المنازل إلا للضرورة أولدواعي العمل أو التجول بالسيارات الشخصية مع الالتزام بكمامة الوجه والارشادات الصحية. pic.twitter.com/jzRXFFbPpw — NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) March 23, 2020

The authorities also urged everyone not to visit hospitals except for critical or emergency cases and to use face masks.

People are allowed to go out if they are buying food, driving is permissible in private cars with a maximum of three people.

Avoid public places and practice social distancing during family gatherings, the statement added.

The authorities also urged people to avoid visiting hospitals unless it is a critical case or an emergency.