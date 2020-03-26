You are here

  • Home
  • Iran government grossly under-reporting coronavirus cases, deaths: Radio Farda

Iran government grossly under-reporting coronavirus cases, deaths: Radio Farda

Broadcast service Radio Farda claims as much as 3,036 people have succumbed to the novel coronavirus, while 59,120 persons have tested positive. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/86cty

Updated 32 sec ago
Arab News

Iran government grossly under-reporting coronavirus cases, deaths: Radio Farda

Updated 32 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Iran is grossly under-reporting coronavirus cases and deaths in the country, contrary to what various national and local media, regional authorities and health ministry officials are indicating, broadcast service Radio Farda said.

Radio Farda noted its data gathering indicated 3,036 people have fallen victim to the novel coronavirus, while 59,120 persons have tested positive and hospitalized for contracting the deadly virus in the country’s 31 provinces since February 19.

Government figures as of Wednesday show the outbreak has killed 2,077 people in Iran from 27,017 reported cases of the virus so far.

The Islamic Republic authorities are reluctant to publish the number of COVID-19 victims in the provinces of Tehran and Qom, apparently because of the high number of the victims in the two neighboring regions, Radio Farda said.

Qom, the largest center of Shiite seminaries in the world, Iran’s hotspot for the deadly virus. Many experts have blamed Chinese Shiite students in Qom for the spread of the coronavirus in the country, Radio Farda said.

The broadcast service likewise said that health ministry officials were insisting that their data were based on the final test of coronavirus on patients, but have excluded the number of persons who have had clinical symptoms of the COVID-19 but were not tested for the virus.

Radio Farda also said their data was a very conservative estimate, and the real number of the victims could be much higher.

Topics: China Coronavirus Iran

Related

Middle-East
Iran starts intercity travel ban amid fears of second wave of coronavirus
Middle-East
Iran coronavirus toll rises to 2,077 after 143 new deaths

Turkey limits export of respiratory support gear as coronavirus cases surge

Updated 10 min ago
Reuters

Turkey limits export of respiratory support gear as coronavirus cases surge

  • The death toll from the highly contagious respiratory disease has risen to 59, with 2,433 confirmed cases in Turkey in the last two weeks
Updated 10 min ago
Reuters

ISTANBUL: Turkish companies seeking to export medical tools used for respiratory support will need permission from authorities under a decree issued on Thursday aimed a meeting domestic demand as the number of coronavirus cases in the country surges.

The death toll from the highly contagious respiratory disease has risen to 59, with 2,433 confirmed cases in Turkey in the last two weeks.

Companies will need permission to export ventilators and related gear, oxygen concentrators, intubation tubes and intensive care monitors, and other medical equipment, according to a decree on the Official Gazzette.

Ankara previously said it would stop exporting locally made face masks. Separately, the Interior Ministry said all municipality meetings in April, May and June, should be postponed except under extraordinary circumstances.

Ankara has taken a series of measures to contain the virus including a partial curfew on the elderly, closing schools, cafes and bars, banning mass prayers, and suspending sports matches and flights.

President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that Turkey will overcome the coronavirus outbreak in two to three weeks.

Topics: Coronavirus (COVID-19) China Coronavirus

Related

Middle-East
Turkey says two soldiers killed, two wounded in Kurdish militant attack in Iraq
Middle-East
Coronavirus precaution: 611 expatriates return to their home countries from Kuwait

Latest updates

Iran government grossly under-reporting coronavirus cases, deaths: Radio Farda
Turkey limits export of respiratory support gear as coronavirus cases surge
UK health minister says 560,000 volunteers sign up to help NHS
Coronavirus precaution: 611 expatriates return to their home countries from Kuwait
UAE govt grants businesses 20% reduction in water, electricity bills as part of coronavirus aid package

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.