You are here

  • Home
  • Lebanese defense council urges two-week extension of shutdown

Lebanese defense council urges two-week extension of shutdown

A two-week extension would keep Lebanon closed until April 12. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/cdyq6

Updated 9 sec ago
Reuters

Lebanese defense council urges two-week extension of shutdown

Updated 9 sec ago
Reuters

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s supreme defense council has advised the government to extend by two weeks a countrywide shutdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus, Voice of Lebanon radio reported after the council met on Thursday.
A two-week extension would keep the country closed until April 12. Lebanon has recorded 333 cases of coronavirus and six deaths. A decision was expected to be taken at a cabinet meeting on Thursday.

Topics: China Coronavirus Lebanon

Related

Special
Middle-East
Coronavirus, work freezes and lockdown violators fuel Lebanon crisis
Special
Middle-East
Lebanon told to ‘prepare for the worst’ as virus cases rise

Iran government grossly under-reporting coronavirus cases, deaths: Radio Farda

Updated 26 March 2020
Arab News

Iran government grossly under-reporting coronavirus cases, deaths: Radio Farda

Updated 26 March 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Iran is grossly under-reporting coronavirus cases and deaths in the country, contrary to what various national and local media, regional authorities and health ministry officials are indicating, broadcast service Radio Farda said.

Radio Farda noted its data gathering indicated 3,036 people have fallen victim to the novel coronavirus, while 59,120 persons have tested positive and hospitalized for contracting the deadly virus in the country’s 31 provinces since February 19.

Government figures as of Wednesday show the outbreak has killed 2,077 people in Iran from 27,017 reported cases of the virus so far.

The Islamic Republic authorities are reluctant to publish the number of COVID-19 victims in the provinces of Tehran and Qom, apparently because of the high number of the victims in the two neighboring regions, Radio Farda said.

Qom, the largest center of Shiite seminaries in the world, Iran’s hotspot for the deadly virus. Many experts have blamed Chinese Shiite students in Qom for the spread of the coronavirus in the country, Radio Farda said.

The broadcast service likewise said that health ministry officials were insisting that their data were based on the final test of coronavirus on patients, but have excluded the number of persons who have had clinical symptoms of the COVID-19 but were not tested for the virus.

Radio Farda also said their data was a very conservative estimate, and the real number of the victims could be much higher.

Topics: China Coronavirus Iran

Related

Middle-East
Iran starts intercity travel ban amid fears of second wave of coronavirus
Middle-East
Iran coronavirus toll rises to 2,077 after 143 new deaths

Latest updates

Lebanese defense council urges two-week extension of shutdown
Malaysia reports 235 new coronavirus cases in biggest daily jump
Vietnam to limit gatherings to 20 people to curb coronavirus spread
Saudi central bank raises monthly e-wallet top-up to 20,000 riyals
Italian clergyman in pope’s residence has virus

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.