Lebanese defense council urges two-week extension of shutdown

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s supreme defense council has advised the government to extend by two weeks a countrywide shutdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus, Voice of Lebanon radio reported after the council met on Thursday.
A two-week extension would keep the country closed until April 12. Lebanon has recorded 333 cases of coronavirus and six deaths. A decision was expected to be taken at a cabinet meeting on Thursday.
