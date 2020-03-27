You are here

  • Home
  • South Africa has first coronavirus deaths as lockdown begins

South Africa has first coronavirus deaths as lockdown begins

South Africa’s military was helping to enforce measures that include bans on sales of cigarettes and alcohol, even dog-walking. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/v8x4w

Updated 10 sec ago
AP

South Africa has first coronavirus deaths as lockdown begins

  • Health minister said the deaths occurred in Western Cape province, home of Cape Town
  • South Africa’s military was helping to enforce measures that include bans on sales of cigarettes and alcohol, even dog-walking
Updated 10 sec ago
AP

JOHANNESBURG: A shaken South Africa on Friday announced its first two deaths from the coronavirus as the country’s cases rose above 1,000 and a three-week lockdown began, with some police screaming at the homeless on emptying streets.
The health minister said the deaths occurred in Western Cape province, home of Cape Town. South Africa has the most virus cases in Africa, with the total across the continent now above 3,200.
Security forces with megaphones screamed at people on the streets shortly after midnight in downtown Johannesburg, the country’s commercial hub. Homeless people scattered, looking for places to shelter, to the astonishment of residents who lined up on balconies and filmed the patrols with their mobile phones. One baton-wielding officer took chase.
Some motorists were pursued, stopped and searched. “Go home,” security forces shouted. “You cannot be outside ... You are so selfish.” Around 3 a.m., sustained gunfire echoed through the streets.
South Africa’s military was helping to enforce measures that include bans on sales of cigarettes and alcohol, even dog-walking. After daybreak, police and military forces again surrounded a few dozen homeless people in downtown Johannesburg close to the main train station.
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, in full military uniform, on the eve of the lockdown told troops to be a “force of kindness” and reminded police that “our people are terrified right now and we should not do anything to make their situation worse.”
People are meant to go outside only to obtain essentials such as groceries or medical care or to provide essential services. Public transport operates only during the usual rush hours, but complaints were reported of being charged double the price.
Some shoppers ignored calls to keep at least a meter apart, jostling, as about 200 lined up outside a center in Vosloorus, a township east of Johannesburg.
Some people were openly scared. One caller to a popular morning radio talk show dissolved into tears: “I feel there’s nothing we can do,” he said.
Anxiety has been especially high among low-income South Africans squeezed into crowded townships with limited water supplies, sometimes with an extended family sharing a shack of corrugated metal and little income. Fears of an increase in domestic violence and rape have been expressed by civil society groups.

Topics: China Coronavirus South Africa

Related

World
South African coronavirus case came via Dubai to Durban
World
Arrest warrant issued for South Africa’s Zuma, but execution suspended until May

Indonesia reports highest daily rise in new coronavirus cases

Updated 13 min 43 sec ago
Reuters

Indonesia reports highest daily rise in new coronavirus cases

  • Number of new deaths due to coronavirus rose by 9, bringing the total number of deaths to 87
Updated 13 min 43 sec ago
Reuters

JAKARTA: Indonesia has confirmed 153 new coronavirus cases, the biggest daily rise so far and taking the Southeast Asian country's total to 1,046, Health Ministry official Achmad Yurianto said on Friday.
The number of new deaths due to coronavirus rose by 9, bringing the total number of deaths to 87, he said, adding a total of 46 people had recovered from the virus.

Topics: China Coronavirus Indonesia

Related

World
Indonesia cancels national exams, affecting more than 8 million students
World
Indonesia braces for coronavirus spike

Latest updates

US star Britney Spears claims to have broken Jamaican sprinter’s world record 
South Africa has first coronavirus deaths as lockdown begins
Indonesia reports highest daily rise in new coronavirus cases
Malaysia announces $58 billion stimulus package to cushion impact of coronavirus
With 40 new coronavirus cases, Tokyo governor asks people to enjoy cherry blossoms next year

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.