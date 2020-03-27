You are here

  Iran reports 144 new coronavirus deaths, raising total to 2,378

Iran reports 144 new coronavirus deaths, raising total to 2,378

The Islamic Republic has the highest coronavirus toll of any country in the Middle East. (AFP)
AFP

TEHRAN: Iran on Friday announced 144 new deaths from the novel coronavirus, bringing the official number of fatalities to 2,378 in one of the world’s worst-hit countries.
“In the past 24 hours, we’ve had 2,926 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 infections across the country,” health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said in a televised news conference.
“This brings the overall confirmed cases to at least 32,332,” he added, noting that 11,133 of those hospitalized so far have recovered.

Lebanon extends country lockdown until April 12

Arab News

  • Two deaths in Lebanon have been recorded for patients who suffered from chronic diseases
Arab News

DUBAI: Lebanon has extended nation lockdown to April 12 and the closure of institutions and supermarkets from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. with some exceptions due to the coronavirus outbreak, local press reported on Thursday.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Lebanon has jumped to 368, an increase of 35 cases within 24 hours. There are also 360 ​​suspected cases and 944 quarantined people.

Two deaths have been recorded for patients who suffered from chronic diseases, raising the number of COVID-19 deaths in Lebanon to six.

