Iran reports 144 new coronavirus deaths, raising total to 2,378

TEHRAN: Iran on Friday announced 144 new deaths from the novel coronavirus, bringing the official number of fatalities to 2,378 in one of the world’s worst-hit countries.
“In the past 24 hours, we’ve had 2,926 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 infections across the country,” health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said in a televised news conference.
“This brings the overall confirmed cases to at least 32,332,” he added, noting that 11,133 of those hospitalized so far have recovered.
