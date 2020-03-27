Iran reports 144 new coronavirus deaths, raising total to 2,378

Lebanon extends country lockdown until April 12

DUBAI: Lebanon has extended nation lockdown to April 12 and the closure of institutions and supermarkets from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. with some exceptions due to the coronavirus outbreak, local press reported on Thursday.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Lebanon has jumped to 368, an increase of 35 cases within 24 hours. There are also 360 ​​suspected cases and 944 quarantined people.

Two deaths have been recorded for patients who suffered from chronic diseases, raising the number of COVID-19 deaths in Lebanon to six.