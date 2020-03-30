You are here

  • Home
  • Wardrobe detox: Three steps to achieving less clutter in your closet

Wardrobe detox: Three steps to achieving less clutter in your closet

Clean out your closet with these simple tips. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rzcjv

Updated 35 sec ago
SUJATA ASSOMULL

Wardrobe detox: Three steps to achieving less clutter in your closet

Updated 35 sec ago
SUJATA ASSOMULL

DUBAI: Spring is all about wiping the slate clean and a good old closet cleanse ensures you start the season in style. And what better time than now, when we are all practicing social distancing. You may  find an outfit you forgot about, or a fashion disaster that will make you more mindful about how you shop. With sustainability being the new black in fashion, as the industry owns up to  the impact it has had on the environment, we all need to be more conscious consumers. As a rule of thumb, if you have not worn something in the past year, ask yourself why it is still cluttering up your home. Unless it is a piece with heirloom potential, it’s got to go. 

Step 1: Two pile technique 




Do not throw clothes out as they end up in landfills. (Shutterstock)

Sort your clothes into two piles — the clothes you have worn in a year and the ones you have not. If it is a separate and the reason it remains unworn is that there is nothing else in the cupboard that matches it, take a picture of it on your phone. Hit the stores during sales season and find something that will work with it. A separate is a good investment only if you can mix and match it with at least three or more pieces in your closet. For the rest, find a good home — be it a friend or a charity organization — and do not throw clothes out as they end up in landfills. 

Step 2: Get familiar with your clothes




Try on your entire wardrobe to make sure it all fits and is comfortable and try to mix and match different pieces together to create new ensembles. (Shutterstock)

Once you have discarded pieces you no longer wear, you should be left with your core wardrobe — the clothes you wear most regularly. Reacquaint yourself with your closet and you’ll find you’re better able to resist the urge to over shop. Since your family is probably at home with you at the moment, put on a private fashion show.  Try on your entire wardrobe to make sure it all fits and is comfortable and try to mix and match different pieces together to create new ensembles. 

Step 3: A stich in time…




The mantra of every fashion lover today should be “re-wear, repurpose and recycle.” (Shutterstock)

A stitch in time saves nine and repairing clothes that need fixing now could save you a trip to the shops later. The mantra of every fashion lover today should be “re-wear, repurpose and recycle.”

Remember, a good closet cleanse can be as rewarding as a day at the mall as we all tend to overlook the treasures we own.

Topics: Wardrobe detox Lifestyle Reads of the Week stay home

From the UAE to Jordan, viral songs keep thousands entertained during self-isolation

Emirati social media star Rashid Al-Nuaimi has become a viral sensation. (Instagram/@r__a__n)
Updated 31 min 19 sec ago
Arab News

From the UAE to Jordan, viral songs keep thousands entertained during self-isolation

Updated 31 min 19 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: From singing opera on their balconies to performing online concerts, musicians all around the globe are finding different ways to keep themselves — and others — entertained while self-isolating at home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Some are doing their part by rewriting the lyrics to their favorite songs into COVID-19 parodies, while others are creating clever new compositions to bring a little levity to these unprecedented times.

Emirati social media star Rashid Al-Nuaimi has become a viral sensation after taking to his Instagram on Sunday to upload a coronavirus-themed song about being bored in quarantine.

View this post on Instagram

What a moment to be alive. So many emotions take place at the same exact time. It’s important however to remind ourselves that we are all in this together. The world comes together for once in a common cause, and I personally will aim to not let this tragic scenario send me into a pit of fear, but use it to dig for every ounce of love. Love is expressed is many ways, and right now it’s expressed by staying at home. We will come out of the other side of this changed humans! Changed for the better. So let’s start being better now and stay home. My heart is filled with gratitude for every effort and risk the people are taking to protect the whole! Thank you to food delivery drivers, thank you to nurses and hospital workers, thank you to government officials who are working day and night to keep us safe. Thank you thank you thank you! #خلك_في_البيت Piano credit / Sing2piano

A post shared by Rashed راشد (@r__a__n) on

“Has it been a month/No it’s only been a day,” croons the singer, who is surrounded by a pile of books and a cup of tea while wearing yellow sweatpants paired with a hoodie. “I read through a pile of self-help books/ The Uber Eats on the way,” continue the ultra-relatable lyrics.

“Bored in quarantine/I’ll sit with the parts of myself that I have never seen/I’ll be bored in quarantine/I know for a fact, it’ll all be over one day/So I’ll stay in today,” the young jazz singer belts out.

As of this week, the musical clip has garnered nearly 30,000 views and over 200 comments. “Love this. Embracing individual boredom for the greater good,” wrote one user. “Thank you for making this,” quipped another user.

Meanwhile, Jordanian choir The Mosaica Singers came together online to record the song “Khalik bil Bait,” which translates to “stay at home.” 

Legendary singer Neil Diamond remixed his own song, “Sweet Caroline” with some new lyrics, while former “The Voice” contestant Chris Mann released a brilliant coronavirus parody based on Adele’s “Hello,” wittingly titled “Hello (From Inside).”

During troubled times, people often turn to music for comfort, a distraction or to calm the nerves. The coronavirus crisis has produced several moments of musical communion across the globe, including in Italy, where countless online videos have captured scenes of Italians under lockdown playing instruments and singing from apartment windows and balconies. Last week, actress Gal Gadot posted her own Instagram video — a montage of celebrities taking turns to croon John Lennon’s “Imagine” into their cellphone cameras.

Topics: coronavirus

Latest updates

Tourist accommodation facilities prepare to receive quarantine cases
Education minister issues extraordinary measures for Saudi students abroad
Emergency transport service set up for Kingdom during coronavirus curfew
Lulu initiates faster delivery in KSA, partners with various food delivery apps
Apple supplier Foxconn’s profit down 24% in last quarter of 2019

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.