Russian plane heads to US with supplies for virus fight

A Russian An-72 transport plane prepares to take off at the Russian military base of Hmeimim, located south-east of the city of Latakia in Hmeimim, Latakia Governorate, Syria, on September 26, 2019. (File/AFP)
Updated 01 April 2020
AFP

  • Video released by the ministry showed the cargo plane loaded with boxes preparing to take off from a military air base near Moscow
  • Last month, Russia said it had sent nearly 1,000 coronavirus testing kits to ex-Soviet states and other countries
AFP

MOSCOW: A Russian military plane carrying medical equipment has departed for the United States, the defense ministry in Moscow said Wednesday, as the Kremlin flexes its soft power amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Antonov-124, “with medical masks and medical equipment on board,” left for the US overnight, a statement said, without providing further details.

Video released by the ministry showed the cargo plane loaded with boxes preparing to take off from a military air base near Moscow early Wednesday morning.

Contacted by AFP, the defense ministry refused to provide any further information on the delivery, which came after Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke with US counterpart Donald Trump on Monday.

Russia has previously sent medical supplies and experts to coronavirus-hit Italy as part of a humanitarian effort that analysts said carried geopolitical overtones.
Moscow said the aid for Italy included some 100 virus specialists with experience dealing with Ebola and swine fever, but Italian media have reported that much of the aid was not useful in the fight against the virus.

Last month, Russia said it had sent nearly 1,000 coronavirus testing kits to ex-Soviet states and countries including Iran and North Korea.

The US now has 188,663 confirmed coronavirus cases, by far the highest of any country, according to a Johns Hopkins tally, and more than 4,000 deaths.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday that Putin expected the US to return the gesture if Russia faces a similar crisis and US producers have increased their capacity to produce medical supplies.

“Today, when the situation touches absolutely everyone and is of a global nature, there is no alternative to acting together in the spirit of partnership and mutual assistance,” he said.

Trump said earlier this week that “Russia sent us a very, very large planeload of things, medical equipment, which was very nice.”

Health officials in Russia have registered a sharp increase in the number of infections, with 2,337 cases and 17 deaths confirmed, according to the latest figures Wednesday.

UK’s Prince Charles, recovered from virus, praises country's health workers

Reuters

  • Prince Charles praised those on the front line in the National Health Service (NHS)
  • In a video address, the prince said although he had recovered, he was still in a state of social distance and general isolation
Updated 01 April 2020
Reuters

LONDON: Britain’s Prince Charles, who has recovered after testing positive for coronavirus, praised the country’s health care workers on Wednesday and said it was a strange and distressing time for the nation.
Heir-to-the-throne Charles, 71, came out of self-isolation on Monday after suffering mild symptoms, with his office saying he was in good health.
In a video address, the prince said although he had recovered, he was still in a state of social distance and general isolation. His wife Camilla, who had tested negative, is remaining in self-isolation until the end of the week in case she develops symptoms.

 


“As we are all learning, this is a strange, frustrating and often distressing experience when the presence of family and friends is no longer possible and the normal structures of life are suddenly removed” he said.
The number of coronavirus deaths in Britain rose to 1,789 people, figures on Tuesday showed, a 27% increase in a day with one of the victims a 13-year-old boy with no apparent underlying health conditions.
“At such an unprecedented and anxious time in all our lives, my wife and I are thinking particularly of all those who have lost their loved ones in such very difficult and abnormal circumstances, and of those having to endure sickness, isolation and loneliness,” Charles said.
He also praised those on the front line in the National Health Service, saying they needed the country’s support.
“It is clearly essential, therefore, that such key people are treated with special consideration when coming off their exhausting duties and trying to do their shopping, for instance, while having to contend with constant anxiety about their own families and friends,” Charles said.

 

