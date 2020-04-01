You are here

  • Home
  • Coronavirus pushes reluctant Aung San Suu Kyi to Facebook

Coronavirus pushes reluctant Aung San Suu Kyi to Facebook

Myanmar military personnel wearing protective clothing prepare to disinfect a Hindu temple as a preventive measure to contain the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus in Naypyidaw on April 1, 2020. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/7cnb3

Updated 4 sec ago
Reuters

Coronavirus pushes reluctant Aung San Suu Kyi to Facebook

  • "I had no willingness to join Facebook at first," Suu Kyi wrote in the first post on the account
  • The new personal page has already drawn more than 400,000 likes
Updated 4 sec ago
Reuters

Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi cited the coronavirus pandemic as the impetus for reluctantly creating her first personal Facebook account in a post on Wednesday.
Since coming to power in 2016, Suu Kyi has largely communicated through formal statements and public meetings. She rarely gives press conferences or interviews.
"I had no willingness to join Facebook at first," Suu Kyi wrote in the first post on the account, which was quickly verified with a blue tick to show it as genuine.
"Under the current circumstances, it was created in order to communicate with people faster and more efficiently related to Covid-19 challenges," said Suu Kyi.
Myanmar has confirmed 15 cases of the virus and one death. The health ministry has warned of a "major outbreak" after tens of thousands of migrant workers returned from neighboring Thailand.
Suu Kyi recently appeared in a video on state media, washing her hands and instructing others to do likewise to stop coronavirus spreading.
Government spokesman Zaw Htay shared the new Facebook account on his own page on Wednesday, saying it was legitimate.
"It is real... Not an April Fool," Nyi Nyi Tun, a spokesman for the president's office, told Reuters by phone.
The Nobel laureate, 74, spent 15 years under house arrest and missed the emergence of laptops and smartphones.
Facebook is the most important means of sharing information for many in the country of over 51 million. The social media site tells advertisers it has 23 million users living there.
A public Facebook page has operated for Suu Kyi since the time of her campaign against the former junta and has over one million followers.
The new personal page has already drawn more than 400,000 likes.

Topics: coronavirus Myanmar Facebook

Related

World
Myanmar firefighters extinguish blaze at high-rise in Yangon

Mexican journalists protest over colleague’s murder

Maria Elena Ferral. (Social media)
Updated 01 April 2020
AFP

Mexican journalists protest over colleague’s murder

  • Ferral had many times complained of death threats and aggressions she suffered from local political figures
Updated 01 April 2020
AFP

COATZACOALCOS, MEXICO: Journalists in Mexico’s eastern state of Veracruz protested on Tuesday against the murder of a reporter, demanding justice in a country that is notoriously dangerous for the press.
Maria Elena Ferral, a correspondent for the Diario de Xalapa daily newspaper, was shot by two assailants on motorbikes when getting into her car, local officials said on Monday.
Carrying banners and placards, journalists blocked a motorway, demanded justice and asked for police to use Ferral’s work as a starting point for their investigation.
Mexico is one of the world’s most dangerous countries for reporters, with more than 100 murdered since 2000.
This was the first such murder recorded in the country this year, though.
The Veracruz journalists network released a statement asking Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to “investigate the threats and background that she denounced previously.”
The local public prosecutor promised there would be “no impunity” for Ferral’s murderers.
Ferral had many times complained of death threats and aggressions she suffered from local political figures.
She worked in the Papantla mountainous area, around 300 kilometers from the port of Veracruz, known for the regular disappearance of people at the hands of the police.
 

Topics: Mexico

Latest updates

Coronavirus pushes reluctant Aung San Suu Kyi to Facebook
Egypt’s Suez Canal shipping traffic unaffected by coronavirus — chief
British man runs marathon in backyard during lockdown
Saudi Arabia announces 157 new cases of coronavirus
“Pride of Palestine” in fighting shape to reignite MMA career

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.