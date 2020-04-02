You are here

  • Home
  • International airline body calls for urgent help for Mideast carriers amid coronavirus

International airline body calls for urgent help for Mideast carriers amid coronavirus

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has urged Middle East governments to support their airlines with regional revenues expected to plunge by almost 40 percent this year. (File/Middle East Airlines)
Short Url

https://arab.news/yzw8m

Updated 02 April 2020
Arab News

International airline body calls for urgent help for Mideast carriers amid coronavirus

  • The latest IATA scenario for potential revenue loss by carriers in Africa and the Middle East has reached $23 billion
  • IATA estimates that the industry supports 8.6 million jobs across the Middle East and Africa and is responsible for generating some $186 billion in GDP
Updated 02 April 2020
Arab News

LONDON: The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has urged Middle East governments to support their airlines with regional revenues expected to plunge by almost 40 percent this year as the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) paralyzes global travel.
The latest IATA scenario for potential revenue loss by carriers in Africa and the Middle East has reached $23 billion ($19 billion in the Middle East and $4 billion in Africa).
That would translate into a drop of industry revenues this year of 32 percent for Africa and 39 percent for the Middle East, home to some of the biggest hubs for global travel. IATA estimates that the industry supports 8.6 million jobs across the Middle East and Africa and is responsible for generating some $186 billion in GDP.
“Airlines are fighting for survival in every corner of the world,” said Muhammad Al-Bakri, IATA’s regional vice president. “Failure by Governments to act now will make this crisis longer and more painful. Airlines have demonstrated their value in economic and social development in Africa and the Middle East and governments need to prioritize them in rescue packages. Healthy airlines will be essential to jump-start the Middle East and global economies post-crisis.”
The aviation body has called for more help from governments in the form of direct financial support, loan guarantees and tax relief. It cited examples such as the deferral of VAT refund payment dates in Saudi Arabia and financial relief extended by governments in the UAE, Angola, Rwanda and Jordan.
In addition to financial support, IATA called for regulators to support cargo operations including fast track procedures to obtain overflight and landing permit and exempting flight crew members from 14-day quarantine.
“Some regulators are taking positive action,” said Al-Bakri. “We are grateful to Ghana, Morocco, the UAE, Saudi Arabia and South Africa for agreeing a full-season waiver to the slot use rule. This will enable airlines and airports greater flexibility for this season and greater certainty for summer. But there is more to do on the regulatory front. Governments need to recognize that we are in a crisis.”
Emirates Airline said Thursday it will resume a limited number of outbound passenger flights from April 6.
“Emirates has received approval from UAE authorities to restart flying a limited number of passenger flights,” its chairman, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al-Maktoum, said on Twitter.
“From April 6, these flights will initially carry travelers outbound from UAE,” he said. He added that further details would be announced soon.

Topics: China Coronavirus Middle East International Air Transport Association (IATA)

Related

Business & Economy
EasyJet grounds fleet as virus pushes airlines to the brink
Business & Economy
Emirates to resume some passenger flights

Union says BA agrees deal to suspend thousands of staff, owner scraps dividend

Updated 49 min 36 sec ago
Reuters

Union says BA agrees deal to suspend thousands of staff, owner scraps dividend

  • The Unite union said it had agreed a deal with the British flag carrier to furlough workers on 80% of pay
  • Owned by IAG, one of the largest and most financially robust airline companies in the world, British Airways has already said it is in a fight for survival
Updated 49 min 36 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: British Airways has struck a deal to suspend thousands of staff in one of the airline industry’s most dramatic moves yet to survive the coronavirus pandemic, its union said.
The Unite union said it had agreed a deal with the British flag carrier to furlough workers on 80% of pay, with no cap on earnings, and without anyone being made redundant.
A person familiar with the situation had earlier told Reuters that BA was working on a deal to suspend around 32,000 staff but they were still agreeing the terms.
British Airways declined to comment in response to Unite.
Having already agreed a 50% pay cut for its pilots, the deal addresses around 80% of its cabin and ground crew, engineers and office staff to see it through the worst crisis in its history.
“Given the incredibly difficult circumstances that the entire aviation sector is facing, this is as good a deal as possible for our members,” Unite national officer Oliver Richardson said.
“The deal protects the jobs of BA staff and, as far as possible, also protects their pay.”
Owned by IAG, one of the largest and most financially robust airline companies in the world, British Airways has already said it is in a fight for survival.
Separately, on Thursday IAG canceled its final dividend, saving €337 million ($366 million). The stock had risen on the jobs plan, but closed down 1%.
Hundreds of companies across a range of sectors have scrapped dividends to conserve cash, but the move by IAG marks a particular blow for investors because it was the third highest yielding stock by dividend on the UK’s benchmark FTSE 100.
With planes unable to fly because of travel restrictions, compounded by a plunge in demand over fears of contagion, airlines worldwide have grounded most of their fleets, and many have said they need government support to survive.
British Airways has joined the global industry race to conserve cash. In recent weeks Qantas Airways put two-thirds of its workforce — 20,000 workers — on leave, while Lufthansa applied for short-time work for around 31,000 crew and ground staff at its core brand until the end of August.
British budget airline easyJet has said it will lay off its 4,000 UK-based cabin crew for two months.
US airlines are set to receive $25 billion in grants to cover payrolls over the next six months, but are still encouraging workweek reductions, unpaid leave and early retirement as they face more cancelations than bookings.
The companies are trying to avoid making staff redundant so they can respond quickly to any increase in capacity when a recovery comes.
British Airways had been in talks with the Unite union for a week.
IAG, which owns 598 aircraft across its network which also includes Aer Lingus, Iberia and Vueling, is cutting capacity by 75% in April and May. BA has already suspended flights from Britain’s second busiest airport, Gatwick, and London’s City Airport.
In Europe, more than 20,000 flights departed or landed on Jan. 23. Two months later, after Italy emerged as an epicenter for the virus and travel restrictions went into force, flights dropped to fewer than 5,000 per day.
Britain has launched a job retention scheme which covers 80% of salary capped at a maximum of £2,500 ($3,093) a month. But some airlines including rival Virgin Atlantic have said they will collapse if they do not get more help.

Topics: British Airways IAG COVID-19

Related

Business & Economy
British Airways could suspend 36,000 employees — BBC
World
Two members of British Airways staff test positive for coronavirus

Latest updates

Union says BA agrees deal to suspend thousands of staff, owner scraps dividend
US Special forces deliver babies for Syrian refugees
Hackers linked to Iran target WHO staff emails during coronavirus
Iran’s parliament speaker tests positive, is in quarantine
Saudi Arabia calls for urgent OPEC+ meeting to stabilize oil market

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.